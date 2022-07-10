An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident went to police headquarters June 29 to report an ex-girlfriend of a close family friend was sending harassing texts and voicemails to her. She described to police a saga of custodial issues and problems regarding family matters. In one of the messages, the ex-girlfriend reportedly made a remark that sounded like a threat, saying, “I am coming 4 U too.” The woman who called in the report said she didn’t want to press charges, but wanted the incidents documented.
Temporary tags, tinted windows
An officer on patrol on E. Hartsdale Avenue June 30 saw a black Honda Accord with temporary Georgia plates and tinted windows traveling eastbound. When police initiated a traffic stop, the driver produced a valid New York driver’s license and a print out for insurance describing the car he was operating. Upon further investigation, police found the car was not insured. Police issued tickets to the driver for lack of insurance and for having tinted windows. The car was impounded and towed.
Grocery thieves
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue June 30 on a report from a loss prevention officer who alleged that a woman using the self-checkout didn’t pay for all her items. Her total should have been $157.42 but she only paid $39.45, according to the loss prevention officer who knew the woman’s name and shared it with police. He said when he tried to stop the woman from leaving the store, she became angry and got into an older black SUV where three other people were waiting for her, and then she drove away.
An asset protection officer at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue told police July 3 a woman was caught stealing at the store. The woman also allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for approximately $127 in merchandise, though she had paid for some items at the self-checkout counter. She was confronted and held in the store’s security office until police arrived. She was charged with petty larceny and given an appearance ticket to be in Greenburgh Town Court on July 22. She was advised she would be charged with trespassing if she returned to the store.
Altered check
A Berkeley Lane resident walked into police headquarters July 1 to report a $220 check she mailed to her landscaper showed up in her account as being cashed for $2,700. The check was made out to a name she didn’t recognize and other information including her signature was changed. The bank has already restored the money to her account.
Took an umbrella
Police responded to a business on S. Central Avenue July 1 on a report of a man seen removing an umbrella from a back area of Patio.com. He was seen putting the umbrella into a black Subaru and driving away. Police traced the car’s license plate to a Hartsdale address but when police went to that location, no contact could be made and there were no cars parked at the house. Police said there was no sign of forced entry to Patio.com. A report was made for documentation and the incident was marked ‘suspicious.’
Threatened
Police went to a convenience store on S. Central Avenue July 2 and spoke with an employee who said two men whose names he knew went into the store and began shouting expletives and threatening to “get him.” He said the two are brothers of another employee who recently was fired. He said he had nothing to do with the firing and had no idea why he should be threatened. Police advised him to call if the men return or he sees their car.
Hit-and-run at Trader Joe’s
A woman went to police headquarters July 2 to report she’d been involved in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s on N. Central Avenue. She said she was stopped at a traffic signal at the exit of the lot when the driver of a white Jeep struck her car, didn’t stop, and continued up Chatterton Parkway. The woman said her car’s right passenger side tire was damaged. She noted the Jeep’s registration, which police traced to a woman who did not respond when they tried to contact her. The woman who reported the incident was advised to contact her own insurance company and a report was made for documentation.
Distracted, struck a utility pole
Police responded to Sprain Road and Hidden Glen Drive July 2 on a report of a collision with injuries. On arrival, police saw a gray Acura with heavy front-end damage. They spoke to the driver who said she was looking at the GPS on her phone when she veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole. She said she wasn’t injured and refused medical attention. Because the pole was damaged, police notified Con Edison.
Lost phone
On July 2, a woman told police she’d accidentally left her phone at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue; when she realized she had left it, she used the phone-finding feature that told her it was still in the store. But when she got there, the phone was pinging at a location on Jackson Avenue. Police tried to find the phone but could not. The woman said she would talk to Apple about getting a new phone.
TJ Maxx thefts
A theft in progress was reported July 4 at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue. A loss prevention officer said a man wearing a green Tommy Hilfiger shirt stole men’s shirts and underwear, having placed them in a black laundry bag. The loss prevention officer didn’t have an exact tally of the value of the stolen items but guessed it was around $250. He said he would follow up with a more precise accounting. The store has surveillance video of the incident and said they would press charges.
On the same day, police returned to TJ Maxx on a report of a woman dressed in black and carrying a black tote bag stealing three wallets, four pieces of lingerie, three sets of pajamas and a bottle of perfume. A store employee reportedly said to the woman, “I know what you did,” and the woman dumped some of the items out of her bag and left the store. She apparently still walked away with about $200 worth of merchandise.
On July 5 police were back at TJ Maxx for a larceny. A store employee said a man and two women entered the store and allegedly stole items. The women reportedly took approximately $200 in men’s socks and underwear; the man tried, without success, to remove store alarm tags on bedding items and left without stealing anything. They all got into a blue BMW and drove away. Police investigating said the car was a loaner to a customer in Mount Vernon and his wife, whose names were provided to officers.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 29 to July 6, was compiled from official information.
