A new option for a 24-hour winter permit to park in Hartsdale, priced at $520, will be valid in the Site F Garage behind Dunkin’ Donuts. The permit will be valid from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2023.

To obtain the 24-hour winter permit, bring a driver’s license, vehicle registration and bank check or money order to the parking office located on level 2 of the Site A Garage behind Irish Bank on Hartsdale Avenue.

