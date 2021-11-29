In presenting the State of the Schools to the Scarsdale Forum, Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and Board of Education President Karen Ceske were upbeat about the future of the district with the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic — hopefully — behind us.
Hagerman said the pandemic “derailed” some of the 13 Strategic Plan goals and priorities since March 2020, but the district is “pivoting back” to its “North Star” with the return to fully in-person education this school year and pointed out that the wellness of students in making that return is a top focus as it is still taking time for some students to get “acclimated” back into school life in terms of development, behavior, socialization, stamina — things “we sometimes take for granted.”
In introducing Hagerman and Ceske, Forum President Eli Mattioli said, “Since 2020, our school administrators in partnership with the Scarsdale Board of Education have shown courage, creativity and determination in helping students through the most difficult time of their lives and our lives. This experience has dramatically altered the way educators teach and students learn, in K-12 education for years to come.”
In response to a question about the morale of the district’s teachers after a demanding period from March 2020 to now, Hagerman said, “We’re still living through a pandemic, so to say everything is great and everybody’s completely happy would not be an accurate assessment of where we are and, personally, we all went through trauma last year — every single person, I think, in this room, in this village, in this country — and I think some people have been better about acknowledging that trauma and kind of working through it and other people have not and it depends on the severity of your personal family situations, if you lost somebody during COVID to the kind of family issues that happened last year.”
Hagerman said that generally speaking he does know the teachers are “very happy to be back” in the buildings with students and that the start of the 2021-22 school year has been “incredible.”
“I think teachers have universally talked about how happy they are to see kids faces again, to be in their classrooms, to see the difference it makes to be working in person vs. doing the hybrid model or something remotely,” Hagerman said. “I think it’s a little bit different, but I feel very energized by the energy that I see.”
During his presentation, Hagerman called the teachers “the heartbeat of our schools,” adding that he wants to “make sure that we keep the best and brightest here.”
Hagerman explained that COVID-19 “had a dramatic impact” on staffing levels and that the return to fully in-person learning has “normalized” that once again. Staffing is typically based on student enrollment and class section sizes are determined by enrollment by grade — and elementary school at that level — in addition to the caps on class sizes, but last year they called in extra support staff due to the spacing of children 6 feet apart in educational spaces.
Hagerman said his cabinet of assistant superintendents and district directors has changed since he first started in Scarsdale eight years ago between retirements and the reconfiguration of roles and responsibilities. That team helps “to ensure excellence in education, provide safe and healthy schools and the resources necessary to appropriately support our students and teachers alike.”
Scarsdale will lose one of those cabinet members next summer when Rachel Moseley retires. “Besides missing her personally and professionally, this will be a very difficult position to fill as she is our director of information technology, our chief information officer and our data protection officer,” Hagerman said. “So no small feat there.”
Hagerman said in his presentation that COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols are being gradually diminished. One of the big ones that remains is the state-mandated mask-wearing in all school buildings. One participant asked what the district would do if Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted that mandate tomorrow.
Hagerman said that overall he has been “very heartened by the positive health metrics in our community,” though he noted an anomaly of five positive cases “in the last week or so.”
“So it’s just a reminder the pandemic is here and we have to continue to be vigilant around those efforts,” he said. “But we are 100% committed to getting our kids vaccinated, getting our staff vaccinated and returning to normalcy.”
In getting to a more direct response to the question Hagerman said, “That’s always an interesting question in Scarsdale because we are such a process-oriented place. It does take us some time to work through these issues with our parents, with our faculty. There’s always a lot of questions when we make changes and we want to make sure that we have the opportunity to answer questions and address concerns before we make radical moves, but unequivocally we will be following the state guidance around these issues.”
Noted Ceske earlier in the presentation, “It is important to know that as health metrics improve and state and county guidance eases we are fully committed to restoring pre-pandemic practices and ensuring that our students have an excellent academic year filled with the activities and programs that they value and enjoy.”
When asked about the things he and the district would have done differently in looking back on the last year and a half, Hagerman called that the million dollar question during a world event that “we were not prepared for” and having to “follow a set of guidelines that was constantly changing,” which constantly put the district in a “reactive mode.” The first thing Hagerman mentioned was communications, including the ones “that happened or didn’t happen” and how the district could have done a better job in the eyes of the community.
Hagerman also focused on the “new innovations and technologies and new ways of thinking” that came out of the situation, finding the bright side. “So we also want to think about those and how we can capitalize on the positive aspects of this,” he said. “I never thought we would be thinking about technology as a mechanism for conducting meetings or meaningful work or things like that, accessing experts across the globe… We learned to work and learn together in different kinds of ways. And so I think the question invites response about reflection on things we could have done better and also reflections on things that we’re going to do better as a result of the pandemic.”
Around the district
Ceske discussed the past and upcoming school budgets. The major budget drivers are contractual salaries, special education, instructional improvement and facilities, according to Ceske, who noted approximately 80% of the budget is “committed to salaries and employee benefits.”
“The current year’s budget continues to preserve core curriculum, maintains current class size, invests in teacher training, advances initiatives in core educational programming, research and technology,” she said. “It includes revenue and expenditure-based strategies to respond to continued unknowns related to the economy. The current budget includes increases in some revenues, which protects the district against future known and unknown liabilities.”
As for the 2022-23 budget process, which kicked off last week with a public forum, staffing requests and programming needs are being assessed and final recommendations will be made in January.
