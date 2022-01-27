Scarsdale Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Hagerman dropped a bombshell at Monday’s board of education meeting by announcing his resignation with “a heavy heart” effective at the end of the school year. He said he was taking a new position elsewhere and the next day it was announced by the Latin School of Chicago that Hagerman would become the new head of school for the private institution.
In his letter to the Scarsdale community on Tuesday, Hagerman wrote, “This decision comes after significant reflection and soul-searching. While the timing is not ideal, I have been offered a new opportunity that will allow me to pursue my educational passions while also continuing to learn and grow as a leader.”
In executive session prior to the school board meeting, Hagerman told board members he was resigning after eight years with the district as superintendent. He had replaced Dr. Michael McGill for the 2014-15 school year.
“Having just learned this news this evening, the board wants to really thank you, Thomas, for your eight years of leadership and service to our students, faculty and staff and community,” board president Karen Ceske said at the meeting. “We will more fully recognize your achievements and efforts as is our practice at the end of the year.”
Ceske said the board would take a “thoughtful approach to next steps to ensure strong leadership and continuity of excellence” and would keep the community in the loop as the search for a new superintendent begins. She and school board vice president Amber Yusuf sent an email to the community on Tuesday to echo this statement.
During public comment, former school board vice president Allison Singer, who was not chosen by the School Board Nominating Committee to run in the last election and whose independent candidacy did not yield reelection, said via Zoom, “I just wanted to be among the first to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to our now outgoing superintendent. Thomas, you have been an inspiring leader to our students, our faculty and our whole community, showing respect and compassion to each individual with whom you come into contact. You have been incredibly hardworking and you have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our students. You’ve faced the challenges of the last few years with grace and with thoughtful, effective leadership. You have accomplished the highest measure of a leader, in that you will leave our district in far better shape than that in which you found it.”
At the board meeting, Hagerman read a statement that mostly mirrored emails he sent to district employees that evening and to the community the next day:
“When I came to Scarsdale eight years ago, the District was yearning for academic improvement, curricular consistency, clear communication, operational transparency, facilities and grounds improvements, financial stewardship, strategic planning, policy revision, and so much more. As I look back over these many years and prepare to say goodbye to our students, faculty, staff, and parents, it is with the hope that these and many other areas have significantly improved, and that Scarsdale is positioned to continue on a positive trajectory of growth.
“The heartbeat of this District has and always will be the people, starting with our incredibly capable and talented students. They are, and must always continue to be, our first priority. The extraordinary teaching and learning that happens in our schools is, of course, credited to our truly remarkable staff members, educators, and leaders. I hope that their skill, dedication, and expertise continue to be recognized and lauded by both the community and the Board as they are uniquely qualified to make the best educational decisions for our students, both individually and collectively.
“Finally, I would like to thank both our parent leadership groups and the Board of Education — both those currently in place and those that I have had the good fortune to work with throughout my tenure here in Scarsdale. With few exceptions, these individuals have understood their roles as school community leaders; stewards of our resources; defenders of excellence; and avid supporters of students, staff, and the broader school community.
“Historically, our educators and many leadership teams have worked together collaboratively to balance the voices and needs of our schools' many stakeholders while also ensuring that our students remain the focus of our most meaningful work and decision-making. As Scarsdale’s schools continue to progress through a time of significant change and transition, it is imperative that these individuals and groups work closely together to preserve the best of what Scarsdale’s schools have always been: places of great teaching and learning; places that support its students, teachers, and leaders; and places that create a sense of community and camaraderie.”
Hagerman’s tenure in Scarsdale was rocky at times. Early on the district hired private investigators to make sure that any student attending schools was properly permitted to do so by way of residency, and sent tuition bills to those who were not in compliance. During the COVID-19 pandemic he, the administration and the board of education were constantly being pressed by some community members over decisions being made that were not seen as transparent or in the best interest of the students and the community when it came to things like remote education, reopening schools and elimination of snacks to name a few. Policies did not always align with the Scarsdale Teachers Association, most notably during the pandemic, as well.
Hagerman’s contract renewals and extensions at Scarsdale were controversial as they were added into board agendas at a time when board members’ terms were expiring. He was given a one-year renewal in 2018, a four-year extension in 2019 and another one-year extension last year. The June 2021 full-year extension to June 30, 2025, came with a 2.75% raise to $356,543 per year with a one-time $5,000 payment, in order to make up for the time lost during the pandemic toward his achieving his Strategic Plan goals.
Latin School of Chicago Board of Trustees Chair David J. Koo wrote to his school community that the search committee looked for a leader to:
- · Unite all members of the Latin community around the school’s future
- · Execute the Strategic Design in collaboration with the Latin community
- · Advance the cultivation of a diverse, equitable and inclusive school community
- · Advance Latin’s internal organizational capacity and opportunities for academic leadership
- · Optimize Latin’s resources and facilities in support of our mission and future ambitions.
“Dr. Hagerman’s skills and experience align with these priorities in important ways,” Koo wrote. “His leadership ability has been proven through years of consistent and collaborative management in complex academic settings, and he brings a deep understanding of the conditions required for innovative teaching and learning, including supporting students, faculty and staff. He has successfully directed all aspects of school operations, implemented strategic initiatives, led efforts focused on advancing work in diversity, equity and inclusion and has been a champion for wellness for students, faculty and staff. In addition, his demonstrated strengths as a communicator and relationship builder will serve the Latin community well as we embark on this transition.”
In his own letter to the Latin School community, Hagerman wrote: “I have been aware of Latin and its accomplishments from the time I first came to Illinois to work in the River Forest School District. To me, and many educators I know, it is the pinnacle of excellence in education: rigorous, yet personal; innovative, yet committed to the traditions of a liberal arts curriculum. Latin is a school community that wraps itself around the needs of students and makes sure that every child can succeed.”
