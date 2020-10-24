The sunny skies Sunday, Oct. 18, brought out Scarsdale artists of all ages for the Scarsdale Recreation Department’s 69th annual Halloween window painting contest. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes were made this year to the Halloween event. The program was separated into two sessions, morning and afternoon, for social distancing. The sessions were assigned alternating windows so that adjacent windows were not painted at the same time.
Three hundred and thirty windows were painted, an increase from about 300 last year, mostly team and family entries; an estimated 900 people participated in the open air event throughout the village. There were 10 contest categories separated by grade and individual/team entries.
The contest’s grand prize went to the team of Alexandra Simon and Leo Simon for their painting at Scarsdale Frame & Art at 4 Depot Place.
An award ceremony will take place virtually Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and trophies will be given to the winners.
Although the annual children’s Halloween parade through the village will not take place this year, the Scarsdale rec department is holding a free costume contest for all ages. The costume may be as an individual or family, and may include pets, props, backgrounds … but must be current (no old photos) with no photo manipulation (filters, photoshop). Costumes will be judged by creativity and photos will be posted on the Scarsdale rec department website and in The Scarsdale Inquirer. Gift certificates to local businesses will be awarded to the winners.
Photos should be emailed to dwalczewski@scarsdale.com by Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Window painting contest winners were:
Grand prize
Alexandra Simon & Leo Simon
Group A
1st place: Tyler Culang
2d place: Jessica Sternberg
3d place: Jake Gruenberg
Most comical: Adeline Parker
Honorable mention: Hudson DiMartino, Charles Hahn, Hayden Roth
Group B
1st place: Emily Fields
2d place: Claire Zhang
3d place: Natalia Gutierrez
Most comical: Trevor Miller
Honorable mention: Chloe Fields, Lucca Lombardi, Charlotte Lemerond, Anastasia Roberts, Brooke Mitchell, Mercedes Rodriguez Lecuona
Group C
1st place: Sophie Luo
2d place: Samantha Goldban
3d place: Nicole Sensel
Most comical: Juliette Dalton
Honorable mention: Ella Farnsworth, Iris Zhu, Noa Avni, Alexa Hess, Zoe Zheng, Delaney Weston
Group D
1st place: Grace Henry
2d place: Jennifer Schwartz
3d place: Alexandra Israel
Most comical: Julia Barro
Honorable mention: Lilia Benaissa, Sarah Luo, Catherine Zhang, Maria Roberts, Olivia Bercun, Julia Kristol
Group E
1st place: Olivia Liu
2d place: Anna Henry
3d place: Zoe Pollack
Most comical: Annika Hanson-Carlson
Honorable mention: Danielle Barro, Flora Zik
Group AA — team entry
1st place: Maia Etkes and Emma Earthy
2d place: Lily Harrison and Zoe Klurfeld
3d place: Caroline Koike and Abigail Krause
Most comical: Zoe Curtis and Sadie Tauber
Honorable mention: Bianka Mihaylova and Sarah Burge, Caroline Schwartz and Livvie McNally
Group BB — team entry
1st place: Alice Hoffman and Maya Zaitchick
2d place: Camilla Mian and Natalie Blachman
3d place: Talia Camhi and Jiya Choudary
Most comical: Jayden Bamji and Dylan Kutticherry
Honorable mention: Gabrielle Pinto and Ako Limouzi, Jordan Krisbergh and Saira Rahmani
Group CC — team entry
1st place: Lucy Detmer and Brooke O’Grady
2d place: Finley Weston and Isla McMillan; Rachel Lucek & Sarah Mayer
3d place: Kaitlyn Shedroff and Tara Bamji
Most comical: Jordan Keller and Maya Streicher
Honorable mention: Maddie McCabe and Dafna Arenstein, Annabelle Hasson and Graydon Abramson, Sophie Treanor and Lois Levy, Lila Treanor and Alice Nicassio
Group DD — team entry
1st place: Zoe Greenberg and Edie Chow
2d place: Nadine McMahon and Clara Bartalos
3d place: Shuyue Zhang and Audrey Li
Most comical: Charlotte Aldridge and Ava Feldman
Honorable mention: Julia Sobel and Brooke Goldstein, Madeline Weiser and Amanda Gorrin, Victoria Rodriguez Lecuona and Faye O’Gorman
Group EE — team entry
1st place: Alicia Xin and Olivia Sun
2d place: Sydney Geringer and Abby Underweiser
3d place: Ellis Geringer and Kate Sanchez
