Police responded to the area near The Christmas Tree Shop on N. Central Avenue Oct. 14 on a report of a three-car accident. En route, police were advised one of the cars involved left the scene. The caller said the car was a gray Chevrolet Cruz, and it was seen pulling into the Best Buy parking lot. The operator was identified as Daniel Spehalski. Exiting the car, police noticed Spehalski’s shoes were on the wrong feet and his pants unzipped. He was unable to follow directions or answer questions and seemed unaware he was recently involved in an accident. There was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The drivers of the two cars Spehalski hit gave their depositions to police and a witness corroborated their stories and said that she saw Spehalski weaving in and out of traffic and going through a red light to enter the Best Buy parking lot. Spehalski was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters where he took the chemical test showing a .37% B.A.C., more than four times the legal limit.
Charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident, he was released on his own recognizance and transported to Westchester Medical Center where, due to his blood alcohol content, he was left in the care of hospital staff. His car was towed to police impound. Three empty small bottles of New Amsterdam vodka were found in the pocket of the driver’s side door.
Computer trespass
A Topland Road resident Oct. 14 went to police headquarters to report receiving an email alert that the password to her business email was changed. She never authorized the change. She told police she owns a restaurant in the Bronx and that account is used for restaurant business. She also received a notification that her account security was transferred to another number she recognized as one that belonged to the computer technician who is employed at her business. She was planning to provide more documentation to police before taking further action.
Suspicious incidents
An Old Jackson Avenue man reported Oct. 14 someone applied for a Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan in his name. He said he did not apply for any loan but paperwork showed he owed $683. He contacted SBA and was told the loan was closed and he would not lose any funds. He does not know how his personal information was obtained and was advised to contact his bank to put an alert on his accounts.
The Street Crime unit went to the Spirit Halloween Store on N. Central Avenue on Oct. 16 when the manager reported a disturbing Facebook post from someone she believes recently shoplifted items from the store. Police are investigating.
Petty larceny
An E. Hartsdale Avenue woman told police Oct. 14 a Dell computer her boyfriend ordered for her never arrived. The Dell investigation department said it was delivered and a tracking number was provided. She asked police to document the incident so she could follow up with Dell.
Grand larceny
A Stone Oaks Drive caller Oct. 14 reported he attempted to contact Apple customer service regarding an accidental purchase his father made. He requested a refund. He told police he spoke with someone he believed to be Apple Technical and Billing support but now doubts that person works for the company.
He was advised by a “Mike Johnson” to open a Cash App account and purchase gift cards. He used his mother’s debit card to open the Cash App account and purchased gift cards totaling $1,400. “Mike Johnson” then requested he purchase additional gift cards at which time the caller refused. Soon after he received a text stating the original refund was denied. He canceled his mother’s debit card and filed a complaint with the FTC. He is out $1,400 from the purchased gift cards. A report was made.
Misunderstood DMV process
A Penny Lane resident went to police headquarters Oct. 17 to say she misunderstood DMV instructions and recycled her car’s license plates with household garbage instead of mailing them in. A report was made and an eJustice entry completed.
Cellphone found
A man walked into police headquarters Oct. 18 to say he found a black Samsung Galaxy J7 phone at the bus stop on the corner of N. Central Avenue and Dalewood Drive. The screen was cracked. Police attempted to contact multiple listed numbers in the phone to say the phone is at the police station. Meanwhile, it’s been vouchered for safekeeping.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Oct. 12 through Oct. 18, was compiled from official information.
