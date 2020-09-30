Police responded to Sycamore Road Sept. 21 on a report that a gym bag containing drug paraphernalia was found in Corell Park. A man from White Plains found and reported the bag. Police looked through it and found inside a Bic lighter, a Ball mason jar, a marijuana grinder, a glass water pipe and some rolling papers, but no marijuana. Nothing inside the bag indicated the identity of the owner. The bag and its contents were taken to police headquarters to be photographed and vouchered.
Harassment
A Wayside Lane resident told police Sept. 24 a former employee was harassing and frightening him. He said he received three alarming messages in September from the man who resigned in July and who had trashed his office in Manhattan. The caller told police the man had threatened to come to Scarsdale to get revenge. A deposition was completed and the Wayside man was advised to follow up should there be further contact.
Identity theft
A Murray Hill Road resident Sept. 25 told police she received letters from the Department of Labor about unemployment benefits filed in her name, though she had not applied for benefits.
A Brite Avenue resident Sept. 27 told police her credit agency informed her about an account in her name that was sent to collection. She was advised of an open Sprint account with a $6,043 unpaid balance. She told police she doesn’t have a Sprint account. A police report was made. She said she would prosecute if a perpetrator were found.
A Coralyn Road resident Sept. 21 reported fraudulent and unauthorized activity on her and her husband’s credit card. One charge was for $366.33; another for $991.28. She is working with her bank to get the money back but has no idea how her information was compromised. A report was made.
Youths hanging out
A caller reported Sept. 22 teens were parked in the upper lot at the municipal pool complex. Since the pool was closed for the season, the caller said she found the youths’ presence there suspicious. Police found the teens who said they were hanging out and talking. They were advised that since the pool is closed, they could not occupy the parking lot.
A night custodian reported teens hanging out behind Heathcote School on Palmer Avenue Sept. 25. Police arrived via Innes Road and warned a small group of teens to leave the school grounds.
On Sept. 25 a caller complained about a group of teens gathered on Greenacres and Huntington avenues. She said they were making a lot of noise. They left when police arrived.
Fraudulent check
A Jefferson Road man went to police headquarters Sept. 26 to say he was issued a fake check for $2,900. The check was sent either from a business in Virginia or a business in Florida. A 99-year-old man who does not live in Scarsdale is somehow involved. Police are investigating.
Unlocked cars tossed
A Bell Road caller Sept. 21 reported three of his cars, two parked in his driveway and one on the street, were tossed. Nothing appeared taken. Neighbors were canvassed for surveillance footage with negative results. A report was made.
Flat tire
Police responded to a report of a driver with a flat tire on Tompkins and Cohawney roads Sept. 21 and helped the driver move the car out of traffic. The driver contacted an insurance company about roadside assistance.
Unruly bus passenger
A bus driver went to police headquarters Sept. 21 to report a passenger refusing to pay the fare. When police arrived, the man got off the bus after refusing to provide a name. He headed south on Post Road, saying he preferred to walk.
Man asleep on the sidewalk
A caller reported Sept. 22 a man on Wilmot Road sleeping on the sidewalk in front of the Bank of America. The caller said the man yelled when told not to sleep there. Police looked for the man, but he had left the area.
Man with no shirt
A caller reported a man walking on Post Road Sept. 22 without a shirt. Police located the man on the sidewalk in front of Scarsdale High School. He told police he was trying to make his way home. Police gave him a ride to the train station.
Happy birthday!
A Paddington Road resident complained of a loud party on Fox Meadow Road late at night on Sept. 22. Police went to the house and were told the homeowner was throwing herself a birthday party. The party was ending when officers arrived.
Trash picker
A caller reported Sept. 23 a man in a green Toyota going through people’s trash on Nelson Road. Police found the man who said he was looking for cans to return for refunds on the deposit. He was advised to stop and soon departed.
Red fox
A Foxhall Road resident Sept. 24 reported what she took to be a sick or dead fox in her yard. Upon arrival, police saw a red fox lying in the grass, but it was not acting erratically or in an aggressive manner. The caller was given the name of several trappers.
