Looking for scary stuff and frightening fun? From costume parades and ghostly games to haunting theater and films, there are plenty of spooky spectacles to explore in and around Westchester this weekend and next.
This Weekend
Zombie Walk
Dress up like a zombie and shuffle through downtown, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown White Plains. wpbid.com/events.
Hallow- Horror Cabaret
Entertainment for all ages takes a journey through a world of vampires, ghosts, phantoms, zombies and other creepy creatures with dancing and singing along to Halloween and horror music, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets: $20, $25, $30. Yorktown Stage, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights. yorktownstage.org.
Halloween family fun
Start with a story about bats and a bat craft followed by a hike to look for nocturnal creatures and “batty” games, Oct. 24 from 5-6:30 p.m. Register ($20 per family) at sheldrakecenter.org. Sheldrake Environmental Center, 685 Weaver St., Larchmont.
Dia de los Muertos
Caramoor collaborates with Mexico Beyond Mariachi to celebrate the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead with a family-friendly afternoon of music and dance on Friends Field, Oct. 24 from 1-4:30 p.m. Free but RSVP required online. Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. caramoor.org.
Ghosts of the music hall
Take a special “balcony-to-backstage” guided tour of the 136-year-old historic theater to learn about its unexplained happenings, intriguing history and ghostly guests who still linger. Tours run through Oct. 28 at various times. Tickets: $25. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. tarrytownmusichall.org.
Next Weekend
‘Hulda’s Night’
Explore a part of the preserve’s history referenced in Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” on a hike guided by torchlight to the Witch’s Spring Trail to hear the tale of Hulda, as well as other preserve lore. Departs promptly at 6 and 7 p.m., Oct. 27-30. Appropriate for ages 10 and up. Bring a flashlight. Registration ($28) required at rockefellerstateparkpreserve.eventbrite.com. Rockefeller State Park Preserve Manager’s Home, 25 Sleepy Hollow Road, Sleepy Hollow. facebook.com/RockefellerSPP/.
‘Riverside Haunts’
River’s Edge Theatre Co., founded by Ardsley residents Meghan and David Covington, presents a spooky storytelling performance that blends Hudson Valley history, creative fiction and live music, 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. Local actors portray ghosts from bygone Rivertown times. Recommended for mature audiences only. Rain date: Oct. 30. Tickets: $25; 10% of ticket sales go to Riverkeeper. Outdoors at The Good Witch Coffee Bar, 134 Southside Ave., Hastings. riversedgetheatre.com.
Bicentennial blues
Belated celebration of the 200th anniversary of the publication in America in 1820 of Washington Irving’s famous short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” with a reenactor reminiscing about his adventures and career, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 7:30-9 p.m. Outdoor seating weather permitting. Tickets: $40. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, 540 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. sleepyhollowcemetery.org.
Broadway Fright Night
Five Broadway vocalists pay homage to the theater world with songs from musicals with supernatural, horror, and sci-fi themes, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. Q&A follows the performance. Dress as your favorite Broadway character for the Broadway-themed Halloween costume contest. Tickets: $34-$55. White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Place. wppac.com.
Halloween magic show
Zach Alexander performs Oct. 30 at 5:30 and 7 p.m., followed by snacks. Families are invited to come in costume. Tickets: $30, $35 for adults; $20, $25 for kids age 12 and under. Wainwright House, 260 Stuyvesant Ave., Rye. wainwright.org.
Day of the Dead
Mexican artist Zafiro Romero-Acevedo shares the history of Dia de los Muertos through performance and demonstration, followed by the Pelham Halloween Parade down Fifth Avenue, Oct. 30 from 3-4 p.m. Costumes are welcome at this free outdoor event. Pelham Art Center, 155 Fifth Ave. pelhamartcenter.org.
Outdoor movie
Screening of “The Mummy,” Oct. 30 from6-8:30 p.m. Admission: $20 per family. Registration required at muscootfarm.org. Muscoot Farm, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah.
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
The cult classic film, with live shadow cast Apoca-Lips, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. Tickets: $10. Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St., Peekskill. paramounthudsonvalley.com.
Triple feature
The Halloween movie mini-marathon features three not-too-scary horror films beginning Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.: “The Invisible Man Returns,” “Revenge of the Creature” and “Bride of Frankenstein.” Tickets: $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. Jacob Burns Film Center, 364 Manville Road, Pleasantville. burnsfilmcenter.org.
Halloween clay class
Create a handmade personalized Halloween decoration, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. Projects will be fired and ready for pickup approximately two weeks after the class. Registration ($25) required at clayartcenter.org. Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester.
Halloweekend/Day of the Dead
Get in the Halloween spirit in the courtyard by decorating mini pumpkins, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m., and joining a socially distanced costume parade starting at 1:30 and 3 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 31, the planetarium features “The Sky Tonight: Is It Aliens Yet?” at 2 p.m., and enjoy “Spooky Storytelling with Tom Lee” at 3 p.m. Also, celebrate Dia de los Muertos both days by making folded flower blooms, placing pictures of loved ones on the altar, and decorating a paper skull mask, Oct. 31 from 1-4 p.m. Free with museum admission ($8 for adults, $4 for ages 3-18, $5 for students and seniors, free for members and children under 3). Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers. hrm.org.
Spirited Mansion Weekend
Explore the mansion at your own pace to see the seasonal decorations, Oct. 29-31 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit the website to purchase timed-entry tickets: $24, $22 for seniors and students, $16 for ages 6-16. Also experience “Lyndhurst After Dark” with a semi-guided tour by candlelight through the mansion, Oct. 29-31 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Visit the website to purchase timed-entry tickets: $26, $24 for seniors and students, $20 for ages 6-16. Lyndhurst, 635 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. lyndhurst.org.
Irving’s ‘Legend’
Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, accompanied by live music from Jim Keyes, brings to life Washington Irving’s classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” outdoors Fridays-Sundays at 6:30, 8 and 9:30 p.m., through Oct. 31. Tickets: $35, $29 for ages 3-17. Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, 89 W. Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown. hudsonvalley.org.
Home of the ‘Legend’
Celebrate Sunnyside’s connection to Washington Irving’s classic tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at this daytime event appropriate for all ages. The first tour begins at 10 a.m. and the last at 3 p.m., through Nov. 11.Purchase tickets online: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 3-17, and free for kids 2 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members. Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, 89 W. Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown. hudsonvalley.org.
‘Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze’
Historic Hudson Valley’s extravaganza of over 7,000 illuminated, individually hand-carved pumpkins continues for select evenings through Nov. 21. New displays this year include a New York City streetscape and an immersive Hudson River walk-through experience. Tickets must be purchased online and start at $32 for adults, $24 for children 3-17, and free for children 2 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members. Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 S. Riverside Ave., Croton-on-Hudson. hudsonvalley.org.
‘Boo at the Zoo’
The family-friendly Halloween tradition is open weekends through Oct. 31. Timed-entry reservations are required. Tickets for unlimited rides and attractions: $39.95 for ages 13 and over, $34.95 for ages 65 and over, $29.95 for ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and under and members. The Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. bronxzoo.com.
