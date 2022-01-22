More than 50 people gathered at Edgemont’s Greenville Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 17, for the second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day kids’ walk. Participants walked down Longview Drive to Fort Hill Road, then walked back to the school where students were encouraged to speak about Dr. King. Noah Lipton, a member of Edgemont4All community group, read a report by EHS student Rachel Vardi about the Cockburn family, Afro-Caribbeans who lived in Edgemont in the 1930s and challenged the validity of racist deed covenants in a case heard at the New York State Supreme Court in White Plains.
