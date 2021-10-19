Broken seats, worn flooring, outdated sound, lighting and rigging systems. Scarsdale High School’s auditorium is finally getting a long overdue renovation.
After four decades of extensive use by the school and the community at large, the space is slated for a $2.1 million makeover from the school district. Nearly $800,000 was set aside for the project, based on funds allocated from a school bond approved by voters in 2014. But funding for the renovation was ultimately pulled from the bond scope due to bid results on the other projects in the bond coming in much higher than anticipated.
Last year, about $700,000 was approved for Phase 1 of the project as part of the 2021 capital improvement budget. The upgrades include sound system, wiring, rigging and safety improvements, storage, painting, cleaning and better backstage lighting, and the installation of motorized wenches and theatrical line sets.
Bids on those projects came in about $100,000 under budget, said Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey at a school board meeting Oct. 4, and he expects the final tally for Phase 1 will indeed be completed under budget in “the next couple of months,” depending on available time to schedule the work in the context of what’s taking place in the theater space itself.
Mattey said the scheduling and scope of theatre renovation work is being coordinated with the new SHS theater director David Graybill, who has expertise in that area.
Phase 2 is currently being designed by the district’s architectural consultants, said Mattey, and the district expects to submit those plans to State Education Department for approval very soon, with a call for bids going out later this winter or early next spring.
Phase 2a work, which mostly includes lighting upgrades for an estimated cost of $485,000, would be completed during the summer of 2022. The new light system with LED technology would allow students to control the stage lights, including their respective colors, from a fixed location. That type of improvement “greatly increases safety, efficiency, and allows a broader discussion of color theory and practice with fewer wait times,” a 2020 budget study session document stated.
“I think that will make a big difference,” said Mattey.
The renovations in the next phase of work, estimated to cost slightly more than $900,000, include the replacement of all seating and carpeting in the auditorium, repairing and replacing the concrete below the seats, replacing stage lights, upgrading electrical and wiring systems. Mattey said district personnel and architects will meet this month with Graybill and District Coordinator of Music and Performing Arts Lisa Forte to review the scope of the work, and identify any additional work that they may want to get done.
A group of 13 SHS students toured the auditorium in February 2020 and provided feedback on proposed changes for the space. Another student focus group will be asked for additional input on the final scope of items prior to this year’s budget discussions, according to Mattey.
In March 2020, members of the community by and large expressed support for the proposed renovation to address safety concerns and to bring SHS theatrical technology into the 21st century, and better prepare students for college theater environments.
The auditorium is not only used for student performances, but also for school assemblies, counseling team panels, Scarsdale Adult School classes, debate tournaments, fashion shows, spelling bees, the SHS Shakespeare Festival and more.
Mattey also gave an update on the conditions at Butler Field, which was damaged due to drainage issues that occurred when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Westchester. He said short-term repairs were made in time for the SHS homecoming football game Oct. 1. The field is currently usable for football, and other fall season sports, but “we still need to do some more digging … to find out what caused the drainage issues. We’re looking to do some sort of scope work and camera work,” Mattey said.
