Budget season kicked off for the Scarsdale School District with a public forum on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, for groups and community members to start letting the board of education and administration know their goals for the upcoming 2023-24 school year budget talks.

“Hearing from the community during our monthslong budget process is important and we very much appreciate the participation of those who are here today,” board of education president Amber Yusuf said. “Please know there will be many other opportunities in the coming months including at board meetings — and always via email — to ask additional questions and provide feedback.”

