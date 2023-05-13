Edgemont Dr. Ken Hamilton

Dr. Kenneth Hamilton, Edgemont Superintendent

Since July 2022, Edgemont Board of Education meetings were filled with upgrades and changes to all aspects of the school district. It seemed mundane and routine at the time, but when first-year Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kenneth Hamilton made his inaugural State of the District Address — or SODA — he outlined and boasted what amounted to major philosophical, procedural and educational enhancements that will impact Edgemont for years to come.

And Hamilton, who said he is “fortunate to inherit a dynamic teaching staff, an extraordinary group of leaders and folks who are truly committed to educating our children,” is only getting started.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.