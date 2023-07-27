It’s all about the noise and potential "turf wars."
On July 26, the Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association (WQRNA) pickleball committee sent Scarsdale village trustees a report they commissioned and a letter objecting to a pilot plan to convert the three all-weather tennis courts at Crossway Field into six pickleball courts.
The letter, signed by committee co-chairs Kaare Weber and Alan Garfunkel, asserts that the village “has not properly analyzed alternative locations for Scarsdale pickleball and the effect of the loss of three Village tennis courts.” They are concerned about the “popping sound” that “pierces the air and carries, impacting nearby neighbors’ quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their homes.”
“Village actions to date regarding the pickleball courts have not been in the best interests of the Village taxpayers,” the letter stated.
Previously, the board of trustees had approved and budgeted to build pickleball courts on the bowling green at the southeastern corner of Crossway, across from the firehouse. Residents in the area objected to the plan due to concerns about noise generated by pickleball, which has been well documented. They also were concerned about the impact of putting impervious surfaces in the proposed area. “Water and sewerage problems abound along Crossway that make drainage of additional runoff unacceptable,” the WQRNA letter stated.
After the cost estimate came in $200,000 over the $400,000 initial price tag, that project was scrapped in favor of a proposal for a pilot program for playing pickleball on the all-weather tennis courts at Crossway, converting each court into two pickleball courts for a total of six. Remediating a depression in the southeastern side of the courts and putting up AcoustiFence on three sides for “sound remediation” would cost about $117,000 to $126,000, according to the village.
Concerned about noise and environmental impact, members of the WQRNA hired sound engineer Bob Unetich to analyze the village’s pickleball plans. A leading expert on pickleball and the location of pickleball courts, Unetich concluded pickleball does not belong in the Crossway residential area. According to WQRNA, Unetich “analyzed the location, relative distance to residences and elevations, and concluded that the Crossway tennis courts should not be converted to pickleball courts because of their proximity to neighbors. He also stated that the existing fencing which is approximately 10 feet high is inadequate and needs to be at least 12 feet high to place Acoustifence on it.”
Therefore, the committee “strongly recommends” that the village “step back and perform all necessary due diligence” before proceeding with the pilot project. They are asking the village to consider Unetich’s recommendations; analyze the needs of some 1,500 tennis permit holders and the effect of converting the Crossway tennis courts; conduct a feasibility study to look for locations away from residential areas; examine the noise, environmental, traffic, safety, parking, landscaping and hours of operation; and “not rush to spend significant taxpayer money” without first completing all of those steps.
In their letter to the village, Garfunkel and Weber cited a recent New York Times article on disputes over pickleball noise, which stated, “moving pickleball away from human life may be the only surefire solution.”
They said the WQRNA committee is not opposed to having pickleball courts in Scarsdale. Rather, it is pushing the village to find the “proper location” for the courts other than at Crossway.
“Pickleball players have intermittently started to play on the Crossway tennis courts and the noise from their play can be heard in the adjacent homes with the windows closed,” the letter stated. “It is disruptive when people are working in their homes and if continued would impact daily life. The inability of neighbors to peacefully and quietly enjoy their backyards is unacceptable.”
The letter writers urged the village leaders to study the noise level in the neighborhood near the Fox Meadow Tennis Club, where pickleball courts are already in place. They also called out as “disingenuous” the village’s recent passage of revised village code limiting disruptive noise, a code that exempts the “village approved recreational activities.”
“There is no justification for protecting the quality of life of most Village residents by limiting privately generated noise, but at the same time, allowing the same or more disturbing noise simply because it takes place on Village property. Also, there is a difference between noise generated a few times a year and noise generated on a daily basis,” Garfunkel and Weber stated.
Their letter details the impact pickleball pilot program would have on the village’s tennis program, as the Crossway tennis courts are “heavily used at the same time that pickleball players would want to use them” and there are not enough courts in the village to meet demand.
The letter writers also quoted recreation department supervisor Brian Gray, who said at a board meeting in June that the loss of these courts would be challenging and he said he knew of a “turf war” in Yorktown where courts had lines painted for pickleball on the tennis courts and the tennis players went out at night and repainted the courts for tennis.
The Inquirer reached out for a response from Village Manager Robert Cole and Mayor Justin Arest, who referred to the conversations the board of trustees has had on this topic at work sessions and board meetings, which are recorded and posted online at scarsdale.com.
For the Inquirer’s previous reports, see https://bit.ly/3OeFgmo and https://bit.ly/3OxeIOB and https://bit.ly/3Qib2BG.
