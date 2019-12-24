Happy 3rd night of Hanukkah! Dec 24, 2019 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Steven Schnur Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susan Tolchin, director of the Westchester Reform Temple Early Childhood Center in Scarsdale, lights the menorah at a Hanukkah party last week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hanukkah Menorah Wrt Westchester Reform Temple Scarsdale × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 33° Clear Scarsdale, NY (10583) Today Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 24, 2019 @ 11:12 pm Full Forecast Photo Gallery Scarsdale boys basketball at the Westchester County Center, 12/21 Scarsdale ice hockey vs Horace Greeley, 12/20 Scarsdale ice hockey vs. Suffern 12/18 Edgemont boys basketball vs. Pelham 12/16 Puzzle Solutions Puzzle Solutions Weekly Paper The Scarsdale Inquirer The Scarsdale Inquirer Scarsdale Living Fall/Winter 2019 Fall/Winter 2019 Special Sections RAAU RAAU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.