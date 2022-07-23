Ethan Otto GST Greenburgh Swim photo
Buy Now

Ethan Otto

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Tuesday, July 19, could not have been a better day for a swim meet. With a high of 91 degrees and a lot of sun, the pool is the perfect spot to be. The meet featured two teams, Greenburgh Swim Team and Wykagyl Country Club. This meet was a dogfight with many neck and neck races, and it really came down to the wire. Coming down to the last two races, Wykagyl just squeezed out the win 209-198.

Greenburgh, which has athletes from Edgemont on the team, cleaned house in freestyle across all divisions, winning seven out of the 10 races. In the backstroke, Greenburgh and Wykagyl split, and each won five races. In breaststroke, Wykagyl fought back and won seven out of the 10 races. At this point, the teams were neck and neck with Wykagyl having a slight lead on points. Lastly in butterfly, Wykagyl had the slight edge and won six races while Greenburgh won four.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.