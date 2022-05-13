At least nine Westchester County school districts in the past year have actively searched for a new superintendent in the wake of fresh controversy. Several sitting superintendents have become front-page news. Scarsdale School’s Dr. Thomas Hagerman, for example, is leaving behind a $1 million-plus IRS mess as he leaves to become head of the Latin School in Chicago this summer. There, he’ll be joining a district facing a $100-million wrongful death suit connected with a student suicide. Bedford Central School District is also in turmoil — over an alleged case of bullying — as School Superintendent Dr. Joel Adelberg retires at the end of the school year.
Last week, Edgemont School District joined the fray and issued statements, in response to news stories about its incoming superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Hamilton, who is leaving his position as Mount Vernon City School District Superintendent of Schools and coming to Edgemont as of July 1.
According to a May 4 story published by LoHud.com, Hamilton has been under fire since a Mount Vernon student was fatally stabbed by another teen after an off-campus parade on April 8.
A subsequent LoHud article reported a rally was held in Mount Vernon on April 19 “calling for Hamilton’s immediate resignation” over mounting safety concerns within the district. According to CBS News New York, the fatally stabbed teen’s family claims the suspect — a member of a private cheer squad — had a history of bullying the victim.
Three weeks prior to the fatal stabbing, Hamilton went on medical leave from his Mount Vernon post, which he’s held since 2014, for a knee replacement.
On May 6, the Edgemont Board of Education sent an email to the school community that said, “A recent article in LoHud.com, regarding Mount Vernon City School District’s appointment of an interim superintendent, has raised concerns which we feel deserve clarification.
“Last month, the Mount Vernon boys basketball team won the state championship. Following that exciting victory, members of the Mount Vernon community (not the school district) organized a celebration of the team’s victory. The event started at Mount Vernon City Hall and then paraded through the city. Tragically, and horribly sadly, it ended with a misguided act of violence that left one teenage girl dead, another wounded, and a third in custody. All three are or were Mount Vernon City School District students.”
“Dr. Hamilton was utterly devastated and heartbroken over the losses and the curtailment of these three young lives,” the board wrote. “He continues to reflect, seeking clarity and understanding of an incomprehensible situation.
“When his surgical recovery was unexpectedly elongated due to physical complications, he asked his current board for a medical leave. This past week, the school board granted his request and immediately appointed an interim superintendent, as we would if our superintendent was out on an extended medical leave.”
In an interview with the Inquirer on Monday, May 9, Hamilton said, “I think the main thing that’s out there that probably needs some clarity is [the perception] that there was something nefarious about my medical leave and suggesting that the Mount Vernon board had made some sort of negotiated separation, which is not at all the case … I asked for the medical extension.”
Though Hamilton likes to keep his private life private, he said he had knee replacement surgery and was out as of March 17 for March 21 surgery with an expectation to return in late April or early May to finish out the school year. His recovery was delayed, however, due to an infection and he set a new target return date of June 1.
With Mount Vernon assistant superintendent for school improvement Waveline Bennett-Conroy slated to replace Hamilton, Hamilton told the board of education it did not make sense for him to return with his successor already in place. On May 4, the Mount Vernon board of education extended his leave through the end of the school year.
“I just thought since the board had identified my successor and she and I were working very closely together — she served as my assistant superintendent — I thought it was disingenuous going back that late in the game knowing that there were so many things that needed to be done, so I asked the board to extend my leave and they did,” Hamilton said. “That’s the whole story. There is no animosity. There is no bad blood. The board never had a conversation with me about, ‘Ken, we want you to leave,’ or, ‘You should leave,’ or anything like that. Nothing could be farther from the truth.”
Hamilton said he has had no involvement with the aftermath of the stabbing incident and didn’t understand why he was being linked to the tragic event.
Hamilton said he will continue to finish cabinet evaluations for Mount Vernon and any other wrap-up or transition details, all the while continuing to work with Edgemont’s administration and “dynamic board” in advance of his July 1 start date.
“I have already been working with [retiring Edgemont superintendent Dr.] Victoria [Kniewel] and the board and been a part of some significant personnel matters that are currently going on there,” Hamilton said.
In a short video shown at the Tuesday, May 10, Edgemont school board meeting, Hamilton told the community he is looking forward to coming on board. “I have never felt more welcome to a community in my career and I want to say thank you,” he said.
Hamilton told community members to expect to be invited to various stakeholder meetings to help “inform” his “entry plan and work on goals moving forward.” He urged community members, including students, to reach out to him via email at khamilton@edgemont.org.
“I am looking forward to hitting the ground running on July 1,” he concluded.
In an email to the community on May 6, the Edgemont Board of Education touted Hamilton’s “strong track record” in Mount Vernon “improving students’ academic outcomes and managing the district’s significant capital projects during his tenure,” which they called “just two of the many strengths that he has demonstrated and that led us, unanimously, to select him as our next superintendent.”
They continued, “His emphasis on doing what is best for the children, and his empathy for all those with whom he interacts, were among his many outstanding characteristics confirmed in the stellar recommendations and continued support he receives from Mount Vernon board members and school district employees.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Hamilton warmly on July 1. And he is eager to join us, having already started to work on a transition plan with various members of our district and board.”
