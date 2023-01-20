The Greenburgh Police Department earlier this month released its first annual “bias report” detailing racist, anti-Semitic and other prejudiced incidents reported within the town in 2021 and 2022.
The bias report shows seven incidents of reported hate crimes over the past two years — four in 2021 and three in 2022.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the town board requested the report specifically “because of the rise in Anti Semitic incidents across the nation last year,” but decided to have hate crimes against all groups recorded in the report.
Anti-Semitism is indeed a growing problem in the New York region and across the nation, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) New York/New Jersey Director Scott Richman told the Inquirer.
The ADL conducts an audit of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. each year, and Richman said the data shows a sobering trend.
“Our audit hasn’t come out for 2022, but I can tell you that 2022 was definitely no better than 2021, which was the highest on record,” he said.
In 2021, anti-Semitic incidents as recorded by the ADL reached an all-time high, with a total of 2,717 incidents reported. That number includes incidents of assault, vandalism and harassment, and shows a 34% year-over-year increase, the ADL said last year.
“We’ve never seen such high numbers in the 52 years we’ve been conducting this audit,” Richman said.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg — hate crimes against other groups are also alarmingly high. The FBI recorded 7,262 hate crime incidents in the U.S. in 2021, and out of those, 64.8% of victims were targeted because of their race, ethnicity or ancestry.
Anti-Black hate crimes are the largest category of bias incidents nationwide, according to the FBI, representing 63.2% of “single-bias” incidents in 2021.
The Greenburgh Police Department released its bias report to the town board on Jan. 3.
“Hate is not acceptable in Greenburgh,” Feiner said in an email.
The town, he said, “will continue our efforts to fight bias against people of different nationalities, religions, disabilities, sexual orientation, [and] race.”
The majority of the incidents documented in the report detail allegations of racial bias. There is one incident of alleged anti-Semitic behavior and one incident of alleged anti-LGBTQ behavior.
In the first incident in the bias report, employees at the Westchester Jewish Community Services Center on Central Avenue in Hartsdale called police to report someone had called the center and made “both threatening and anti-Semitic statements.”
While police believed the incident constituted second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor offense, the victims declined to press charges and no arrests were made.
In the second incident, a man was arrested Sept. 9, 2021, for aggravated harassment after he was reported to have made threatening statements and shouted a racial slur at a woman in a parking lot on S. Central Avenue.
“The perpetrator, a white male, initially drew the attention of the victim, a Black female, by screaming at her as she pulled into a parking spot,” according to the Greenburgh Police Department’s report. “The victim believed it may have been because the perpetrator’s child was running near where she parked. The victim advised the male to watch his child and the male responded by threatening to shoot her in the head and calling her a racial slur.”
Police made the arrest after interviewing both parties, according to the report.
Less than a month later, on Sept. 29, 2021, Greenburgh Housing Authority employees called police to report a Housing Authority employee had been verbally harassed while doing landscaping work at a GHA-owned apartment property on Saw Mill River Road.
The confrontation occurred because a resident of an apartment on the property did not want the employee to cut weeds in front of their apartment, according to the report.
“The resident cursed at the employee, told him to go back to Jamaica, and poked him in his chest,” the report said.
The incident was witnessed by two other Housing Authority employees, one of whom reported it, at the direction of the Housing Authority director, according to the bias report.
On Oct. 9, 2021, a Pomander Drive resident called police to report that while hosting a birthday party in her backyard, a neighbor walked into the yard and began screaming and cursing at her and her guests.
The neighbor was reported to have “made statements asserting that the partygoers were in America and that Hispanics do not belong here,” according to the report. That neighbor also allegedly knocked birthday cakes from the party to the ground and scratched the face of the woman who reported the incident.
The neighbor was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
The first incident included in the report for 2022 took place on March 24 when a food delivery worker, a Black woman, reported to police that a white male customer had made racially disparaging remarks to her and falsely alleged she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs to her employer, causing her to lose her job.
The woman told police a delivery she made to the man was incomplete, and the disparaging remarks took place when he refused to accept partial delivery.
The delivery worker made the report at police headquarters shortly after the incident, and the reporting officer documented that she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the report so that she could provide the information to her employer.
Two months later, on May 26, 2022, a report was made of an apparently intoxicated white woman using racial slurs at the Bowlero bowling alley on Tarrytown Road. The woman allegedly punched and bit the hand of a Black woman who asked her to stop, according to the report. Police made no arrests, saying the victim did not cooperate with their investigation.
The final incident in the report took place on Sept. 18, 2022 on Fieldstone Drive, when two neighbors “with a documented history of disputes with each other” allegedly began a verbal confrontation that escalated to a physical one. During that altercation, one of the two reportedly used a slur pertaining to sexual orientation, according to the report. Neither were charged.
