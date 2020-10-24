Halloween window 2020 winners
The sunny skies Sunday, Oct. 18, brought out Scarsdale artists of all ages for the Scarsdale Recreation Department’s 69th annual Halloween window painting contest. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes were made this year to the Halloween event. The program was separated into two sessions, morning and afternoon, for social distancing. The sessions were assigned alternating windows so that adjacent windows were not painted at the same time.  

Three hundred and thirty windows were painted, an increase from about 300 last year, mostly team and family entries; an estimated 900 people participated in the open air event throughout the village. There were 10 contest categories separated by grade and individual/team entries.

The contest’s grand prize went to the team of Alexandra Simon and Leo Simon for their painting at Scarsdale Frame & Art at 4 Depot Place.

An award ceremony will take place virtually Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and trophies will be given to the winners.

Although the annual children’s Halloween parade through the village will not take place this year, the Scarsdale rec department is holding a free costume contest for all ages. The costume may be as an individual or family, and may include pets, props, backgrounds … but must be current (no old photos) with no photo manipulation (filters, photoshop). Costumes will be judged by creativity and photos will be posted on the Scarsdale rec department website and in The Scarsdale Inquirer. Gift certificates to local businesses will be awarded to the winners.

Photos should be emailed to dwalczewski@scarsdale.com by Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Window painting contest winners were:

Grand prize

Alexandra Simon & Leo Simon

Group A

1st place: Tyler Culang

2d place: Jessica Sternberg

3d place: Jake Gruenberg

Most comical: Adeline Parker

Honorable mention: Hudson DiMartino, Charles Hahn, Hayden Roth

Group B

1st place: Emily Fields

2d place: Claire Zhang

3d place: Natalia Gutierrez

Most comical: Trevor Miller

Honorable mention: Chloe Fields, Lucca Lombardi, Charlotte Lemerond, Anastasia Roberts, Brooke Mitchell, Mercedes Rodriguez Lecuona

Group C

1st place: Sophie Luo

2d place: Samantha Goldban

3d place: Nicole Sensel

Most comical: Juliette Dalton

Honorable mention: Ella Farnsworth, Iris Zhu, Noa Avni, Alexa Hess, Zoe Zheng, Delaney Weston

Group D

1st place: Grace Henry

2d place: Jennifer Schwartz

3d place: Alexandra Israel

Most comical: Julia Barro

Honorable mention: Lilia Benaissa, Sarah Luo, Catherine Zhang, Maria Roberts, Olivia Bercun, Julia Kristol

Group E

1st place: Olivia Liu

2d place: Anna Henry

3d place: Zoe Pollack

Most comical: Annika Hanson-Carlson

Honorable mention: Danielle Barro, Flora Zik

Group AA — team entry

1st place: Maia Etkes and Emma Earthy

2d place: Lily Harrison and Zoe Klurfeld

3d place: Caroline Koike and Abigail Krause

Most comical: Zoe Curtis and Sadie Tauber

Honorable mention: Bianka Mihaylova and Sarah Burge, Caroline Schwartz and Livvie McNally

Group BB — team entry

1st place: Alice Hoffman and Maya Zaitchick

2d place: Camilla Mian and Natalie Blachman

3d place: Talia Camhi and Jiya Choudary

Most comical: Jayden Bamji and Dylan Kutticherry

Honorable mention: Gabrielle Pinto and Ako Limouzi, Jordan Krisbergh and Saira Rahmani

Group CC — team entry

1st place: Lucy Detmer and Brooke O’Grady

2d place: Finley Weston and Isla McMillan; Rachel Lucek & Sarah Mayer

3d place: Kaitlyn Shedroff and Tara Bamji

Most comical: Jordan Keller and Maya Streicher

Honorable mention: Maddie McCabe and Dafna Arenstein, Annabelle Hasson and Graydon Abramson, Sophie Treanor and Lois Levy, Lila Treanor and Alice Nicassio

Group DD — team entry

1st place: Zoe Greenberg and Edie Chow

2d place: Nadine McMahon and Clara Bartalos

3d place: Shuyue Zhang and Audrey Li

Most comical: Charlotte Aldridge and Ava Feldman

Honorable mention: Julia Sobel and Brooke Goldstein, Madeline Weiser and Amanda Gorrin, Victoria Rodriguez Lecuona and Faye O’Gorman

Group EE — team entry

1st place: Alicia Xin and Olivia Sun

2d place: Sydney Geringer and Abby Underweiser

3d place: Ellis Geringer and Kate Sanchez

