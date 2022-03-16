Graffiti was reported March 10 in a boy’s bathroom stall on the fourth floor at Scarsdale High School on Post Road. As the graffiti included a swastika, police are regarding it as a felony hate crime. As juveniles are believed to be involved, much of the information about the incident is confidential. The scene was photographed and a supporting deposition was taken. Police say the incident is under investigation and the Westchester County District Attorney’s office Bias and Hate Crimes Division has been contacted.
Car stolen, keys inside
Police took a report March 13 from a New Rochelle woman who flagged them down to say her 2020 Acura valued at $30,000 was stolen from where she had parked it for several hours on East Parkway. She said when she returned to her car, it was gone. She said her keys were inside.
Landscapers unaware of code
A Wheelock Road caller March 7 reported landscapers working in the area using gas-powered leaf blowers. Police responded and spoke with the workers who said they were unaware of the village code that bans the use of gas-powered leaf blowers from January through September. The landscapers were warned of fines associated with code violations.
Man with a hammer
Police responded March 7 to Post Road on a report of a man lying on the side of the road with a hammer in his hand. Upon arrival, police saw the man walking north on Post Road near Sherbooke Road; he said he was having lunch in Eastchester and was traveling through the village to meet up with friends. Police asked if the man wanted information about shelter and offered him a courtesy ride to the White Plains Hospital Emergency Room, which he accepted. According to police, the hammer the man was holding was nonfunctional and was discarded at the sanitation department. Shattered glass was observed in the roadway in the vicinity of Post and Sherbrooke roads a short time later. The highway department cleared away the broken glass.
Residents argue
Police responded March 7 to a reported argument at a shared residence on Post Road. On arrival they spoke with two residents who said the fight was about food distribution. No one was injured and staff told police both parties agreed to stay away from each other.
Rear-ended
One person was reported injured in a two-car collision March 7 on Kelwynne Road. One driver was traveling eastbound when they slowed and stopped and were subsequently rear-ended by the driver behind them. The driver in front said he wasn’t injured but the second driver complained of wrist pain. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Car grille was stolen?
A woman calling from Chesterfield Road March 8 reported the grille to her car was stolen. She said she parked on the street and when she returned to her car 11 hours later, the lower half of the grille was missing. She said in the past two days she’d been to a number of locations including Yonkers and also parked in her driveway in the town where she resides. Police did not observe any signs of criminality at the Scarsdale location and no further action was taken.
Stolen mail
A Barry Road caller March 9 reported a check she attempted to mail was stolen and cashed by an unauthorized party. She said she mailed the check Feb. 27 for $26.32 and it came back cashed for $11,180. A phone transfer was also made by an unknown party who moved $12,000 from one of the woman’s accounts into another. Her bank determined all the activity was fraudulent and is refunding her money.
A Post Road caller March 10 said she mailed a check for about $600 from a Brewster Road mailbox; not long after she saw on her bank statement the check was altered to $17,200, which was withdrawn from her bank account. She requested a report to give to her bank. It’s unclear if she’s out the money.
Strange men at the door
A Broadmoor Road caller March 10 reported two men were at her door, which she found frightening. She said they were there for a short time and that her dogs were barking. Eventually they left. She was unable to give police a good description, but police searched the area looking for the men without success. More police drive-bys were assigned to her neighborhood.
Barking dog
On March 10 a dog was reported barking for a long period of time at an address on Cooper Road. Police saw the dog, which was barking and contained in a backyard. The homeowner arrived and was given a summons for the dog making noise.
Suspicious activity
A Jefferson Road caller March 10 told police there was suspicious activity on her Ring doorbell security system. She described a specific vehicle that police searched for without result. It’s unclear what the suspicious activity was about.
What are you doing?
A Grand Park Avenue caller March 11 told police a white van drove onto his circular driveway and then left. He said no packages were delivered. He declined to discuss the incident further, asking only that police look for the van. Patrol looked for the van without result, but said they would monitor the area.
Labradoodle on the loose
A Myrtledale Road caller March 12 reported a light-colored labradoodle on the loose in the neighborhood. She said it was eating garbage. Police saw the dog and returned it to its owner who was given a ticket for the dog being loose. On March 13 someone else on the street called to report the dog was loose again. Police looked for it, but didn’t find it.
Fire
A three-car collision with injuries was reported March 8 on Grand Park Avenue and Griffen Road. By the time police arrived, all occupants were out of their cars. One person was taken to the hospital. Speedy Dry was applied on spilled fluids and the water department was notified about a damaged hydrant. Firefighters remained on scene until cars could be towed.
On March 8, a Con Edison gas detector activation brought firefighters to a three-story house on Chesterfield Road. A minor leak was found in the basement and the resident was informed of the situation. Con Edison Gas was notified.
An odor of smoke was reported March 8 on Oxford Road. On arrival, firefighters encountered haze and smelled something burning on the first floor. A malfunctioning air handler was found in the basement utility room. Power was turned off to the unit. The homeowner was advised to call for service.
A water flow alarm went off at an assisted living facility on Saxon Woods Road March 10. Firefighters found a problem with the sprinkler system in a stairway and water could be heard flowing and seen leaking out the drain outside the building. No sprinkler heads were activated and the problem was traced to a malfunctioning air compressor. Water was shut down to the alarm and the system was reset. An employee was advised to call for service.
Power lines were reported down March 12 in the vicinity of Harvest Drive and Archer Lane. A Harvest Drive resident experienced all the smoke detectors going off. Firefighters checked his house and said there was no cause for alarm. The resident was instructed how to silence the alarm by shutting off power to a circuit breaker and was advised that now his house was unprotected and he should call for service immediately. On Harvest Drive, a primary wire was found down and arcing. Firefighters taped off the area and stood by for Con Edison Electric.
A gas alarm was activated March 13 at a house on Horseguard Lane. A small leak was found on an old capped line in the basement. Con Edison Gas was notified and confirmed the leak and released firefighters.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from March 7 to March 13, was made from official reports.
