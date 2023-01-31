Eriko Sato HBMS photo Hoff

Eriko Sato, violin

 Contributed Photo

The 2022-23 Hoff-Barthelson Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. featuring pianists Eleonora Rotshteyn and Vered Reznik, violinists Lani King Chang and Eriko Sato, and cellist Michael Finckel. Works to be performed include Percy Grainger’s delightful Fantasy on Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess for duo pianos, J.S. Bach’s Concerto for Two Pianos in C minor, BWV 1060, and Aleksandr Glazunov’s masterful String Quintet Op. 39.

Joining the faculty are guest artists Elke Velazquez, piano; Leslie Tomkins, viola; and Mark Humburg, cello.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.