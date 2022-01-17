The holiday season is a time for giving and helping others. This past season, a Hartsdale merchant and the town of Greenburgh were able to help one local family get through a difficult time.
Amjad Darwish of White Plains had barely been able to make ends meet to support his family. Both his 5-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son had been diagnosed with autism, with the son also diagnosed with 1p36 deletion syndrome, which causes him to suffer from severe global developmental delays, seizure, microcephaly, hearing loss, low immunity, chronic congestions and infections, astigmatism, farsightedness, sensory abnormalities, hypotonia, insomnia, the need for a feeding tube and ear tubes, and the inability to walk, speak, understand or express his needs. The son would average two medical appointments a week, plus frequent trips to a hospital emergency room due to chronic infections.
To make his situation worse, the catalytic converter was stolen from the family’s only car, with repairs estimated to cost $3,000.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Darwish worked as an Uber driver while his kids were at school. However, when the pandemic forced kids to learn from home, Darwish had to sacrifice his main source of income in order to stay home and take care of his kids. He has to be there for his son, who needs assistance eating, drinking, cleaning, moving, transferring, diaper changing, taking medication, keeping his hearing aids and glasses on, as well as being fed through a tube, which he frequently tries to disconnect.
After hearing from Darwish about his situation, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and assistant Krista Madsen set up a GoFundMe page to get financial support for Darwish. Feiner posted a link to the page along with Darwish’s story. By Jan. 8, the GoFundMe had eclipsed its $3,000 goal, with $6,869 raised as of Jan. 11.
Feiner, who is currently marking 30 years as town supervisor, said he is very happy to see how the community has come together to help out someone in need. He notes that most, if not all, those who donated likely haven’t even met Darwish, yet they are still willing to support him. Additionally, Feiner emphasized how he views the responsibility of himself and his colleagues as helping out as many people within the town as possible.
“I want people to look at the government as a friend,” Feiner said. “I want them to feel comfortable turning to us for help solving their problems.”
It was through Feiner that the owners of Sterling Optical at 421 N. Central Park Ave. in Hartsdale learned Darwish’s son was in need of a motorized wheelchair. Dr. Christina Lyon and her husband Doug initially looked into getting a custom-made wheelchair for Darwish’s son, but the process typically takes six to eight weeks for one to be built. However, through some personal connections Christina found a company in California with a display chair that was the perfect size.
In addition to operating Sterling Optical, the Lyons act as volunteer firefighters for the Millwood Fire Department. They informed the rest of the department about Darwish’s son’s need for a chair and the department chipped in to pay for the $3,000 chair and express shipping. “I found out about Darwish’s situation from Paul Feiner Monday evening [Dec. 20] and had the chair by Wednesday evening [Dec. 22],” Christina said.
The Lyons have a history of helping those in need. “My husband and I are all about volunteering and giving back,” Christina said. In addition to being volunteer firefighters, the Lyons donated 150 glasses and lenses to those in need who couldn’t afford to get their own. They also collected blankets and gave them to shelters for abused women and children. According to Christina, she wanted to make her part of the story public in order to hopefully inspire others. “If everyone can be inspired to give back, it’ll go far in helping the community.”
Another community member who has volunteered to help Darwish is Rob Bernstein, a White Plains-based educational and behavioral therapist with more than 35 years of experience specializing in the field of autism. He is now providing individual support for the children. “The best way to help a parent is to help their kids,” Bernstein said. According to Bernstein, his goal when working with autistic children like Darwish’s kids is to get them to be more engaged, active and purposeful.
Amjad Darwish has been touched by all the support he’s received from the Greenburgh community. “No matter how much thanks I give them, it won’t be enough,” Darwish said. “I used to help lots of people before but I never thought I would end up in this situation. It seems what goes around comes around.”
