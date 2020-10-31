The Scarsdale Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department has made a great effort to modify its offerings to keep the season festive amid the backdrop of COVID-19. The annual Scarecrow Festival, which was a sellout Saturday, Oct. 3, incorporated social distancing and other public health precautions. Last Sunday, Oct. 18, the annual window painting contest had a record number of safely distanced, mask-wearing participants (see photos at scarsdalenews.com). Approximately 340 windows were painted this year, compared to 300 last year, with more than 900 people participating. And instead of the traditional costume parade in Scarsdale Village, the rec department coordinated a virtual costume contest for all ages. The creative individual or family costumes included pets, props and backgrounds of the season. All submitted photos are posted online at scarsdale.com and the winners garnered gift certificates from local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.