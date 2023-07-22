Green Bamboo Trees In Bamboo Grove In Sun Light

The Greenburgh Town Board voted unanimously July 12 to adopt legislation that would regulate the development and spread of bamboo within the community in response to increasing concerns from residents about the invasive and destructive nature of the plant.

The new ordinance prohibits planting new bamboo plants while offering recommendations for managing existing bamboo growth in an effort to solve the ongoing yard annoyance that many households have been experiencing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.