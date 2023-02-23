The potentially traumatic scenarios a first responder might see on a daily basis are infinite. Imagine walking into Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. Or responding to a major vehicular accident. Losing a coworker in the line of duty. Or responding to your partner’s suicide.
These realities, on top of the day-to-day stresses of the normal part of being a first responder, can and do have lasting effects on those who serve on the frontlines of public safety, leading to trauma, depression, substance abuse, an inability to cope and, in the worst of times, the aforementioned suicide.
For the last two years since his retirement after 13 years with the Ridgefield Fire Department, David Dachinger has been using his experience and the experiences of others to help first responders get the help they need through the Responder Resilience Podcast.
Dachinger, who lived in Scarsdale for more than 20 years before recently moving to West Harrison, said that over the course of a career, first responders are likely to experience 188 “very critical calls” that even if they don’t impact you in that moment, they may down the road.
“Post-traumatic stress in first responders hasn’t really been looked at or recognized up to this point,” he said. “In my particular case I had at least a couple of calls that afterwards I wasn’t able to clear from my mind and my psyche. They would just kind of repeat over and over again because of the outcome, or things that went well or didn’t go well, and it becomes a problem.”
The lingering issues can impact sleep, being in a positive headspace and decision-making. Dachinger decided to attend therapy and do sessions with EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), which he called “the go-to modality for first responders to help work through these traumas usually fairly quickly.”
“It was effective in my case,” Dachinger said. “I felt like I was able to resolve some of these critical calls — and what I mean by resolve is instead of that relentless loop that doesn’t leave your mind it almost felt like I was filing it away in a file drawer and if I wanted to access that memory I could call it up any time, but it wasn’t this emotionally charged, obsessive, ‘Why didn’t it go right?’ type of thought. It was, ‘OK, this happened.’ It was more factual and [I had] more control over pulling it up or putting it away.”
Seeing the positive impacts of the support from the Fairfield County Trauma Response Team led by volunteers Bonnie Rumilly, an EMT, trauma therapist and licensed clinical social worker, and Dr. Stacy Raymond, a clinical psychologist, and his own therapy sessions, Dachinger decided to start the Responder Resilience Podcast and asked Rumilly and Raymond to join him as his co-hosts.
“As I participated in the group I thought the two of them had a great chemistry and I could put together a podcast with them dealing primarily with the mental health piece of first responders’ challenges, but also physical and spiritual to a certain extent,” Dachinger said.
Dachinger worked on the technical aspects of getting the broadcast up and running and making sure everyone was comfortable on air.
“In a short amount of time we expanded to a national level where we’ve interviewed some people who are very big in law enforcement and fire service and EMS,” Dachinger said.
Dachinger and his guests are willing to bare their souls to help others, knowing there are solutions out there. Moving the discussion from a local to a national audience has been crucial to give first responders, both active and retired, increased access to information.
“Especially in law enforcement there is an epidemic of suicide going on with police,” Dachinger said. “There is certainly also a lot of PTS mental health challenges, alcohol abuse, family problems, depression. Recognizing that responders are dealing with all of those on top of staffing shortages and public perception, in some cases negative public perception, and lack of support from their own organizations, we wanted to facilitate having conversations where people are open and honest about their struggles. And if someone hears that and it helps them or it gives them a tool they can use to break out of their own downward spiral, then our mission has succeeded.”
For Dachinger it was easy to be open on the air as he had previous experience with podcasting and writing a book, “Live Calm with Cancer (and Beyond…)” with his wife, licensed clinical social worker Tamara Green, about his own battle with stage IV cancer from 2013-14 (https://lovingmeditations.com/).
“The more I did it, the easier it got and you start getting feedback from people who say it was so good to hear what you said and they can relate,” Dachinger said. “If you’re helping one person or a particular story resonates with someone and it inspires them to wake up the next day and try something different or reach out for help, then we’re succeeding in our mission.”
Having specialized therapists is important because in the past responders’ experiences would cause therapists to break down and then the responders would be in the position of consoling the therapists.
“These therapists are culturally competent, they know what responders go through and they are able to get right to helping them, usually through EMDR,” Dachinger said.
Raymond was hesitant to join the podcast as she’s an introvert, but she agreed if Rumilly would come on board. She also didn’t want to lose the opportunity for their message to expand its reach.
“We work well together and balance each other out,” Raymond said. “She’s much more extroverted and outgoing and comfortable. I’m more serious and clinical. Bonnie and I have been running a group for four and a half years and we complement each other really well.
“It is a nice mix when you have David with his creative side and his knowledge as a retired lieutenant of the fire department and he’s compassionate. His wife is a therapist. He’s aware of all different angles. He brings credibility, but he also has a very gentle way of approaching people on difficult topics.”
The final piece is the guests, who often have intense stories to share.
