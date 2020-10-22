More than anything, Barbara Groden feels embarrassed. She and her husband Walter never think about awards. They only ever volunteered in Edgemont and Hartsdale to express their sheer love of the community and to provide their skillsets when needed.
But now, after having separately served for upward of 20 years on the Hartsdale Public Parking District and the Greenville Fire District boards, the Grodens were honored at the ECC annual meeting on Oct. 21 for their volunteerism in the community and dedication to the hamlet as the 2020 recipients of the Silver Bowl, the Edgemont Community Council’s Distinguished Community Service Award.
“The commitment that we’ve put in to volunteer has never been because we want to get an ‘X’ out of it,” said Barbara Groden. “We’re there to serve the community.”
The Grodens both grew up in Edgemont and have stayed close to the hamlet ever since. Married for 44 years, the couple met while Barbara was a senior at Edgemont Junior/Senior High School. One night while she was running a school play, Walter showed up from the volunteer fire department to do an inspection and was at the mercy of Barbara’s direction.
“She … decided a good offense was better than a defense and immediately told me that I couldn’t do this and I couldn’t do that,” he said. “That didn’t scare me off too much … and subsequently we started going out.”
Walter said he always had an affinity for the fire service and joined the Greenville Fire Department as a volunteer in 1969. He contemplated becoming a career firefighter, but instead opted to focus more on fire protection and fire science after getting advice from an older mentor who ran the insurance service office in New York.
Barbara, whose family originally lived in Hartsdale, moved to Edgemont when she was 10 years old for the school district. Her father, a local builder (who built a house for his family on Old Colony Road) served on many local boards, including the parking commission right after its formation in the 1950s.
“The family itself has always been involved … and we watched that over the years,” she said. “I guess to us it showed when you’re in a community, you want to do something for your community.”
Because many colleges didn’t offer degrees in fire science, Walter collected credits from various colleges both locally and in Massachusetts and eventually obtained a degree from Mercy College. Barbara went to the University of Hartford to study communications and both of them eventually found their way back to their hometown in Edgemont.
“That’s a time in your life where you’re exploring. You’re trying to find where you fit in and I had found plenty of places where maybe I didn’t fit,” said Walter. “All of a sudden, I found something that … I had an affinity for doing … and that was in fire. I came back here because I was involved and sort of kept following it there.”
The Grodens lived in Hartsdale for a short time before purchasing their house on Seely Place, where they have lived ever since.
Walter had an array of different careers. From managing a fleet of medallion taxis to working for a stock insurance company, no matter what he did, he remained dedicated to Greenville’s volunteer fire force.
After graduating school and getting married, Barbara worked jobs at the American School for the Deaf and at a New York City-based employment agency. She eventually rented office space from her father, who owned multiple buildings in Hartsdale and started to learn about his business.
“By being part of his real estate group and seeing what he did everyday he kept showing me things,” said Barbara. “He finally said to me, ‘Wouldn’t you like to work for me?’ And I sort of said, ‘Well, OK.’”
She and her father started working in the business together, converting buildings into apartments, co-ops and condos. She formed her own company in 1989 and bought out her father’s Westchester properties from a separate company in 2000.
She was always involved with her children’s activities, volunteering in the PTA and as a Girl Scout leader, but given her expertise as a business owner in Hartsdale for 40 years, Barbara decided to share her professional experience with the community through volunteering.
In 2000, someone on the parking commission asked if Barbara was interested in joining and without hesitation she did. She became the commission’s chairperson in 2001, a position she still holds in service with two other volunteer commissioners.
Barbara’s position as chairperson came under fire in March when the Greenburgh Town Board and Supervisor Paul Feiner refused to reappoint her when her tenure expired in December. Feiner, who claimed the district hadn’t provided answers to questions he had about the district’s future after a potential Edgemont incorporation, said he would only be in favor of reappointing her to the district if it expanded the number of commissioners and removed the property ownership requirement.
Although now a lame duck, Barbara has still been acting as the district’s volunteer chairperson.
A volunteer with the Greenville Fire District for many years, Walter was named its commissioner in 1987 when the previous chairperson decided to step down. After serving in the appointed role for a year, he was elected to his first five-year term and left the board in 1992 to become Westchester County’s Fire Coordinator.
After seven years as fire coordinator, Walter returned to the board in 2005 and became the chairperson for the Greenville District in 2018. Last year, he retired from his 17-year career at AIG where he worked as the company’s fire protection point person.
“The amount of change that has occurred over the last 50 years, and in particular over the last 30 years, is absolutely phenomenal,” Walter said, referring to the fire district. “Because of that there’s always something new to learn or encounter or get involved in or get conversed with. It’s fun to help the community, it’s fun to work with my colleagues, it’s fun to work with our fire chief and our fire officers in the problems they [face] on a regular basis.”
Having each served 20 years in their respective volunteer niches, the Grodens have no plans to stop, especially as their respective organizations deal with the effects of the pandemic.
Barbara has been working with the district’s other two volunteer commissioners to expand the parking district’s reach by offering daily passes to commuters who live outside of unincorporated Greenburgh. Walter worked with his commissioners to pass a fire budget with a 0% increase over the previous year, in response to the negative economic impact of the pandemic.
The couple intends to remain in the community where their love blossomed and where their children grew up. All they hope is that they can do good for the community that did so much good for them.
“We never considered leaving the community. We like the community,” said Barbara. “We’re just lucky in that respect.”
