From ninth grade to 10th grade, from 10th to 11th, from 11th to 12th, from graduation to the next steps in life, the Scarsdale High School counseling department is a key component in the yearly transition of students. In addition to the popular focus on the landscape of college admissions from the department’s Dec. 5 presentation, parents also wondered what was going on and when throughout their children’s high school careers.
Counseling department director Oren Iosepovici addressed those topics and more during his speech and the question-and-answer period with deans Michael Hiller and Nancy Thompson and principal Ken Bonamo.
The 382 graduates from the Class of 2022 applied to 383 institutions and matriculated in 130 of them around the world, an average of just under three students per college or university. Iosepovici said it is a “myth” that some schools like or don’t like Scarsdale grads and that looking at historical data for a certain school doesn’t mean a student will or won’t get in as there are “so many variables to this process,” as was outlined in the presentation (https://bit.ly/3ByGof5).
“There are so many reasons why our students look to apply to different institutions,” Iosepovici said. “As the presentation highlighted, our students applied to 380 different schools last year. That is a remarkable number when most people believe our students are applying and going to the same 20, 30, 40 schools. There are some schools that are more popular there, sure, but also the reality is admissions officers often come and go …”
Beyond the phone calls, meetings, conferences, now Zooms and writing letters of recommendation for each student, Iosepovici and the eight deans — Marcy Flamholtz, Michael Hiller, Kristin Kerrigan, Ava Laera, Jennifer Morgan, Matthew Sweeney, Mitchell Thompson and Nancy Thompson — are busy throughout the year with students and parents with anything having to do with the academic and social/emotional experience at Scarsdale.
“All of us in the Scarsdale community — parents, students and staff — strive for excellence in our work with students and we are proud to be part of that effort,” Iosepovici said. “The array of programs and services we offer students and parents exceed those offered at other schools … Our grade-level conversation programs center on the developmental stages and needs students have at every stage of their high school journey. For the past few years, we have shifted our model in that the entire department provides a webinar for parents that centers on their student’s experience.”
While many things are going on, it’s not until junior year that college comes into play for the counseling department and students and parents, and in addition to the events for large groups, the deans also meet individually with students during junior and senior years to personalize the process, answer questions and provide a “comprehensive list of schools for them to consider.”
One of the keys to scheduling that individual conference is a student creating the Junior Autobiography document as the first step.
The biggest changes on the school’s part are:
1) Moving College Information Night for Parents of Juniors back two months from January to November as it gives them an extra holiday break to travel or do research, because 98% of students apply to at least one school early as seniors.
“That stress is already there and we figure that one month wasn’t going to make that much of a difference,” Bonamo told the board of education later that night. “To go earlier in the high school experience would really take a strong consideration from the counseling department and I think the administration wouldn’t want to do that right now.”
2) Adding a gap year fair for juniors and seniors.
“Recognizing that our students have a wide range of post secondary goals, we remain committed to offering them as many options as possible and the gap year fair is a reflection of that,” Iosepovici said. “For the past few years we are the only school in Westchester that has offered this program, often drawing not just our own students, but those from neighboring districts as well who are interested in a potential gap year.”
Though a lot of college and university representatives are still not traveling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 180 schools visited Scarsdale. Iosepovici called that “remarkable” in the recruiting effort.
“I think that says something about the degree and the level of interest that they have in our students,” Iosepovici said.
Iosepovici called college admissions “a business,” and looking at it through that lens “completely shifts how you depersonalize or your children will depersonalize it.”
“Yes, they want our students, they want our students to apply, but at the same time it’s a much broader world out there and they are bringing in a student body that is diverse in many, many different respects,” Iosepovici said. “That is their mission and we are here to support your children to give them sort of a broader understanding of the landscape and to have a high school journey that is not just driven by that ultimate outcome, but rather by them developing skills that are going to help them regardless of where they end up.”
With a trend toward fewer high school graduates nationwide each year, Iosepovici predicted over the next decade that schools will be closing as they have trouble “maintaining their business model,” which will make the remaining top schools that much more competitive.
“You’d be surprised that beyond the top 50 how eager colleges are to get our kids …” Hiller said. “Even though it’s not in the top group, you’d be shocked at the kind of money that’s thrown your way in terms of merit scholarships and the number of acceptances that will come your way when you step out of that top 45, 50 schools.”
Those students who do want to start the process early can do that on their own through connecting with schools and taking live or virtual tours. Thompson said the counseling department can “point” families “in the right direction.”
Iosepovici said that juniors should do “junior things” and applying to colleges is “developmentally appropriate” for senior year, though some athletes have been known to make verbal commitments as underclassmen, still a rarity and a unique situation.
“We just came from a meeting [Dec. 5] with students and the board of education and the upperclassman students were reminiscing about how nice it was to be a freshman or sophomore and just to come to school for school,” Bonamo said. “And so I think part of our mission really is to allow students that safe space to, as I said in my opening remarks, to explore their interests ... If they’re not having that genuine developmental experience and only see this is a commodification, that is really devaluing their humanity and ultimately impacts their well-being. So when I say we need to share that messaging it is quite serious that this be compartmentalized and not seen as the evaluation of their four years with us, or 13 [in the district].”