Caught using gas blower
A landscaper was reported using a gas-powered leaf blower on Brite Avenue Sept. 24. Police saw him using it and a summons was issued.
Police saw someone using a gas-powered blower on Mamaroneck Road Sept. 26. The user was given a summons.
Cat caught in dishwasher
A Brite Avenue resident called 911 Sept. 25 to say her cat’s head was caught in the dishwasher and she thought it would be decapitated. While the caller was on the phone with 911, another family member was able to safely free the cat. Police arrived and spoke to the resident who thanked police for coming even though no assistance was necessary.
Roosters still crowing
A Brewster Road resident reported roosters crowing loudly Sept. 25 at a neighbor’s location. Upon arrival at the home where the roosters were penned, police heard nothing extraordinary — the only audible sounds were from birds native to the area.
The caller called police again Sept. 26 to complain about the roosters. Patrol drove by and said they didn’t hear roosters or any other bird noises.
The mystery of the blue bike
A caller reported Sept. 25 a blue bike lying in the bushes on Chateaux Circle for extended periods of time. Police checked and noticed the bike was clean and upright on a kickstand. Police determined the bike belonged to a kid who lives at the Chateaux and who parks the bike behind the bushes at the request of the property manager.
Unused hypodermics
Police responded Sept. 25 to a report of a needle found on Greenacres Avenue near Berkeley Road in the bushes. Police saw an unused needle with an orange end cap and another needle. They were turned over to the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps for disposal.
Car accidents
A person reported Sept. 21 someone rear-ended her car while it was parked on Brewster Road in front of Scarsdale High School. The driver of the offending car had left the area but, later that day, the caller contacted police and said she was in contact with the other driver and they had come to an agreement about the incident. Police assisted with an exchange of information.
A two-car accident occurred Sept. 22 on Mamaroneck Road when two cars parked next to one another both reversed at the same time, causing a sideswipe collision. Police assisted the drivers with an exchange of information. No injuries were reported.
A two-car accident happened Sept. 22 on Bradford Road and Weaver Street. A report was made. There were no injuries.
A two-car accident occurred Sept. 23 on Chase and Crane roads. One car failed to yield the right of way and struck the driver’s side door of the second car, causing damage. The driver of the first car complained of neck pain and was checked out by SVAC but refused to be taken to the hospital. Firefighters spread Speedy Dry absorbent on fluids that had spilled at the scene and stood by for a tow truck. No injuries were reported.
A two-car accident happened Sept. 24 on Wilmot Road near Heathcote Road when one driver stopped for a red light and was struck from behind by the other. Both drivers complained of neck pain but refused medical attention.
A car that broke down and wouldn’t move was reported Sept. 25 on Post and Mamaroneck roads. R&D Towing removed it.
Two cars were involved in an accident on Walworth Avenue Sept. 25. Neither driver wanted medical attention. Both cars were towed from the scene by R&D Towing.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Summit Street Sept. 22 on a report of a structure fire. On arrival, they saw a grease fire in a grill close to the house. The Fairview Fire Department was on scene to handle the issue, and mutual aid units were released.
One car went into a guardrail on the Hutchinson River Parkway heading northbound by Exit 22 on Sept. 24. The driver went to the hospital and the car was towed.
A stove burner that was ignited but not flaming was the cause of an odor of gas reported Sept. 24 at a Dobbs Terrace residence. The homeowner said her husband used the stove prior to leaving for work. Firefighters advised her to air out the house and call the fire department if the odor returned.
Firefighters responded to a report of a car hitting a man riding a bike on the corner of Garth and Popham roads Sept. 25. On arrival, firefighters found the man, who was conscious and breathing, in the care of ambulance personnel. It was determined the accident happened on Ardsley Road and therefore was turned over to the Greenburgh Police Department.
An odor of gas was reported Sept. 27 in the front hallway of the temple Shaarei Tikvah synagogue on Fox Meadow Road. The building and the air conditioning units on the rooftop were metered for the presence of gas. The smell dissipated after the air conditioning system was switched on. Con Edison was called to check the premises even though the meter reading was negative.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.