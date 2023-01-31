The 2022-23 Hoff-Barthelson Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. featuring pianists Eleonora Rotshteyn and Vered Reznik, violinists Lani King Chang and Eriko Sato, and cellist Michael Finckel. Works to be performed include Percy Grainger’s delightful Fantasy on Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess for duo pianos, J.S. Bach’s Concerto for Two Pianos in C minor, BWV 1060, and Aleksandr Glazunov’s masterful String Quintet Op. 39.
Joining the faculty are guest artists Elke Velazquez, piano; Leslie Tomkins, viola; and Mark Humburg, cello.
Violinist and violist Lani King Chang has performed as soloist, chamber ensemble and orchestral musician throughout the U.S., Europe and Taiwan. Formerly a tenured member of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, she was a prizewinner of the Coleman Chamber Music Competition and has participated in festivals including Apollo Chamber Players of London, International Musicians Seminar, Composers Inc., Dartington International Baroque Festival, U.K., Chamber Music West and Camerata Chamber Players, Westchester.
Michael Finckel enjoys a wide-ranging career as cellist, conductor, teacher and composer. A founding member of the Trio of the Americas and the Cabrini Quartet, he performs as soloist and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and with members of his family in the renowned Finckel Cello Quartet. His interest in contemporary music has involved him in performances with New York’s leading new music ensembles as well as performances with members of the New York Philharmonic, under the direction of Pierre Boulez and Leonard Bernstein.
Born and raised in Israel, pianist Vered Reznik has performed in solo and chamber music recitals throughout Europe, Israel and the United States. Her appearances have included Carnegie Hall’s Weill Hall, Vienna’s Konzerthaus, and the Bayreuth, Janacek, and Israel festivals. She holds degrees from the New England Conservatory in Boston, the Rubin Academy of Music in Jerusalem and chamber music studies at the Musikhochschule, Vienna. In 2001, she moved to New York to study with the late Sophia Rosoff and through her performances and teaching, Reznik serves as an active advocate of the Whiteside/Rosoff school of playing.
Pianist and composer Eleonora Rotshteyn is a winner of the National Young Pianist Competition, the World Piano Competition and Leschetizky Society competition. She has made piano appearances in Russia and the U.S. in various venues, some of which include Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall and New York’s and New Jersey’s Steinway Halls. Rotshteyn’s works have been commissioned and performed by the Mannes Orchestra and numerous other chamber ensembles. She holds two degrees in both piano performance and composition from Mannes College of Music, as well as a degree in music education from Queens College, CUNY.
Eriko Sato is a longtime co-concertmaster of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. She made her solo debut at age 13 and has performed as soloist with orchestras in Louisville, San Francisco and Tokyo. Winner of the Tibor Varga International Competition, the Young Musicians Foundation Competition and three Japanese National Competitions, she has participated in the Mostly Mozart, Aspen, Sitka, Angel Fire, Gretna, Affinis and Kuhmo music festivals and appeared regularly with Bargemusic, Chamber Music Northwest, The American String Project, Music From Japan, Caramoor and the Washington Square Music Festival.
Additional concerts in the series will be held March 3 and April 14.
The Feb. 10 concert will be held in the school’s Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Program and performers subject to change.
Admission to the concert is $20 general admission, free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets are available to purchase online at Eventbrite and at hbms.org.
For more information, call 914-723-1169, email hb@hbms.org.
