A BRIDGE NY grant for the rehabilitation of the Heathcote Bridge that Scarsdale received in 2018 will finally be put to use. Superintendent of Public Works Jeff Coleman expects partial reconstruction and repairs to the bridge over the Heathcote Bypass to begin next year.
At a village board meeting earlier this month, project manager Jeremy Bourdeau of Barton and Loguidice, the engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm hired to design and manage the project, made a presentation to the board of trustees. He has been working closely with Coleman and Village Engineer David Goessl.
Bourdeau hopes to get New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) preliminary design approval in December and finish the final plans in early 2022 to start construction in early summer and “be wrapped up” by the end of the year.
Bourdeau said the life of the latest rehabilitation would be 30 to 50 years, noting that a full replacement would last about 50 to 75 years, with “additional services” needed through the years.
The 140-foot-long bypass bridge that features two southbound travel lanes, one northbound travel lane and sidewalks on both sides, was built in 1910 or 1911 and last had a major rehab project in 1989 when the concrete deck was replaced and some repairs made to the steel beams. Bourdeau said, “There was really nothing done on the sub structures, which, as you’ll see, is the cause of the problems that we’re trying to address.”
The project is funded 95% by BRIDGE NY with a 5% village match. The total funding amount of $1.68 million includes engineering and construction. Bourdeau noted the total is capped under the program and any overrun will be funded by the village.
The DOT inspects bridges every two years, though a category 3 (out of 7) bridge like the bypass, which Bourdeau said has “some major structural deficiencies,” gets an annual checkup. The bridge also has two red structural flags that are “inactive,” as the bridge has been deemed safe for travel based on some temporary repairs. One flag is for the salt abutment, which is “severely deteriorated” and has temporary support columns, the second is for steel piers, which are also deteriorating. There is an 8-ton load limit, which was posted soon after the project went into the informational stage three years ago.
Dealing with a problem with the steel piers wasn’t part of the initial grant application, which is causing the firm and the village to “dial back some other work” they were hoping to get done. Bourdeau said his goal was to get the village “as much bang for your buck as we can.”
In considering all the key points and understanding budgetary restraints, Bourdeau came up with two objectives for the project. One is to “repair the deficiencies as necessary” to remove the flags and restore the rating to 5 or better, noting that a 7 could only be achieved with a complete bridge replacement because some of the steel is over 100 years old. The other objective is to reinforce the pier to raise the load limit. “That wasn’t expected when we started but that’s becoming a driving force for the project,” he said.
Overall Bourdeau wants to “get as much life out of it as we can.” The repairs were prioritized into 1A, which includes repairing the abutments with the bridge lifted up, getting rid of the temporary supports, lowering the bridge to have it supported on concrete and refacing of the concrete to “provide some more structural support,” and 1B, working on the deteriorated pier.
Then there are “less critical” but “still necessary” repairs like repainting the steel. Bourdeau also believes they can replace the joints on top, which is “important because essentially you get water and salt leaking through those joints and that’s what causes a lot of the deterioration.”
The “big one” that had to be removed from the project due to financial constraints is a complete cleaning and repainting of the bridge.
“With the other work that has to be done it’s just too costly, so what we’re looking at doing now is more of a limited painting of the areas that are mostly deteriorated. It’s not a full cleaning and repainting,” Bourdeau said. “It’s just like cleaning and overcoating. If you fully clean and paint those girders, you have to completely encapsulate the structure to contain the sandblast medium. There’s a way you can do it that’s significantly less expensive. It doesn’t quite provide as [much of a long-term] solution, but it should keep the project within the budget. We feel that’ll be an adequate solution.”
At the behest of one of the village trustees, Bourdeau said he would also get cost estimates for doing all of the work now and figured that waiting 10 or 20 years to do it would cost about 1.5 times more between inflation, creating new plans and bringing in new crews to work. “The Cadillac of repairs would be to clean the whole thing and repaint it, but it was just starting to get very costly,” Bourdeau said.
There is also the possibility that additional work can be covered under President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure bill, but the likelihood and time frame for that option is unknown.
In addition to the financial impacts, the community will be impacted by lane closures and by typical construction downsides like noise and dust. The bypass will not be shut down as Bourdeau anticipates maintaining two-way traffic on Heathcote Road “at all times” with “no off-site detours,” though there could be some lane shifts or “temporary day-to-day slowdowns.”
“Emergency vehicle routes will remain open and access to businesses and residences will be maintained during construction,” he said.
Pedestrians may find one side of the bridge closed, but there will be proper “signage and direction,” according to Bourdeau. “We don’t anticipate there being a time where both sides of the sidewalk need to be completely closed,” he said. “Most of the work will be underneath. Actually the biggest impacts are really on the bypass that will probably have to be reduced to one lane at certain times.”
In response to board questions about accessibility, noise and pollution, Bourdeau said provisions can be added to the contract with the construction company to limit lane closures, limit noisy work to certain times and to lessen the amount of dust. “Whatever can be done to reduce the impact on people would be appreciated,” Trustee Lena Crandall said.