Hagerman was asked about capital budgeting in regards to annual debt service trending levels, both current and anticipated. He asked for patience with the lengthy budget process. “We’re still putting together the numbers,” he said. “Although this is a six-month process, it takes a little while for us to get good numbers, good trending data and things like that, particularly after a roller coaster of a financial year during to the pandemic and all of the anticipated costs that were related to that.”
Hagerman said student enrollment has been “flat, even declining a little bit over the last two years.” Many parents pulled their children from the public schools in favor of private schools that were able to offer more in-person learning opportunities throughout the pandemic. “We do expect these numbers to rise,” Hagerman said, citing recent record real estate sales and the return to a more normal educational model.
One of the major points of pride for Hagerman as compared to when he started in Scarsdale is the decrease in the number of students who were sent out of district for “various private placements.”
“Beyond the expense of it, it also excluded kids from being in their neighborhood schools,” Hagerman said. “So philosophically and financially we worked really hard to keep all of our students, including special education students, in our district.”
He pointed to integrated co-teaching classrooms at Edgewood (grade 4), Greenacres (kindergarten), Heathcote (grade 2) and Quaker Ridge (grades 1, 3, 5) and special class programs at Edgewood (8:1:2) and Quaker Ridge (Bridge). “All our schools offer a full array of services for students with a wide variety of needs, both physical and emotional,” Hagerman said.
At the elementary level the goals are to “deepen student engagement, personalized learning, and increase voice and choice” through “next generation standards” and “21st century expectations in ELA and math as well as other content areas.” At the middle school, Hagerman said, “We continue to reorganize several of our learning strands with a focus on cross-disciplinary colonization particularly in the areas of arts and technology, to focus on curiosity, connection and a love of learning by engaging students in experiences that include making, design, coding, engineering and STEAM experiences.” The high school sees “innovation, entrepreneurship, global collaborations and interdisciplinary connections as themes that are being more deeply explored by both students and faculty through both traditional coursework, as well as newly offered elective classes.”
The middle school uses a house model, while the high school employs a tutorial model that is rich with elective offerings, which are largely driven by student interest.
The district has also “renewed our commitment to the areas of wellness, well-being, sustainability and multiculturalism and belonging.”
Hagerman also spent time promoting the district’s work in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion. “Obviously we’re a very multicultural community in Scarsdale and we want all of our citizens to feel like they have an active role and place and voice in our school, so that has really been kind of the focus of our work,” he said.
Looking at academics “through the lens of college preparation,” one metric is the National Merit Scholars Program, which is based on PSAT scores and “detailed scholarship applications” that include essays, extracurriculars, awards and leadership, and a recommendation by a school official. Hagerman called it no small task.
“Scholarship winners represent fewer than 1% of the initial pool of student entrants,” Hagerman said.
From the upcoming class of 2022, there were 14 National Merit semifinalists, as compared to 21 in 2021 and 20 each in 2020 and 2019. Thirty-three seniors have received National Merit Letters of Recommendation, up from 25 in 2021, 32 in 2020 and nine in 2019. Hagerman attributed the drop in semifinalists this year to more students taking ACTs, in addition to the pandemic. He said it could be an anomaly.
As compared to similar academically centered districts Edgemont, Great Neck South, Rye, Bronxville, Blind Brook, Chappaqua and Great Neck North, Scarsdale had higher 2021 mean combined SAT scores and ACT scores, beating out Edgemont 1,397-1,360 for SATs and Rye 30.8-29.6 for ACTSs.
“Each test measures students’ proficiency in various critical skill areas, such as problem-solving and reading comprehension,” Hagerman said. “Though not identical, SATs and ACTs are much more closely related than ever before, as a result of the SAT massive redesign in 2016.”
Both exams offer similar reading and match sections, an optional essay and “rights only scoring,” where “you’re no longer penalized for incorrect answers.”
Hagerman noted the tests do continue to differ in spite of “all of these commonalities.” For example, you get more time with the SAT, but the ACT has a science component, and each test weights the subjects differently.
Looking at a percentage of students who were accepted to Barron’s Most Selective Colleges, there were 63% from the class of 2021, 67% from 2020, 64% in 2019, 63% in 2018, 59% in 2017 and 63% in 2016.
Other topics in the presentation included demographic information, operations, webpage/communications, strategic plan and board of education priorities.
“Although this is a once-a-year event, we do find it useful to meet with all of you and to convey what’s going on with the district,” Hagerman said. “As a hub of our community, it’s our hope that families stay connected to our schools even when the children may graduate. Opportunities like this tonight are one way to do that.”
Ceske said the board of education values the community’s connection to the schools and appreciated the opportunity to address the Scarsdale Forum.
Scarsdale Schools By the Numbers
Scarsdale School District
Total enrollment: 4,609
Administrators: 25
Teachers: 468
Nurses: 11
Support staff: 144
Part-time teachers aides: 251
Part-time bus drivers: 60
Edgewood Elementary School
Enrollment: 360
Administrators: 2
Teachers: 35.6
Support staff: 8.5
Fox Meadow Elementary School
Enrollment: 429
Administrators: 2
Teachers: 37.8
Support staff: 9.3
Greenacres Elementary School
Enrollment: 339
Administrators: 2
Teachers: 34.6
Support staff: 8.5
Heathcote Elementary School
Enrollment: 362
Administrators: 2
Teachers: 34.2
Support staff: 8.5
Quaker Ridge Elementary School
Enrollment: 514
Administrators: 2
Teachers: 51.8
Support staff: 9.5
Scarsdale Middle School
Enrollment: 1,131
Administrators: 3
Teachers: 107.5
Support staff: 24
Scarsdale High School
Enrollment: 1,474
Administrators: 4
Teachers: 159.4
Support staff: 35.6
