The movement to hold a referendum on whether the hamlet of Edgemont should incorporate and govern itself independently from the town of Greenburgh has ramped up once again.

This past summer, Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) — a group of volunteers who “believe that becoming the Village of Edgemont will enhance our community’s quality of life” (see edgemont2022.org) — began gathering signatures for a petition seeking a vote on incorporation. The current effort is the group’s third petition; all three were initiated by Edgemont residents who are concerned about the Greenburgh Town Board and its processes, among multiple other issues, and want to “create long-term financial, capital, and land-use plans that align village and school district interests.”

