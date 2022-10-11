The tiny Central Pacific island of Banaba — also known as Ocean Island and part of the country of Kiribati — may be about as far away from Edgemont as you can get, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t close to the hearts of some of its residents, Edgemont High School senior Kea Rutherford being one.
Rutherford was last on Rabi Island, Kiribati, many years ago when her aunt got married there. She’s been to New Zealand, Australia and Fiji, where her grandparents and other family members live. She would love to go back there, she said.
“Everyone’s thinking about college and what they’re going to do in college … I was currently thinking about potential international relations opportunities or going a year abroad,” Rutherford said. “I could go to Rabi or even potentially Banaba, which is quite the journey, but I definitely want to get back there as soon as I can.”
When phosphate, used for fertilizer, was discovered on Banaba, a 2.5-square-mile, 266-foot elevation island, in 1900, it was the beginning of the end as far as being a safe and inhabitable island, though 200 to 300 people still live there, despite harsh conditions related to water issues and disease.
The United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand took over the island for mining in the mid-1940s and most of the population was relocated to Rabi Island in Fiji, where some of the former Banaba residents reestablished all four of their villages.
The people of Banaba saw very little profit from the mining, which continued for 80 years, and lawsuits over the years haven’t yielded any proper compensation.
“I was shocked at how resilient the Banaban community was after they faced struggle after struggle after struggle,” Rutherford said. “No compensation for their land, struggling to make a living on Fiji as Fiji didn’t like foreigners, struggling to get citizenship. They just didn’t give up at all and they made the best of their lives on Rabi despite all they suffered.
“They managed to reestablish all their original villages on Rabi and there’s a pretty vibrant community there. While they do have their problems with some government leadership and water and women’s rights and health, they still manage to continue surviving. I was just very proud.”
Rutherford’s great-great-grandfather Tenamo lived on Banaba and his son Teaiwa was sent to live with relatives on Tabiteuea in Kiribati, where Rutherford’s grandfather Tabakitoa was born to Teaiwa and his wife Takeuea. The trio traveled back to Banaba in the 1940s and found it “unrecognizable,” according to Rutherford. The mining companies over the years had removed most of the topsoil and desecrated land that was sacred, having been used per local tradition to bury the dead near homes where large families lived together. Tabakitoa and others were forced to leave the island and resettle on Rabi. “The Banabans lost everything except their tenacious desire to maintain their culture and traditions,” according to Rutherford. “They reestablished Banaba’s four villages on Rabi, including our family’s village of Tabiang and [my] great-grandfather’s village of Tabwewa.”
Tabakitoa, who had nine siblings and was the eldest, studied at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and was involved in Teaiwa’s kainga, or family/residence or community, which consists of more than 60 children, 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom live on Rabi.
Tabakitoa became Fiji’s secretary of agriculture, fisheries and forestry and urban and rural development before heading back to Rabi to chair the Council of Leaders and he become the Banaban representative in the Kiribati Parliament in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
His daughters, Rutherford’s mother, Dr. Maria Teaiwa-Rutherford, and her aunts, Katerina Teaiwa and Teresia Teaiwa, have carried on his work as advocates for the people of Banaba. Maria is an obstetrician-gynecologist and has participated in medical missions on Kiribati at the Tungaru Central Hospital. Teresia, who died in 2017, was a leading Pacific Studies scholar, teacher and activist who lived in New Zealand. Katerina is an anthropologist and professor at the Australian National University and author of “Consuming Ocean Island,” a book Rutherford read last summer that inspired her to start a foundation named after Teaiwa, which translates to “fiery canoe,” which is what was used for inter-island travel.
“From her and her book, I learned what her experience there was like,” Rutherford said. “I interviewed her for a podcast for school last year on this topic. When she visited the island [which] was completely demolished, she spoke to people and they still had that resilient spirit and positive outlook even in the face of all this, and they’ve managed to keep going.”
After meeting with Dr. Satyendra Prasad, Fiji’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Rutherford started by raising $6,000 online to aid the Banaban community during COVID-19 through social worker Rae Bainteiti. Soon after, she created the nonprofit foundation with a mission to “support, safeguard and promote Banaban culture, well-being and heritage.” Prasad is now a board member.
Rutherford remains focused on helping the Banabans with any projects or areas they identify to help them live safely and fruitfully.
“The Banabans always considered themselves their own entity/community,” Rutherford said. “They never identified with Kiribati — the British just grouped them together — and they obviously never identified with Fiji because they were displaced there, so they are kind of their own standing community.
“Today there are many problems going on with the island of Banaba itself as it was so exploited by the British that there is little to no running water, food is a problem and there are many other problems like that on Rabi, where most of the Banabans are.”
Fiery Canoe Foundation will hold a gala Oct. 15 at Hudco in Dobbs Ferry.
“We’re working toward making that a success and spreading awareness,” Rutherford said. “Our main goal at the end of the day is education. It’s not only relevant to Banaba, but it’s relevant to other islands or small countries that are getting exploited by bigger, more powerful ones for their environments and their resources.
“The Banabans’ story is also very relevant to climate change, showing what happens when you overtax your environment to the point of completely destroying it. Banaba, along with several Kiribati islands, [which are] not very high up above sea level, will be the first to disappear as sea levels rise with global warming. Our main goal is to spread awareness [and] educate people on their story. If we can educate one person and gain support, that’s our goal.”
Visit fierycanoefoundation.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.