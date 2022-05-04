A man died in a second-alarm house fire on S. Healy Avenue in Hartsdale on Wednesday, May 4. Greenburgh police and EMS units responded to a report of a large fire at 10:14 a.m. along with Hartsdale, Scarsdale, White Plains, Eastchester, New Rochelle, Greenville and Fairview fire departments.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming out of the front door and windows. The residence was severely damaged, and five firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, Greenville Fire Chief Costanzo (Gus) Spedaliere told the Inquirer. All five were taken to White Plains Hospital and then treated and released; one suffered a hand injury while searching for hidden fire in the walls, and others sustained injuries when a ceiling collapsed.
The fire departments were able to knock down the fire and remained on scene for several hours. Greenburgh Police Department detectives were notified and responded to investigate with the Westchester County Cause and Origin Team and the police accelerant canine unit. The fire is classified as accidental according to their investigation, Spedaliere said. The cause of the resident’s death is being reviewed by the county medical examiner.
