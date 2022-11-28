A new option for a 24-hour winter permit to park in Hartsdale, priced at $520, will be valid in the Site F Garage behind Dunkin’ Donuts. The permit will be valid from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2023.
To obtain the 24-hour winter permit, bring a driver’s license, vehicle registration and bank check or money order to the parking office located on level 2 of the Site A Garage behind Irish Bank on Hartsdale Avenue.
Between Dec. 1 and March 15, the parking of cars or other vehicles on public roadways within Hartsdale is, unless otherwise posted, prohibited between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily.
Drivers can park on E. Hartsdale Avenue and Columbia Avenue at a designated parking meter overnight, unless there is a declared snow emergency.
The Hartsdale Parking Commission held an in-person public hearing on Nov. 14 to discuss proposed rate increases for 2023 Hartsdale Public Parking District resident and business/employee parking permits. The commission will continue to accept questions or comments through Friday, Nov. 25 at hartsdalepkng@optonline.net.
The Board of Commissioners posted online that it will “continue to explore into some of the items raised in the meeting, including but not limited to the cost increase for daily parking fees, the creation of ‘gym’ parking for Hydrogen Fitness, the assignment of priority parking for annual commuter permit holders, and the increase of police presence on E. Hartsdale Avenue to patrol double parking.”
The proposed rates for 2023 and previous rates are in the chart at right, and listed online at hartsdaleparking.com.
Applications for new commuters will only be available on the website. Commuters can print the application and follow the checklist for submission instructions.
Daily parking is also available, without a permit, at the Hartsdale train station at a rate of $10/day and at four other locations, using the Passport App:
- Site F Garage (No Access Card Required, Designated with Passport Signage)
- Site B (Metered Parking Spaces Only)
- Site D (Metered Parking Spaces Only, NOT Spaces in Gated Area)
- Pipeline Road (Designated with Passport Signage)
The Hartsdale Public Parking District was created as a “Special District” by a NYS Legislative Act of 1952 to provide commuter parking for residents of the Unincorporated Town of Greenburgh and to provide general public metered parking in support of the local business community.
For more information, call the parking district office at 914-723-1026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.