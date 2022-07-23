Tuesday, July 19, could not have been a better day for a swim meet. With a high of 91 degrees and a lot of sun, the pool is the perfect spot to be. The meet featured two teams, Greenburgh Swim Team and Wykagyl Country Club. This meet was a dogfight with many neck and neck races, and it really came down to the wire. Coming down to the last two races, Wykagyl just squeezed out the win 209-198.
Greenburgh, which has athletes from Edgemont on the team, cleaned house in freestyle across all divisions, winning seven out of the 10 races. In the backstroke, Greenburgh and Wykagyl split, and each won five races. In breaststroke, Wykagyl fought back and won seven out of the 10 races. At this point, the teams were neck and neck with Wykagyl having a slight lead on points. Lastly in butterfly, Wykagyl had the slight edge and won six races while Greenburgh won four.
The meet came down to the relay races and the teams split the eight relays with each winning four as Wykagyl held on for the win.
Both teams had displayed a tremendous amount of talent across all divisions and had swimmers ranging from ages 6 to 17. With a wide range of ages, it can be hard to bring the team close together.
Fifteen-year-old Leonora Hutaj stepped up as a leader to help make the Greenburgh team a family.
“To prepare for the meet, we do a major team chant at the beginning that I made up and it really helps bring us all together and we like cheering for each other,” Hutaj said. “We do goof around sometimes, but I feel it brings us closer together as a family.”
Leonora and her 13-year-old brother, Leonard, both feel obligated to do whatever they can to help the team. No matter if it’s cheering their team on or they themselves are swimming, whatever they are doing is to better the team.
“While I’m swimming, I’m thinking about how I have to do this for everybody,” Leonora said. “It’s not really for myself, which it should be. I just try to focus on, if I do well and I get my team points my team will be happy.”
Added Leonard, “I think about who and what I am doing this for and everyone else. I think to myself, ‘What would they think of me if I don’t win this or if I fail?’ And that’s my motivation.”
The brother-sister duo is a great example of young leaders putting the team before themselves.
Greenburgh coach Erica Aresco sees this year as a building year. Having a predominantly young squad, she sees this season as an opportunity to forge the team into a cohesive unit.
“This year is a building year and really trying to bring the team together and build a foundation for the future,” Aresco said. “I think that just coming out and having some really good races and getting the kids some great competition is the main goal and making sure they have fun.”
However, none of this is possible without practice. They practice every day, Monday through Friday.
“We have great attendance for practice,” Aresco said. “We work on everything: starts, flips, turns and flip turns and building a team culture. That’s how we are going to build their passion for swimming.”
For some kids on the team, swimming is everything for them and they have been swimming ever since they were 4 years old. For 12-year-old Eshani Kohli, swimming is a big deal.
“When I was younger, swimming was the only sport I was actually good at,” Kohli noted. It is something she takes great pride in and she is always thinking about setting a new personal record in the 500 free or the 100 butterfly.
For 15-year-old Xavier Tula, swimming has a deeper meaning.
“Swimming means life to me,” Tula said. “It’s what I started with and sometimes I regret doing it. Then I realize that I have all these team members and we are a family and it’s something I want to keep doing.”
Tula has been swimming since he was 8 years old, and he has no plans of stopping.
Summer swimming is very different from swimming in-season.
Said Coach Aresco, “Summer swimming is very unique because you are seeing a lot of different swimmers from a lot of different teams with a lot of different backgrounds coming together for the summer season. Learning your team and trying to adapt to the situations, practicing technique and keeping them engaged is essential.”
The Greenburgh Swim Team did not get the perfect result they had hoped for, but they proved to everyone and themselves that their young core is not to be underestimated.
Meet results
Greenburgh began the meet with a win from Megan Coulthard in the 6-and-under girls’ 25-yard freestyle. The team then received a trio of second-place finishes with Matteo Le Clair (6U boys, 25 freestyle), Harper Cronin (8U girls, 25 freestyle) and Giaocomo Iacobazzi (8U boys, 50 free) each earning silver.
Greenburgh got back in the win column with Connie Coulthard placing first in the 10U girls’ 50 freestyle with Laura Cronin right behind in second place.
Tony Hutaj won the 10U 50 freestyle for the boys with teammate Ethan Otto in second place. Kohli earned silver in the 12U girls’ 50 freestyle.
Ivan Ostashkin took first in the 12U boys’ 50 freestyle. Alba Iacobazzi and Tamsin Coulthard placed first and second, respectively, in the 14U girls’ 100 freestyle to help Greenburgh build a 38-25 lead.
Taking first and second, respectively, in the 17U girls’ 100 freestyle were Leonora Hutaj and Michela Iacobazzi. Xavier Tula won the 17U boys’ 100 freestyle.
Harper Cronin and Lia Ciccarelli were one-two in the 8U girls’ 25 backstroke while Giacomo Iacobazzi and Lucas Lopez took first and second, respectively, in the 8U boys’ 25 backstroke. With the two dominant races, Greenburgh’s lead increased to 69-39.
Connie Coulthard (10U girls’ 50 backstroke) and Tony Hutaj (10U boys’ 50 backstroke) won their races to extend the lead to 81-45.
Kohli was second in the 12U girls’ 50 backstroke. Alba Iacobazzi placed second in the 14U girls’ 100 backstroke.
Leonora Hutaj won the 17U girls’ 100 backstroke with teammate Lindsay Jaffe behind her in second. Harper Cronin took second in the 8U girls’ 25 backstroke while Laura Cronin was second in the 10U girls’ 50 backstroke.
Ethan Otto won the 10U boys’ 50 backstroke but Greenburgh’s lead was trimmed to 109-104 at about the midway point of the meet.
Ostashkin was second in the 12U boys’ 50 breaststroke. Tamsin Coulthard took gold in the 14U girls’ 100 breaststroke. Leonora Hutaj was second in the 14U boys’ 100 breaststroke.
Michela Iacobazzi won the 17U girls’ 100 breaststroke as Greenburgh trailed 131-126.
Jayden Tans finished second in the 17U boys’ 100 breaststroke while Giacomo Iacobazzi took second in the 8U boys’ 25 butterfly.
Connie Coulthard won the 10U girls’ 50 butterfly and was followed by Tony Hutaj taking first in the 10U boys’ 50 butterfly. Kohli won the 12U girls’ 50 butterfly.
Ostashkin was second in the 12U boys’ 50 butterfly as Wykagyl built a 165-152 advantage. Tamsin Coulthard and Alba Iacobazzi took first and second, respectively, in the 14U girls’ 100 butterfly.
Leonara Hutaj (14U boys’ 100 butterfly), Michela Iacobazzi (17U girls’ 100 butterfly) and Tula (17U boys’ 100 butterfly) each finished second in their races to close out the individual competitions.
The meet would be decided by the relay races as Wykagyl held a 181-170 lead heading into the relays. Out of the eight relay races, each team won four of them with Greenburgh taking first in the 8U boys’ 100 freestyle, 10U boys’ 200 freestyle, 13U girls’ 200 freestyle and 17U boys’ 200 freestyle. Greenburgh couldn’t inch any closer as Wykagyl held on for the 209-198 victory.
Greenburgh’s next meet is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26 at home against New York Athletic Club.