“If anything challenges the stigma of needing help and getting help, it’s having one of your own — usually from another department — standing up in front of you admitting ‘Here are my problems and here is how I got help,’” Raymond said. “That’s powerful.”
Responder Resilience Podcast premiered Sept. 3, 2021. New episodes, typically ranging from 45 to 55 minutes, drop Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on various streaming platforms and are archived at https://www.respondertv.com/. The main topics covered are resilience tools, mental health and therapy, and peer support, PTSD and EMDR.
Of the podcast, Raymond said, “We’re on a roll now.”
The group is working on several documentaries to expand further on the messages from the podcast. “First responders are very interested in hearing from their own,” Raymond said. “That’s why I think the documentaries are popular.”
One current project is about first responder retirement.
“The deeper we drill the more we find that there are many aspects to retirement that are affecting first responders or even not being addressed during a career when they need to be addressed and that has to do with everything from family dynamics to financial health, mental health, preparing for the loss of identity and loss of connection and finding a purpose in retirement,” Dachinger said. “I think many first responders, since they are driven to be of service, they probably wouldn’t thrive if they just sat around the house and went fishing or played golf every Saturday.”
The old-school way of being told to “suck it up” or keep playing through a trauma is being challenged. “There was no pause to see if somebody needed to talk about it or to see if they needed help,” Dachinger said. “Now finally because of these conversations and the focus being on the numbers of suicide and divorce and some of these other things, they’re now introducing modules in the police academy, fire academy and EMS —and even writing chapters into the new training books recruits receive to address mental health, to address cancer, to address family dynamics. We’re on the leading edge of positive change in all those areas.”
Dachinger moved from Scarsdale to West Harrison three years ago, but the bulk of his story takes place from his time living locally. He was making a good living composing music, notably for CBS Sports. In 1999 he moved from Manhattan to Scarsdale where he lived in the house next to the Crossway Firehouse. He attended a barbecue, was invited to check out a volunteer firefighter drill and was quickly “hooked.” That “sparked a love of the fire service.” Dachinger rose to the ranks of captain during his 10 years volunteering in Scarsdale and also volunteered as an EMT with Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps for seven years.
“As a volunteer in Scarsdale you’re really only responding to the larger incidents like house fires and storms,” Dachinger said. “The role in that department for volunteers is somewhat of a support role. You don’t really respond to critical incidents and you’re not really first responding to many of the incidents. In Scarsdale [working] with the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, I saw more traumatic situations than I did with the fire department.”
In what Dachinger called “one of those opportune moments in your life,” he was on a call with SVAC when someone told him there was no age limit to get hired as a firefighter in Connecticut, so in 2008, at age 53, he attended the fire academy with all of the 20-year-olds and soon was “blessed to have this career I never really expected,” he said, from 2008 until his retirement in 2021. He also freelanced writing music for the first decade.
“Going from volunteer to career is like going from the minor leagues to the major leagues,” Dachinger said. “It was absolutely phenomenal, although I was probably the oldest person to ever go to the Connecticut Fire Academy, so that was an interesting experience, but a really positive one. There was a big physical component to it and I was very motivated to dispel the myth that you’re unable to do things when you reach a certain age. Fortunately I was in pretty good shape and I was able to keep up with them and in some cases definitely hold my own.”
One of the ways age didn’t matter in becoming a first responder was in not being prepared for two things: 1) the traumas one could face in the role that can lead to unhealthy living and behaviors and 2) the sudden change of life in retirement.
Having a mission and being part of a “family” are part of the “strong identity” that comes with being a career firefighter, according to Dachinger. Keeping up the training is key, not just physical fitness but mental and emotional as well, because sometimes you are faced with “some pretty extreme things at times.”
“Whether you’re holding the hand of a patient who is experiencing chest pain or anxiety, or you’re fighting a fire, you’re doing it with a team and you’re making a positive impact, which makes every day one you look forward to,” Dachinger said. “Sometimes guys will say it’s the greatest job in the world, and it really is because you have the honor of being in service to people who need it at the time.”
The aftermath is what first responders aren’t prepared for.
“One day you’re working at the firehouse and you’re doing your last shift and the next day you’re retired, so you no longer have that connection to the fire family or the mission or the identity, and you have a lot of time on your hands to reflect on all those things, which in some cases it’s easy to push down … some of the darker, negative things that you don’t want to face,” Dachinger said. “When you’re doing a busy fire career, shift after shift and working overtime, those things don’t necessarily come to the surface. But when all of a sudden you’re home and not as busy, that’s when the challenges can arise. ‘I was Dave the fireman yesterday and today I’m just Dave.’”
That scenario led Dachinger to join the peer support group through the Fairfield County Trauma Response Team and now he’s in a much better place in his life, as are countless others who have heard the message from the podcast. “It’s gotten me into some very interesting conversations,” Dachinger said.
Conversations that were once behind closed doors or not being had at all. Important conversations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.