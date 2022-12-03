Budget season kicked off for the Scarsdale School District with a public forum on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, for groups and community members to start letting the board of education and administration know their goals for the upcoming 2023-24 school year budget talks.
“Hearing from the community during our monthslong budget process is important and we very much appreciate the participation of those who are here today,” board of education president Amber Yusuf said. “Please know there will be many other opportunities in the coming months including at board meetings — and always via email — to ask additional questions and provide feedback.”
Prior to the public comment, which had no time limit for speakers, interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick gave a lengthy introduction to the budget process.
“Above all, our budget is a means to an end,” he said. “In the broadest terms, the essential work of our schools is to provide a world class education, ensuring our students are well prepared for their next level of education. We are also increasingly concerned with the importance of student well-being and recognize that our work must contemplate ways we can help our youngsters to be good at learning and good at life.
“While the concept of educating the whole child has long been a core value in Scarsdale, the novel challenges brought about by the increasing presence of technology in our lives, and especially social media, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused us to deepen our focus on what it means to be successful in 2022 and beyond and what we can do in the classroom and outside the classroom to help our students to flourish.”
After talking more about goals for and trends of the district, Patrick noted the reality that about 80% of the budget goes toward “salaries and benefits of the people working to create that world class education.”
Assistant superintendent for business and facilities Stuart Mattey reviewed the budget timeline. The first school board meeting in January will include “budget development key factors and staffing recommendations” for 2023-24, with the first budget session to follow on Feb. 13 with “year-end projections for the current year, what the draft plan is for the ’23-’24 budget drivers.” The second session will feature an update of figures and more presentations on key budget factors including special education, safety and security, technology and facilities.
Edgewood Elementary
Edgewood Elementary School budget liaison Maryann Li shared a statement “largely focused on a desire to improve the quality of academic instruction within the school, as well as an upgrade to facilities.”
Feedback from the Edgewood community revealed dissatisfaction with the drop in New York State test scores from 2019 to 2022, notably in math, which were also the lowest scores among the five elementary schools, along with ELA scores. The statement also noted “some observations about the quality of teaching and learning in the school from parents across grades,” which “raises questions about how Scarsdale can better prioritize budget to understand gaps and support enhancement in either curriculum or the quality of teaching and learning at Edgewood.”
The statement calls for “an independent review and assessment of Edgewood’s instructional delivery and the quality of instruction” in order to “identify the root causes of current learning gaps and a recommendation for evidence-based initiatives to close those gaps could help the administration better understand the needs of all learners,” with focuses on math and STEM.
The statement also called for better communication when it comes to instruction, in addition to updating teacher websites, publishing curriculum and sharing classroom updates. “Parents want to support their children and parents need information to do that,” the statement said.
Based on the low test scores, Edgewood called for “after-school tutoring or increasing additional interventions,” along with “additional experiential activities that support curriculum.”
In short, Edgewood wants to see the gap between schools closed through any budgetary means necessary.
For facilities, they would like to see funding for an upgrade to the K-2 playground and the creation of a “more inclusive environment for neurodiverse learners, while enhancing facilities for all students.” Field drainage is also a priority.
Quaker Ridge Elementary
On behalf of Quaker Ridge, Rachana Singh lobbied for more resources for what is by far the largest elementary in the district, at 532 students as compared to Fox Meadow (423), Edgewood (382), Heathcote (366) and Greenacres (342). Quaker Ridge has nine Integrated Co-Teaching sections and a bridge program across grades, yet has only one full-time school psychologist, the same as the district’s other elementary schools.
“Quaker Ridge is experiencing a high volume of students in need of social and/or emotional support and that often manifests in challenging and disruptive behavior at schools,” Singh said. “Our school, and in particular, our teachers and students, are feeling the strain of insufficient professional support for social emotional needs for many of our children, particularly in this post-COVID environment.”
The statement called Quaker Ridge School psychologist Dr. Stephanie Kutin-Senzon “a fabulous asset,” but noted her time was “mostly consumed with mandated counseling and testing,” leading the principal and assistant principal to “step in and provide counseling and assistance that would be best provided by an actual schoolwork social worker or a psychologist” and “distracts from their many other responsibilities.”
Another full-time psychologist or social worker is requested to be “proactive and not reactive to the mental health challenges we are facing and seeing in the building.”
“Based upon the Quaker Ridge population, [the school] needs greater and more permanent access to the mental health professionals,” the statement said. “This will benefit the students, the staff, the teachers and the Quaker Ridge community as a whole.”
PT Council
Christopher Bach and Lauren Grossberg represented the PTC Budget Study Committee. While the individual school reps seek feedback from the community and the building administration, the PTC itself “advocates for budget items that benefit the broader school community.”
“In our process, it was important for us to understand some of these common themes or concerns that have been identified across the district at all levels and at all schools,” the statement said, adding the group’s comments were divided into “items that are identified by the school community at large through our outreach efforts distilled into four common themes” and “questions regarding the district’s financial performance and long-term planning and debt strategy.”
The four themes are: delivery of educational services and student supports; safety and security as related to transportation, traffic and grounds; upgraded facilities to either enhance or replace existing aging items; and sustainability.
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PTC advocated last year for more mental health services, which were included in the budget.
