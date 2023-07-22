The Greenburgh Town Board voted unanimously July 12 to adopt legislation that would regulate the development and spread of bamboo within the community in response to increasing concerns from residents about the invasive and destructive nature of the plant.
The new ordinance prohibits planting new bamboo plants while offering recommendations for managing existing bamboo growth in an effort to solve the ongoing yard annoyance that many households have been experiencing.
The legislation makes it illegal for residents in unincorporated Greenburgh to plant bamboo or let it spread onto neighboring properties, including public areas. Where flowing bamboo is present, property owners are required to install sheathing along their property lines that is impervious to bamboo and has an absolute minimum depth of 3 feet. Running bamboo will be deemed a public nuisance, and property owners will no longer be permitted to maintain it.
The bamboo owner will be informed of the violation by the town’s building inspector and given a 30-day period to remove all current bamboo from properties. For the first offense, failure to comply within the deadline may result in fines between $100 and $500; for successive offenses, the maximum charge is $1,000. The infraction will be regarded as a new crime for each day that it continues.
The law also covers newly planted running bamboo, classifying it as an inconvenience to the public. New plantings will be subject to the same procedures and penalties as existing bamboo.
A Bramblebrook Road resident wrote a letter explaining the adverse impacts of bamboo invasion, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. The resident claimed that although a nearby property has long had bamboo on it, the unchecked growth of the plant has spread onto both the complainants’ yard and that of another neighbor, damaging a fence and the driveway.
Because bamboo is an invasive plant in New York State that is prohibited from being planted or transplanted, the resident asked for help in dealing with this developing issue. In response at the resident’s request, the Greenburgh Town Board has taken substantial steps to stop the growth of bamboo in the neighborhood.
An Edgemont resident on Glendale Road wrote a letter saying the former owner of a house on Highland Road, which backs his property, planted a large stand of bamboo which has led to a decades-long “battle to keep the bamboo from invading my property.” He said the bamboo “runners often grow through the roots of established plantings, which make them impossible to remove,” and therefore, he supports a local regulation “to require the property owner to enclose and restrict the runners from encroaching onto other residents’ property.”
In addition, Greenburgh’s Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) voted in June to support the proposed law regulating the planting and removal of running bamboo. In a statement, the CAC said it “believes the proposed law by banning the planting of running bamboo will protect the environment by eliminating the introduction of a non-native plant species which aggressively fills its habitat eliminating native plants needed to maintain a healthy balanced ecosystem.”
The CAC said it supported the law as “a mechanism to provide relief for members of the community that may experience property damage resulting from the spreading of the bamboo onto their property from a neighbor’s property.”
“Bamboo renders any space it occupies unusable. Its root system is so strong that it can damage foundations. The removal of bamboo is very expensive. Without this law, the cost falls on the homeowner whose property the bamboo has invaded.”
Now that the town has acted to safeguard properties from additional harm caused by the invasive plant by enacting this legislation, property owners and tenants are encouraged to become familiar with the restrictions and rules of compliance posted online at https://bit.ly/43yThAK.
