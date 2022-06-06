Whether to regulate the use of leaf blowers has sparked zealous debate and disagreement in Greenburgh for decades. From noise pollution to environmental impact and the distinction between gas and electric blowers, the town board is struggling to respond to the public but has yet to agree on an amendment.
At Greenburgh’s town board meeting May 11, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner sought to reach a compromise through a proposal that he conceded, “nobody will put on their résumé.” The local law, titled “Noise,” would amend Chapter 380 of Greenburgh’s Town Code and limit the use of leaf and garden blowers outside of specified spring and fall cleanup times. The original goal was to mandate a pilot law by the beginning of June for roughly a year with a sunset clause, at which time the board would reevaluate the rule and make necessary revisions.
“[The pilot law] limits the days and hours that the public, meaning anyone, can use a leaf blower. In general, you cannot use a leaf blower on any day other than a Tuesday or a Thursday, or [on] weekends. And, you cannot use a leaf blower or garden blower before 11 a.m. or after 5 or 6 p.m. depending on the day,” said Town Attorney Timothy Lewis.
In essence, Greenburgh residents would have a three-day leaf blower holiday, two days of leaf blowing for anyone and reserved weekends for residents and not commercial use. From the beginning, the intended proposal raised problems in terms of disagreement and clarity.
“Over the years we’ve gotten many comments from residents. Some people just can’t take the noise, and almost every day, I get emails and phone calls from residents [who cannot tolerate the sound],” said Feiner.
As proposed, the law would successfully alleviate noise pollution concerns by banning leaf blowing on certain days and earlier hours.
“[I agree with] the arguments in favor of a little peace and quiet if you want to sit out in the yard and read a book or something and not to be distracted or be able to … have guests to have a meal outside,” said Hartsdale resident Daniel Martin.
However, the provision intrudes on the preferences of other residents, which became evident as speakers addressed the board. Robinson Rojas, a Greenburgh resident since 2015, has suffered three strokes and said he now hires landscapers in addition to working on his yard himself.
“If I can do that [yard work after getting home from work] or clean up around the house or do some chores, and I don’t have to stress about the cops showing up because it was the wrong day or went past 6 p.m., it would be appreciated,” said Rojas.
Feiner said the issue pivots on three differing opinions: those who want more freedom and less government regulation, those who struggle with the noise, and those concerned with the air pollution from electric blowers and are unwilling to ban gas blowers as Scarsdale did.
The proposed law would also impact those with large properties that require more maintenance as well as landscapers’ livelihoods, although Town Clerk Judith Beville said at the next board meeting May 25 that she thinks landscapers are not part of the discussion because “landscapers do not all live in the town of Greenburgh.”
Lacking consensus, the town board postponed the discussion to its meeting May 25, but problems with clarity and execution remained unresolved.
“I have no idea what your local law that you just introduced and opened the public hearing on purports to do,” said Greenburgh resident Bob Bernstein at the May 25 town board meeting.
Aside from helping the public keep up with the progress of the proposal, the town must also elaborate on how they would enforce and explain the law to residents instead of relying on neighbors to report each other. According to Lewis, an “education program” that seeks to “change habits and culture” would help to solve the communication gap, but the public would need more details.
To study the law’s impact on landscapers and homeowners, Greenburgh Councilwoman Gina Jackson proposed implementing a 30-day trial.
The board adjourned the discussion until Tuesday, June 7, when they hope to finalize the amendment, in which case a trial run would start on or before June 15.
“I think that the concept of a short-term trial, like a two-month trial, is a good idea because we’re testing it out,” said Feiner. “We’re making no commitments that it’s going to be permanent. We’ll learn from the experience.”
