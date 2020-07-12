On June 30, Capt. Costanzo “Gus” Spedaliere was sworn in as the Greenville Fire District’s fire chief, filling a rank left open with the retirement of former Chief Dan Raftery who is stepping down after serving 47 years in the district, including 34 years as fire chief.
“It was always an ambition of mine to move up through the ranks,” Spedaliere told the Inquirer.
Growing up in Pleasantville and attending Westlake High School, Spedaliere, 59, spent his childhood watching police procedural dramas like “Adam-12” and “Emergency!” which helped jumpstart his interest in becoming a first responder.
In 1981, he joined the Pleasantville fire department as a volunteer and later decided to become a police officer. He joined the NYPD in 1984 where he served in the 44th Precinct in the Bronx for three years.
After getting married, Spedaliere decided to shift careers and become a firefighter, joining the Greenville Fire District in 1987. Moving up through the ranks, he was promoted to captain in 2002.
While serving the fire district, Spedaliere also had the opportunity to handle two arson dogs and a rescue dog, one of the highlights of his career.
“It was a good atmosphere,” said Spedaliere. “Everyone [in the district] was in good spirits.”
According to fire commissioner Jon Faust, the board had considered several capable candidates for the chief position, and with an extremely strong captain’s class, the board decided to choose Spedaliere due to his interest in developing technologies and his long history with the department.
“We had a lot of excellent candidates to choose from. At the end of the day, Gus just stood out a bit more than the others in terms of some of the administrative responsibilities that he’s assumed over the past year or so,” said Faust. “He’s a constant professional [and] well regarded by both the line firefighters, the other officers and the board.”
According to Faust, the board was aware that Raftery was set to retire at the end of June. Designated as a Tier 1 fire official — any member who joined prior to July 1973 — in the state’s fire pension, Raftery wasn’t eligible to stay on the payroll after age 70.
With Raftery’s impending retirement, Spedaliere shadowed Raftery for more than a month to learn about the fire district’s history and about issues that commonly came up.
As Greenville’s newest chief, Spedaliere is looking to improve training in the district and keep it accessible despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though the virus is at the forefront of the news, we still can’t just stop all operations and not worry about inspections and mitigating incidents,” said Spedaliere. “We have to have some training ongoing, even through all of this.”
According to Spedaliere, the district has already implemented online versions of training for firefighters and assigned a municipal training officer to oversee training of the district to make sure firefighters get proper state-mandated training.
“At the top of the chain of command is me, so a lot of issues and concerns come up to me, and it’s no longer ‘Oh, I’ll refer that to the chief,’” said Spedaliere. “I am the chief, so I have to make a decision.”
