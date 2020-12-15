A familiar face is looking to cement her previously interim seat on the Greenburgh Town Board. Ellen Hendrickx, a 21-year resident of the town who served on the board for seven months after the death of Councilman Kevin Morgan, announced her candidacy for the town board on Dec. 3.
Hendrickx hopes to fill the seat being relinquished by Councilwoman Diana Juettner, who announced at the end of November that she wasn’t planning to seek reelection after almost three decades on the dais. Juettner’s term ends December 2021, as does Councilman Francis Sheehan, who plans to run for reelection.
Hendrickx, an active participant in town and county political circles, will seek an endorsement from the Greenburgh Democratic Committee, a fundamental backer in the race. The executive committee will virtually interview interested candidates on Jan. 28 and release a recommendation for an endorsement. The endorsement will be finalized during the democratic convention in February.
Suzanne Berger, the chair of the Greenburgh Democratic Committee who was recently elected to replace Reggie LaFayette as the chairwoman of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, told the Inquirer Sheehan and Hendrickx were the only ones to formally announce their candidacies for the town board so far, though there were people showing various levels of consideration in running for the seat. Hendrickx told the Inquirer she wouldn’t move forward with a campaign without an endorsement from the Greenburgh Democratic Committee.
Hartsdale Neighbors Association president Eric Zinger, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for town board in 2019 against Councilman Ken Jones and newcomer Gina Jackson, told the Inquirer he wasn’t planning to run in the upcoming race.
“I’m disappointed that I won’t be running, but I’m comfortable with the decision and believe it’s for the best,” he said.
Hendrickx, 69, a Long Island native, moved to Greenburgh in 1999 and started getting involved politically as a district leader in 2006. She served five years on the Architectural Review Board in Hastings-on-Hudson, where she lived until 2012 when she moved to unincorporated Greenburgh, and was an appointed member of the Hastings Comprehensive Plan Committee from 2007 to 2011.
She worked with Legislator MaryJane Shimsky as a legislative aide before receiving a full-time position with the Westchester County Board of Legislators as the committee coordinator for the Public Works Committee, while also continuing her role as a legislative aide. She now works for the executive branch of the Westchester County government as an assistant director of intergovernmental services.
If elected to the board, Hendrickx said she doesn’t foresee any conflict of interest with her county position as she is not involved in policymaking.
Self-described as “consultative,” Hendrickx said her previous interim position on the town board gave her perspective and served as an “orientation.” Though she only served for seven months, she said she gained new insight into local government and developed a deeper understanding of government’s place in people’s lives.
“I was engaged, I wasn’t keeping a seat warm,” she said. “There was a lot of historical knowledge that was important for me to know. Some of which I learned, some of which I did not.”
Though she said she couldn’t “pin any medals” on her chest for singular accomplishments during her seven months on the board, Hendrickx said she was proud of the support she brought to specific issues, including affordable housing, implementation of cost saving suggestions, sidewalk construction, the restoration of the Odell House and revitalization of the Four Corners area.
With COVID-19 still an ever-present threat in the community (unincorporated Greenburgh has 219 active cases as of Dec. 9), Hendrickx said the town’s role in stopping the spread is to operate within the guidelines and policies outlined by the governor’s office while also providing education and support to those who need it, especially those in the town who are food insecure.
Consolidation of services has recently reentered the limelight in Greenburgh after Town Supervisor Paul Feiner sent a letter to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May seeking legislation or an executive order to allow town supervisors to appoint committees that would analyze the pros and cons of the consolidation of services so such measures could eventually be put to a referendum for voters.
Specifically, Feiner mentioned the consolidation of fire districts and parking districts as an example, a controversial issue among residents in Hartsdale and Edgemont.
Hendrickx said she believed in shared services and supported consolidating fire districts if functionality wasn’t impacted.
“If there is a way that that can be done effectively, then I would support it,” said Hendrickx. “I don’t have enough details to form a strong opinion.”
On Edgemont incorporation, Hendrickx said she would like to find a way to “achieve some kind of happy medium” as she was concerned about the town’s potential income loss if Edgemont were to break away.
“I’m open to hearing the concerns. I think it has gotten acrimonious which is really unfortunate,” she said, adding that she’d like to take away the hatred to focus on solutions. “Maybe that is a big ask, but that’s something I would work toward.”
Though she admitted she came into her interim position on the town board thinking she knew more than she did, Hendrickx acknowledged she has a healthy appetite for learning.
“Board members listen; they care,” she said. “I hope to be a part of that.”
