On Oct. 11 Greenburgh police responded to McDonald’s on N. Central Avenue on a report of a man stealing food from behind the counter. At the time, the man assaulted two employees, one a juvenile, and fled the restaurant. The Street Crime Unit caught up with Cornelius Mantle, 20, of Crosshill Road in Hartsdale, on Oct. 12 and charged him with one count of robbery in the second degree and two counts of assault in the third degree. He was arraigned at the Greenburgh Town Court and released.
Prior to the arrest, the manager of McDonald’s told police Oct. 11 a customer named “Neil” wearing a white shirt and Nike sandals went to the McDonald’s counter to pay for his meal without a face covering. When told he needed a mask to be served, “Neil” became irate and grabbed a Coca-Cola bottle from behind the counter, then walked out without paying. Police looked for him with negative results. The manager said “Neil” was no longer welcome in the restaurant.
Police returned to the McDonald’s two hours later when “Neil” returned to steal food. He reached over the counter to grab a 10-piece chicken nugget order and a McFlurry milkshake. When the juvenile employee attempted to stop him, “Neil” struck him with a closed fist several times to the back of the head. The youth said he had a headache and had a small abrasion on his right arm. He initially refused medical attention. “Neil” also pulled another employee’s arm, causing pain. She also declined medical attention. While speaking with a detective, the juvenile reported feeling dizzy and still experiencing head pain. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center with a detective paramedic.
Stolen bike
A Seely Place resident who parked his bike Oct. 5 at the end of Artillery Lane said, when he returned two hours later, the bike wasn’t there. He described it as a turquoise all-terrain bike with a black seat and black handlebars valued at $550. He said the words “Co op” are inscribed in black on the bike’s side. Police searched for the bike in the area of Edgemont High School and Artillery Lane with negative results.
Harassed by neighbor?
A man who purchased and moved into a house on Oak Street last November emailed police Oct. 5 and said he was the victim of repeated neighbor harassment. Since September, he said, his neighbor has suggested the man’s cars are parked illegally on the street and has bullied him about the placement of his garbage bins. The neighbor accused him of illegally renting out his basement. He said he received a notice on Oct. 5 from the town citing him for renting out his residence. Police say no crime has been committed; a report was made for documentation purposes.
Landlord/Tenant
A Pheasant Run resident reported Oct. 9 a problem with a tenant who resides at a house he owns on High Point Lane. He said she used abusive language when he came to the house to check on a dryer she said wasn’t working. At the time, he told her the dryer was working and tried to instruct her on how to use it. In addition to the verbal abuse, she threatened to hit him. He said he would call the police if she hit him, to which she responded, “I’ll say you hit me.” He recorded the incident on his phone as well as a personal body camera. He alleged she made previous complaints about the microwave, dishwasher and washing machine in the house, all of which were functioning properly, he said. Police went to the residence on High Point Lane to speak with the tenant but she wasn’t there. A report was made.
Repossessed
Police were notified Oct. 6 an employee of a repossession company would be taking possession of a 2013 Lexus from an address on Andrea Lane. The car was entered into the eJustice system as repossessed.
Scammed
A man went to police headquarters Oct. 7 to report he received a phone call from a woman who identified herself as “Nancy Edwards of the government.” He said she directed him to send money in the form of gift cards, or there would be “legal consequences.” The man said he was convinced the call was real, as “Nancy” had his full name, address and Social Security number. He purchased $1,800 in gift cards and was instructed to provide the card information to a person in Aberdeen, Maryland. Police advised the man to check his banks and credit bureaus for suspicious activity.
Police took a report Oct. 8 from a Stone Oaks Drive resident who said she received a phone call from a person allegedly from the Social Security Administration in Texas. She told police the caller told her the FBI found an abandoned car containing 221 pounds of cocaine and two bloody dresses and that the car belongs to her. She was told if she did not cooperate, she would be charged with drug trafficking. The caller, who identified herself as “Dyna Smith,” asked the woman to confirm information she already had regarding the Stone Oaks Drive woman’s full name, Social Security number, age and address. She told the caller she lives alone, drives a car, and has never been to Texas. She didn’t provide the caller with any bank information and when she attempted to call the number back, she was told it was out of order or disconnected. She’s not out any money, but police advised her to contact her financial institutions to protect her accounts.
A Fraydun Lane caller reported Oct. 9 her company’s human resources department notified her of a claim for unemployment benefits successfully processed using her Social Security number. The name used on the claim was a Bronx man who received unemployment benefits from early March through the first week of October. Since then she has purchased the identity theft services to prevent further actions. A report was made.
Hired assassins?
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident told police Oct. 9 he received an email from someone using the name “Gunman6” who wrote, “Listen to me! Someone hired us to assassinate you. We have your full profile. For your best interest, you need to cooperate with us or you will be assassinated. 1) Do not contact the police. 2) Do not raise any alarm or tell anyone. 3) Reply back in less than 24 hours for further instructions. We are watching you, if you fail to comply you will be assassinated be warned."
Police told him not to respond. A copy of the email was forwarded to the police desk.
Shattered windshield
A White Plains man reported to police Oct. 10 his girlfriend’s Toyota Corolla sustained a shattered rear windshield while parked in the rear of the Sunoco station on N. Central Avenue. Police reported a hairline crack about 12 inches long. No valuables were in the car and the interior was intact. A report was made for insurance purposes.
Arguments
Police responded to S. Central Avenue Oct. 10 on a report of a fight. They were met by a man who said he argued with another man about parking in front of a gas pump. He said the other man pushed him to the ground. The second man agreed they had argued, but denied he had pushed him. The two work in the same building. Both parties were told to avoid contact with each other.
Police responded to Benjamin’s Steak House on W. Hartsdale Avenue Oct. 10 on a report of a verbal argument between customers as they were leaving the restaurant. Upon arrival, police said no crime was committed and everyone went on their way without further incident.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.