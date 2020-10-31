The Scarsdale Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department has made a great effort to modify its offerings to keep the season festive amid the backdrop of COVID-19. The annual Scarecrow Festival, which was a sellout Saturday, Oct. 3, incorporated social distancing and other public health precautions. Last Sunday, Oct. 18, the annual window painting contest had a record number of safely distanced, mask-wearing participants (see photos at scarsdalenews.com). Approximately 340 windows were painted this year, compared to 300 last year, with more than 900 people participating. And instead of the traditional costume parade in Scarsdale Village, the rec department coordinated a virtual costume contest for all ages. The creative individual or family costumes included pets, props and backgrounds of the season. All submitted photos are posted online at scarsdale.com and the winners garnered gift certificates from local businesses.

Grand prize winner: The Lamonarca family
Spookiest costume: Aidan Roche
Most comical: Benji Miller
Cutest costume: Christopher Bongiorno Horne
Best makeup: Cristy Eguiluz and Martha Passaretta
Most creative: Emma Daniel
Most creative: Gabrielle Daniel
Best pet costume: Orca Fusco
Most relevant: Serena Lin
Best homemade costume: Nino Dimartino
Best setting: Raphaela Berckemeyer
Best family costume: The Wald family

