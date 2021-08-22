Nearly 10 years ago, Hurricane Sandy devastated thousands of homes and ended more than 200 lives. For most people, the disaster is a distant memory. However, as Hanna Eisenstein realized over the course of her summer internship with SBP (originally named St. Bernard Project), the 2012 superstorm continues to affect people and their homes.
Eisenstein, a 2018 Scarsdale High School graduate and current senior at Duke University, began her internship with SBP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to disaster relief, in June.
Founded in 2006 to help communities recover after Hurricane Katrina in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, SBP rebuilds homes for low to moderate income homeowners, with a special focus on families with small children, the elderly, disabled people, war veterans, and the underinsured or the uninsured. It takes 61 days on average for the organization to rebuild a home at 40% the cost of a market-rate contractor. They do this by relying on AmeriCorps’ members and volunteer labor. (AmeriCorps is a national service program that engages individuals to help meet critical community needs in disaster-impacted regions.)
Throughout her internship, Eisenstein interviewed homeowners who experienced long-term damage from natural disasters and wrote up their stories, which were then published on SBP’s website. What drew her to the organization was her family’s prior involvement with it.
“My family did a build with them a couple of years ago and ever since then I’ve just been researching … how great of a model it is,” said Eisenstein. “Every person [who] is involved in this organization is so devoted to the craft and so passionate about helping people and this interpersonal connection. It’s just so inspiring and such a refreshing way to run an organization.”
SBP’s model is based around the idea of rebuilding resilient communities after a disaster — resilient because they use sustainable materials to rebuild a home so that if a disaster were to happen again more damage wouldn’t occur. Eisenstein finds that this model sets SBP apart from other disaster relief organizations.
“Instead of just coming in after a disaster has happened and rebuilding, which is great of course and they’ve rebuilt over 2,000 homes — they have this model of taking preventative measures before a disaster even happens,” she said. “They are really dedicated to preparing people whether that means giving them checklists to understand what kind of insurance they qualify for or knowing how to apply for a FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] grant if something were to happen, or how to avoid contractor fraud after a disaster happens. They are just such a great resource for people to rely on to prepare even before something happens.”
What also sets SBP apart is their continued involvement in communities affected by disaster long after it occurred. For example, Eisenstein cites their work regarding Sandy relief.
“I was so surprised to learn this but [although] Hurricane Sandy happened in 2012 there are still people who are suffering from that and who still need help,” she said. “There are houses being damaged from it, especially near Rockaway Beach … SBP was actually the first on the ground after Hurricane Sandy and now we’re the last ones there.”
Along with a few others, Eisenstein went to Brooklyn to interview a homeowner whose home had been flooded during Hurricane Sandy, and was still dealing with the long term damages. She relayed the homeowner’s story of the day Sandy hit.
“He was just sitting in his living room ... And he hears his daughter banging on his front door. He opens the door and he hears all of his neighbors screaming and … water was just rushing at him. It floods into his house and it completely floods the entire first floor,” Eisenstein said. “It’s up to his chest and he has to basically swim to the staircase to get upstairs. He’s up there for six hours with his family. The house has never been the same since … He has been living with mold and mildew everywhere since then and whenever it rains the light fixtures fill with rain.”
Eisenstein said interviewing clients has highlighted a flaw in the way the public and many organizations go about disaster relief.
“I think the main problem with disaster relief in general is that people help right away. When you hear about a disaster that happens, recovery comes in quick and people are there volunteering and people donate and all that, but then people really forget about it maybe a year later, maybe less,” she said. “That’s definitely what happened with Sandy. And now almost a decade later, people are still really going through it and everyone’s kind of stopped talking about it … but SBP is still there and trying to get federal grants or private donors to help rebuild.”
Another person Eisenstein interviewed was a single mom in Texas who experienced the devastating effects of Winter Storm Yuri.
“The winter storm came and completely froze her pipes and she didn’t have any water at all for three days,” Eisenstein said. The woman’s neighbor, a retired plumber, came over and “literally got a hairdryer and an extension cord and he just put hot air over all of the pipes. He finally got one of the pipes running in the kitchen but then she had no hot water for 10 weeks.”
Eisenstein described how SBP helped the woman by sending three plumbers to her house. They decided not to fix the pipes, but instead give her an entirely new plumbing system.
“Like I said before about this preventative measure and sustainable material, that’s a main pillar of SBP: rebuilding a resilient home so that if this were to happen again she won’t be left in the same situation,” Eisenstein said. “They gave her entirely new pipes made with much better materials so that if there were ever another winter storm ... she wouldn’t have to suffer the way that she did.”
One of Eisenstein’s favorite experiences this summer at SBP was interviewing Liz McCartney and Zack Rosenberg, the organization’s co-founders, and Reese May, SBP’s chief strategy and innovation officer.
“Each person at SBP has had [a] seminal experience with a client … that one experience that you look back on and that’s what’s motivating you to keep going and that’s why you got involved,” she said. “[Liz, Zack and Reese] told me their stories and all of them wove together so well. They all got choked up telling them and they’re all so devoted. This interpersonal connection is what drives them to keep going.”
In addition to interviewing clients and SBP and writing up their stories, Eisenstein helped write the script for an episode of SBP’s podcast. She also brainstormed recruitment ideas for SBP’s partner AmeriCorps’ service project where 18- to 25-year-olds can spend 10 months rebuilding houses for an education stipend toward their college tuition.
Eisenstein also worked on a project to help SBP advertise its new app, Equip, by making a minute-long teaser. The free app provides users with interactive courses and checklists based on the insurance they qualify for. It also offers push notifications for any upcoming disaster.
“It’s a really great resource for people to use to feel prepared for anything that [might] happen. I think this is another example of how dedicated SBP is to really preparing people and they made it so accessible with this app,” she said. “It’s really easy to use and it’s ... interesting to look through and see how you would prepare if something were to happen.”
Although her internship has ended, Eisenstein said she still feels dedicated to SBP and hopes to inspire others to get involved.
“Once you hear about it, it’s kind of hard to not want to be involved,” she said. “I think they’re just doing everything right and I continue to want to [help them] in any way that I can.”
