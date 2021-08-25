Tropical Storm Henri arrived in the tristate area Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 with less wind than predicted. But the storm brought intense rainfall over 48 hours that caused flash flooding around Scarsdale and throughout the region.
Anticipating heavy rain, personnel from Scarsdale’s Department of Public Works (DPW) had cleared grates, storm drains and inlets by 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Scarsdale Village Manager Rob Cole told the Inquirer via email. However, crews were deployed to recheck the infrastructure as heavy bands of rain continued overnight Sunday.
The storm had grown to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday, Aug. 21, but it fizzled to a tropical storm by the time it made landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday. Still, it brought record-breaking rainfall in some areas, including Central Park in New York City, and Westchester County issued a flood advisory for the county’s southern tier through 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, over 48 hours the storm dumped 3.3 inches on Scarsdale, 5.05 inches in Hartsdale and 4.38 inches in Mamaroneck.
Throughout the storm, Scarsdale police and fire department personnel responded to multiple reports of flooding and downed branches. In Greenacres, a motorist whose car was trapped in floodwaters on the Bronx River Parkway was rescued by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) and Scarsdale firefighters around 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Cole said DPW responded Sunday night to a report of a downed tree across Saxon Woods Road and monitored areas inundated with rainwater and runoff, including George Field Park, Heathcote Road near Duck Pond Road, Sprague Road, Boulevard, and the Brewster Road side of Scarsdale High School where the parking lots were submerged under the water from a swollen stream. Cole said DPW continued to monitor trouble spots throughout the day Monday, Aug. 23.
Cole also expressed appreciation for the village emergency operating team, including police, DPW, and the fire, building and parks departments, as well as SVAC, for their “well-executed advance storm preparations and many hours spent monitoring the storm and local conditions.”
He said the Westchester County Emergency Operating Center provided “excellent municipal support as we all awaited Henri’s arrival” and Con Edison utility company “should also be recognized for [its] high level of advance preparation, as well, reflecting lessons learned from prior storm events that have not gone well.”
“While the storm was not entirely without incident, those conditions that did arise were promptly responded to,” said Cole. “Because of the training, dedication and professionalism of our staff, the Scarsdale community is in good hands when confronted with the possibility of severe weather and other hazards.”
