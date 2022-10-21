The movement to hold a referendum on whether the hamlet of Edgemont should incorporate and govern itself independently from the town of Greenburgh has ramped up once again.
This past summer, Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) — a group of volunteers who “believe that becoming the Village of Edgemont will enhance our community’s quality of life” (see edgemont2022.org) — began gathering signatures for a petition seeking a vote on incorporation. The current effort is the group’s third petition; all three were initiated by Edgemont residents who are concerned about the Greenburgh Town Board and its processes, among multiple other issues, and want to “create long-term financial, capital, and land-use plans that align village and school district interests.”
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner ruled the previous petitions didn’t meet the standards set out in New York State law to become Greenburgh’s seventh village, and the EIC lost court appeals in both cases.
In an email Oct. 17 the EIC said, “The response [to the new petition] to date has been overwhelming. Currently, we are slightly above the legal minimum (about 1,000) required to file. Nonetheless, to establish a comfortable margin in anticipation of a challenge from the Greenburgh town supervisor, we are still collecting signatures.”
EIC’s first petition in 2017 had 1,317 signatures, and its second in 2019 had 1,721 signatures. However, those petitions were overruled in court battles after Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner rendered the EIC’s first petition legally insufficient, citing the petition’s failure to include an accurate list of regular inhabitants, the inclusion of signatures before the petition’s submittal, a failure to include a metes and bounds description of the proposed incorporated area, and a lack of common certainty in the proposed territory. In 2019, he issued a similar denial of the EIC’s second petition. The New York State Appellate Court upheld Feiner’s conclusions when challenged by the EIC.
For the 2022 petition, the EIC hired a surveyor to set forth new metes and bounds. According to the EIC newsletter, “The resulting territory is slightly different from the Greenville Fire District’s borders, which formed the territory for the two prior petitions. However, all taxpayers in the Greenville Fire District are within the boundaries of the proposed village.”
The committee points out that incorporation has “no effect whatsoever” on the school district’s borders, student enrollment eligibility, school taxes or school district governance. “If you reside within the Edgemont School District now, you will remain a school district resident whether or not Edgemont incorporates,” the EIC said.
The EIC advisory board comprises multiple Edgemont residents who have “expressed their willingness to serve a new Village of Edgemont as elected officials or as members of village committees.” However, per state election law, village officials would be chosen by voters, and any eligible resident could run for office.
The committee is offering “small meetings” via Zoom to engage members of the community in discussions about incorporation. Anyone interested in organizing an information session, asking questions, or signing the petition should email sharynlewis@optonline.net.
More information on the committee and the pros and cons of incorporation is available at www.edgemont2022.org.
Opposing points of view are posted by The Keep Edgemont Committee at keepedgemont.com, which represents “concerned Edgemont residents who have studied the pros and cons of incorporating Edgemont and who have come to the evidence-based conclusion that incorporation is not in the best interest of our community.”
