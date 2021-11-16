The owner of Hartsdale Tobacco on E. Hartsdale Avenue, Muhemmed Abisse, 29, was issued a desk appearance ticket for selling concentrated cannabis and tobacco products to a minor.
Additionally, Rylee-Ann Domogma, 19, an employee at the Smoke Shop on Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford, was issued a desk appearance ticket for selling tobacco to a minor.
Abisse and Domogma are due in Greenburgh Town Court for arraignment Dec. 17.
The arrests followed an investigation by members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force and Greenburgh Street Crime Unit on Nov. 11 into underage sale of tobacco products and concentrated cannabis.
