On June 8, the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force investigated The Hartsdale Tobacco Corp. on East Hartsdale Avenue for selling tobacco and cannabis products to persons under the age of 21. A minor working as an agent for the town of Greenburgh police entered the store and purchased an electronic cigarette containing nicotine and marijuana. The employee, Muhemmed Abisse, 29 who sold him the product, was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, one for unlawful dealing with a child, the other for criminal sale of cannabis.
After processing, Abisse was released with a return date to court June 15. He was previously arrested on the same charges by Greenburgh Police on Nov. 11, 2021.
Vandalized
A man reported his car was vandalized while parked in a lot on South Central Avenue in front of an optical office on June 8. Police saw his car was sprayed with some kind of clear adhesive. The man works in the immediate area and parks his car in this location every day. Police spoke with the landlord, who said security cameras for the building don’t cover the lot. Two more people parked in that lot reported their cars were also vandalized in the same manner. All the victims work for the same company. No permanent damage appears to have been done to the cars and the clear adhesive could be removed.
Lost license plate
License plates were reported lost on June 9 by a West Hartsdale Avenue man who said the plates went missing in May following a collision involving his car in White Plains. He was given paperwork and his plates were entered missing into the eJustice system.
Front doors open
Police went to Secor Road for an activated alarm June 9. On arrival, they saw the front doors unlocked and open. Additional units were called for and the homeowner contacted to ascertain no one was at home. The interior was searched with negative results and there was no sign of criminality or forced entry. Police were unable to secure the front door. The keyholder was notified.
Employee suspected of grand larceny
Police went to the Midway Wine and Liquor Store on South Central Avenue June 9 and spoke with an employee who said he had discovered an irregular transaction on the register cash out. He said a return for $606.81 was recorded and refunded to a particular bank card. He was unable to locate a receipt for the return and reviewed video surveillance to see if the transaction was valid. Another employee was seen on video using the register at the time of the transaction.
There were no customers at the register at the time and that employee was seen completing the transaction using her phone. The employee who discovered the irregularity notified the manager and soon discovered multiple transaction irregularities indicating the thief cashed out a total of $1,715.98, transferring money to her account. She can be seen on camera initiating the return transactions and using her phone on the credit card keypad to complete the return before discarding receipts.
The detective division was notified and a photo of the employee’s driver’s license was provided for the report.
Fake check, funny business
The branch manager of the Citibank on South Central Avenue told police June 10 about a woman inside the bank attempting to withdraw money from her account that had a fraudulent check deposited to that account. She was identified by her New York driver’s license. The manager said a fraudulent check was deposited at a branch of the same bank in Brooklyn the day before and the check was from a business located in Torrance, California.
The fraudulent check was written out in the amount of $28,316.64 to the woman at the Scarsdale branch. She was trying to withdraw $7,000 from the account, but didn’t have her bank card on her and the PIN was reset that morning.
The Torrance company was contacted and said the check was fake. Another fraudulent check seems to have been deposited in a Brooklyn branch Citibank. A warrant check was conducted on the woman with negative results and she was released from the scene. A report was made for documentation.
Woman loses phone, has trouble with finder
Police spoke to a woman on S. Central Avenue who said she lost her phone while shopping at Daiso and Amazing Savings June 10. She was able to trace the phone to a Mosholu Parkway location in the Bronx. The person who had her phone called her back and made arrangements for her husband to meet him to retrieve the phone, but before the plan could be confirmed, stopped answering and all messages went straight to voicemail. She was advised to notify her bank and also her phone company to report the phone missing.
Check washed and re-deposited
A woman came to police headquarters June 11 to report that a check she wrote to her apartment management for $657.06 was washed and deposited to a stranger’s account for the amount of $3,000. She said she mailed the check from a U.S. postal box located at Longview Drive and Delhi Road. She was advised to close her account and notify her banking institution. A report was made for documentation.
Man steals makeup
Police went to CVS on South Central Avenue where the manager described a man who stole women’s makeup and left without paying June 11. The manager said she recognized him as he’s stolen from the store in the past.
Food theft
The loss prevention officer at ShopRite on South Central Avenue told police June 11 about a female thief he recognized from the store’s White Plains location who filled her shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying. This time he ran out after her and grabbed the cart. She let go and got into a burgundy colored car driven by a man. All the stolen items were recovered and itemized and valued at $207.81. The described woman is tall and heavyset and has a large, upper back tattoo.
Police were back at ShopRite two days later when the loss prevention officer described two men who filled a shopping cart and tried to leave the store without paying. They were intercepted by the reporting party at which time they abandoned the cart inside the store and left, getting into a red Ford pickup that appeared to be waiting for them. They drove off, heading southbound.
Harassment
Police went to a dental office June 13 on North Central Avenue and spoke to a woman who reported harassment from a man she is familiar with. Last year she made a report about the man damaging the dental office’s exterior by spray-painting an obscenity on the windows. On this date, he called the office multiple times insisting on speaking with her, using profanity. He was warned she would be calling the police. She said there were no direct threats made toward her and police say there are no orders of protection in place or warrants issued.
Nabbed after stealing from TJ Maxx
While a detective was at TJ Maxx on North Central Avenue June 13 on an unrelated issue, the detective saw a man enter the store, grab a black duffel bag off a shelf and begin filling it with assorted merchandise. The man, 36, left the store without paying. He was apprehended and arrested while walking south on South Central Avenue. He was identified by the store’s loss prevention employee, who also witnessed the theft. At police headquarters it was learned there were bench warrants for his arrest out of White Plains and New York City. Both departments were contacted and declined to extradite. The man was held at the station for arraignment and charged with petty larceny.
Pretending to be FBI
A Highpoint Drive man told police he was scammed by a man purporting to be an FBI agent June 13. The supposed FBI agent told him there was an active warrant out for his arrest for sex trafficking. Although the man said he has never been involved in any illegal activity, he agreed to pay $2,500 to make the warrant go away. He was informed by the so-called FBI agent he was getting a discount as the usual payoff amount was $5,000. The man sent the money to a Western Union office in the Dominican Republic and has since canceled his debit card and is monitoring his accounts. Police spoke with an agent at the FBI New York offices who said this is not the first time they’ve heard of this scam, but they are not investigating.
Overdrawn account
A banker at the Trustco Bank on East Hartsdale Avenue reported to police June 14 a client with an overdrawn account with service charges added has been notified of his delinquency, but has not responded to the matter. The banker said the bank client owes the bank $394.33. He asked that a report be made but nothing further.
Victims with same name, aren’t related
Fraudulent bank activity was reported June 14 by a Sprain Valley Road woman who told police she got a letter in the mail from TD Bank even though she has no account with that bank. She went to the bank and was told someone with her name opened an account online using her name and provided an email address and phone number that don’t belong to the complaining party. The person did have her correct Social Security number. No money was ever deposited or withdrawn from the account, which has since been closed.
Police continued to investigate and called the phone number associated with the fake account. A woman answered the phone and identified herself with the same name as the reporting party; she said she lives in California and had been contacted by TD Bank, who told her that her phone number was used to open a fraudulent account. She provided police with her birth date and other pertinent information to prove who she was. She never made a police report about the incident in California and was advised to do so. She was also advised to contact the Social Security office and to monitor her accounts.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 8 to June 15, was compiled from official information.
