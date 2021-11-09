Town Supervisor Paul Feiner in an email message to the community Oct. 29 confirmed no property tax levy increase is planned in the Greenburgh 2022 budget, marking Greenburgh’s third consecutive annual budget without a tax increase, which “is an absolute necessity in this most trying fiscal time for our constituents,” due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feiner will submit budgets for unincorporated Greenburgh (A Budget) and its villages (B Budget) to the town board, which must approve the budgets by Dec. 20.
Feiner, who secured a 16th term as town supervisor in local elections Nov. 2, said the town board has faced many challenges due to the pandemic, including how best to maintain essential services utilizing the funds available, and to “accomplish this in the most efficient and effective manner.”
“We face many of the same financial and operational challenges that the worldwide pandemic has brought to our country and the rest of the world,” Feiner said, noting that the town board “began preparing for these uncertainties earlier in 2020 by deferring expenditures while at the same time drawing attention to the expanding needs of large numbers of our citizens whom we believed would be impacted the hardest.”
With the projected 2022 tax levy remaining the same as in 2021, the town budget will again be below the New York State tax cap limit — the lower of 2% or the rate of inflation — which means some taxpayers will be eligible for a refund provided by New York State. To be eligible for the property tax relief credit, a taxpayer must live in a school district that is complying with the New York State property tax cap, receive either the Basic or Enhanced STAR exemption or credit, have an income of $275,000 or less, and have paid school property taxes in 2019.
For residents of the unincorporated town of Greenburgh — Fairview, Edgemont, Hartsdale, East Irvington, North Elmsford and South Ardsley —about 80%-85% of the property tax bill pays for school, fire district and other municipal entities not controlled by the town. All town-provided services for residents of the unincorporated town are paid for with 15%-20% of their total property taxes.
For residents of the villages — Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington and Tarrytown — 98% of property taxes accrue to entities outside Greenburgh that provided services to those residents.
Feiner noted that the town implemented changes in the property assessment roll designed to “equitably equalize” each property owner’s share of the property tax levy. As a result, some residents might see increases in their tax bill, while others will “remain the same or see decreases,” he said. However, the total amount to be collected will be the same in 2022 as it was in both 2021 and 2020.
Greenburgh’s revenue streams
Property tax revenue is expected to be 98% collected by year’s end.
Fee revenue includes income from sources such as new construction and renovation. The largest recent such project is the proposed multiyear expansion of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. research and development campus in unincorporated Greenburgh. Feiner said these projects “generate millions of dollars in fee income, which has allowed us to leave property taxes at the same level these past three years.”
Pandemic federal aid: The town secured a one-time grant for approximately $9.5 million from New York State. The funds will be distributed based upon a population-based formula, with approximately 50% of the funds disbursed directly to the villages and 50% to the unincorporated town. That means $2,275,217 should be available to Greenburgh in 2021 and the same amount in 2022.
Sales tax revenue: Because local businesses sold fewer goods and services during the pandemic, the town realized less sales tax revenue in 2021 than in pre-pandemic years. The budget projection for 2022 will assume slightly increased revenues over 2021, but not to pre-pandemic levels — $10.4 million is projected for 2021 and $11 million for 2022.
Hotel tax revenue: Due to the pandemic, hotels and motels in Greenburgh had lower occupancy than usual, which resulted in a shortfall in hotel tax revenue. Therefore the budget projections will assume reduced revenue as compared to pre-pandemic levels — $545,000 projected for 2021 and $750,000 estimated for 2022.
Town court revenues: Revenues from court fines and charges accrue to the townwide A Budget, which includes the villages. Since courts were closed for most of the past 18 months, the town saw a decrease in court fee income in 2021. The projection for 2022 will assume more court revenues, but will reflect less than pre-pandemic levels — $1.7 million projected in 2021 and $2.1 million estimated in 2022.
Budget considerations
To hold down costs in 2022, Feiner said hiring “will be limited to essential positions,” contracts for the purchase of operational items “will be more intensely scrutinized and deferred where possible” and some programs might be “reduced, deferred or canceled” until it is deemed “physically safe and appropriate to go fully forward.”
He said some departments asked to add staff, but those requests were not included in the budget. Instead, the town board asked the department heads collectively to decide whether the positions are “absolutely needed during difficult times,” Feiner said.
The collective bargaining agreement for the Greenburgh Police Department was negotiated and settled with retroactive pay and salary increases incorporated into both the 2021 and 2022 budgets, while the Teamster and CSEA contracts for other employees will be in effect into 2022.
Feiner said the town has implemented an independent review of procedures and policies regarding the treatment of race and gender in its workplaces and is currently developing a training program, which will “speak to ensuring the provision of a safe, equitable and secure work environment for our diverse work force.”
The 2022 town budget appropriates $100,000 for law enforcement recruitment activities, police training initiatives, the Police Advisory Board and for assessments of racial equity impact — all of which are being implemented according to recommendations in the police reform report put forth by the Greenburgh Against Systemic Racism Task Force Law Enforcement Committee in March.
Feiner said he had also planned to include funding for a crisis team in the budget. But he deferred that plan since the county launched Project Alliance in September to expand its existing resources to help address and respond to emergencies where mental health expertise, not just police expertise, is called for.
According to the supervisor, consolidation of services has been “summarily rejected by interest groups.” But consolidation as well as other options for increasing revenues and decreasing costs without impacting the delivery of services must be “considered and explored,” he said.