“This year we would like to highlight and emphasize our support for the maintenance and enhancement of educational services and student support,” the statement said. “The PT Council strongly supports continued small class size, robust learning and mental health student support, differentiated teaching and learning and the development of the whole child. We support and encourage initiatives related to mental health and wellness as well as diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, PTC strongly supports continuing enhancements in curriculum and professional development district-wide to enrich and improve student learning in all schools.”
The PTC requested a “full transportation study,” a carryover from past budget requests, including bus capacity, route efficiency, potential fleet improvements, including an analysis of moving to electric buses, making sure seatbelts work, assessing who qualifies for busing, and an increase in school bus monitors at the elementary school level.
“In addition, several general traffic and ground safety-related items have emerged in our discussions, including upgrading the traffic signage at Greenacres, improved lighting at Edgewood and other fields, and other items such as flood mitigation, which may require coordination with Scarsdale village,” the statement said.
While many facilities require enhancement or replacement, the PTC stressed prioritizing the high school auditorium. Other requests include improving technology, notably at the middle school, in addition to classroom furniture “to promote flexibility and collaboration.”
As far as sustainability, the PTC highlighted “using more compostable materials and cafeterias, the use of electric vehicles including buses, the use of solar panels on flat roof buildings and continuing our district-wide battery recycling program.”
In regard to the second two buckets, the PTC encouraged the district to keep “the highest credit rating possible” and posed several questions to that end.
Focus on languages
The first public speaker said a “more robust and interesting language curriculum” needs to be developed at the elementary school level as the students are “curious questioners, sponges.”
“Our children can become bilingual or at least [achieve] a very good level of conversation by fifth grade,” she said. “Native speakers and advanced students need a challenge, an aide who can help them with grammar exercise, conversation circles or maybe another language option in our elementary level. Please consider these options in next year’s budget ... Kids and parents will be grateful. Gracias.”
Edgewood PTA president Andrea Fowler read a statement by Alexandra Portela and Alejandro Arreaza, who were unable to attend the meeting. Portela and Arreaza have concerns about the Spanish program at the elementary school as their native Spanish-speaking children “are not benefiting from the program in the way it is currently taught.”
Their fifth grader is “bored” working on “basic words.”
“Instruction time at school should be used to learn new things and improve upon skills,” they wrote. “This is not happening for many families at Edgewood, who, like us, are also native Spanish speakers. For example, our first grade daughter has five native Spanish speakers in her class. This is only for one grade in one elementary school. How many children across the district are facing similar issues? We think our children and others would benefit from a more advanced program designed for students that have a knowledge of the language where they have the opportunity to improve their reading, grammar and writing skills.”
As an alternative, they suggested offering different languages, perhaps French, which is offered at the middle school.
“We know that Edgewood is an amazing school and we just want our children to feel challenged, encouraged and supported in every subject,” they wrote. “We appreciate your support and understanding.”
Erin Rescoe, also from Edgewood, also supports a better focus on languages.
“When I moved here, I was very excited to hear that my children would be learning another language starting as early as second grade and while I didn’t know why they couldn’t start learning in kindergarten, second grade was … better than nothing — until I had children who were in the Spanish program for multiple years and I have to say it might as well have been nothing,” she said.
Rescoe said that after two years of Spanish her daughter isn’t making progress and if that’s going to be the case the time should be better spent on something else.
“My children have had a wonderful experience so far in school, so I’m not sure why the Spanish program doesn’t live up to the standards that we’ve set for the other specials,” she said.
More support at SMS
As a former Fox Meadow Elementary School budget study chair and now as the parent of a high school student, Claudine Gecel has seen the budget process and impacts from all of its stages and wants to see more of a focus on what “colleges are looking for,” which are “well-rounded students.” In addition to a wide array of classes and strong test score, colleges also want to see participation in clubs, which are “equally important.”
Gecel said the imbalance of clubs at the different school levels is an issue and parents are often left seeking options elsewhere. As there were “so many” offerings after school at Fox Meadow, the family used to spend several days making choices. Then at the middle school, “there’s like nothing,” Gecel said, which negatively impacts the already tough “social issues” at that age.
Gecel said that the “reality is that college planning really starts in middle school, because that’s when you’re doing your extracurricular activities and as a student, as a young person, you’re identifying your areas of interest that you are going to then present to colleges, and that is not developed in the middle school at all.”
Gecel suggested hiring more guidance counselors to help the students develop their interests “so that they’re solid when they’re finished with high school.”
As a volunteer in the college and careers office at the high school, she sees parents “get upset” when they look at the book that shows where Scarsdale grads seek higher education.
“So this isn’t the best school,” Gecel said. “It’s one of many good schools across the country and the colleges know that … It could be better if the guidance started more for college prep in middle school and there were more extracurricular activities … There’s a lot of good things, but … we’re looking for improvements. I just want to bring that up because it’s been a longstanding thing. And a lot of parents in the high school feel the same way because we discuss it all day long.”
Questions from LWV
The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, represented by school budget study chairs Dalya Khan and Nan Mead, requested more time between the finalized budget and the final budget study session so the community has more time to study it.
“The league requests that future budget calendars be adjusted accordingly to allow for more detailed study and understanding of the budget and greater opportunity for discussion and the formation of a consensus statement or other community feedback,” Khan said.
Khan and Mead followed with dozens of questions they hope the district will answer as the budget process moves forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.