Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.