Iosepovici said students will be disappointed if they don’t apply to the right schools for them, to “look beyond the rankings” in order to “thrive” and “be happy” in and out of the classroom. “That’s really ultimately what truly matters,” he said, adding, “We are doing really, really well compared to the national landscape.”
With students applying by January and hearing back by April 1 at the latest, the commitments — aka deposits — are due May 1. Iosepovici said there would be “plenty of opportunities” for the counseling department to help students “see what makes sense for them” based on their acceptances, in addition to a final chance to visit colleges as accepted students. Hiller said the “variables” that may not have been as heavily considered earlier will now come into play, such as area of study and distance from home.
One parent wondered how extracurricular activities, leadership opportunities, community service and athletics factor into admissions.
Iosepovici recalled that many students used to take service trips all around the world “thinking that was going to be the thing,” saying that has “died down a little.” He said that students should not pad their résumés for the college process, rather, if they find things that appeal to them it’s “wonderful for development and growth and will be apparent to the schools.”
“We really continue to emphasize to students, do those things that make sense for you, things that are going to help you grow as a student, as a person, and things will play out the way they are absolutely supposed to,” he said. “Our students are struggling in many respects. They are seeing all this stuff. They are seeing the pressure. If anything we want them to have more time to be able to devote to themselves, to their own well-being, to be able to take care of themselves, and we sometimes fear that adding on more things is simply adding on time to an already overburdened schedule.”
The bottom line is that Scarsdale students are as prepared or better prepared than most students heading to college based on the education and the tutorial model at the high school. That’s the feedback the counselors have gotten from graduates and colleges.
“All of those life skills that benefit students in college and beyond … that translates to colleges recognizing that we are a rigorous high school that prepares students well so they are really ready for the next level,” Thompson said.
Iosepovici lauded the deans in the department, whom he called an “incredible group of professionals that includes nine individuals, but is truly one team,” each of them with their own “unique strengths that make our discussions lively, our debates incredibly rich.”
“I often wish that our students and parents would see the incredible dedication and thoughtfulness that goes into our work and that it is always done at the service of the teenagers that we get to know, appreciate and ultimately see graduate as they enter the world beyond high school,” Iosepovici said. “We also recognize that our work is not done in a vacuum, but as a culmination of years of hard work and dedication by Scarsdale High School’s faculty and staff, who remain dedicated to being there for our students in every respect.”
The deans belong to local and national organizations and spend time at conferences, including the National Association of College Admissions Counselors, and engaging with colleges and universities in a variety of ways.
“The deans regularly visit colleges across the country, often those that are popular among our students, but also many that are not as we believe that educating our students on the many opportunities out there is an important aspect of our role,” Iosepovici said.
In addition, something Iosepovici said is “unique” is that Scarsdale hosts an annual symposium with more than 30 college admissions professionals from “a variety of institutions,” in addition to colleagues from high schools “near and far” to “discuss the year in admissions in an honest and unfiltered manner, a conversation that is unbelievably rich, and often provides us with early indications of some of the trends that we might [see] in the coming years.”
The teachers, Iosepovici said, offer a “perspective that success is much more than our students’ ultimate destination,” and spend their own time writing letters of recommendation and “congratulating or consoling students” when admissions decisions come in, which is both an “exciting and somewhat stressful time in their teenage lives.”
“We embrace being part of such a supportive community of teachers, administrators, students and parents and look forward to continuing our work together in the weeks, months and years ahead,” Iosepovici said.
Board of ed follow-up
At the board of education meeting that followed the Dec. 5 presentation, interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick took time to discuss and react to the “very compelling presentation.”
With the number of schools students are applying to, and the acceptance rates down as more students nationwide are applying to top schools, board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti wondered if the counseling department needed more staffing, saying she appreciated the “increased work” and the “focus on student mental health and wellness as they go through this process.”
Bonamo said the caseload for each counselor is looked at each year and compared to historical and regional data at peer schools. He said each counselor has 180-190 students, which is “a little bit on the high side,” though “not out of the realm of normal.”
What Bonamo would like to increase is the travel budget for the deans as it hasn’t been changed in “a number of years.”
“Those personal connections that the deans make with the college admissions officers are a really important part of the communication between the high school and the college side and so we would ask for a significant increase in that,” he said. “It’s a small number but it would be a significant increase.”
Board president Amber Yusuf suggested holding a presentation like the one Iosepovici gave “every few years because I think it was really valuable for parents.”
“At the junior night it was a little bit more focused on just the numbers, but tonight was really a robust discussion about what’s different,” she said. “It was just nice to see that it wasn’t just Scarsdale that was different [but] that that’s the landscape overall. It was really interesting for younger parents as well to hear that kind of information, so I thank you all for putting that together for us.”
The test-optional era was a hot topic at both the presentation and the board meeting as it is a major change from a few years ago.
“Colleges have discovered that students who were previously excluded because of means, because of exam scores, for a variety of factors, are able to find themselves at that college and succeeding,” Bonamo said.
Improved statistical and data analysis of students and schools will make it easier for colleges and university to make assertions based on predictions about who will thrive at their institutions, Bonamo conjectured.
“As they do that, and that SAT, ACT wall comes down … I think we’re going to be in the years of flux in addition to demographic trends, because we’re now 14 years out from the 2008 financial crisis [and] there will be fewer high school students in the coming decade,” he said. “We don’t know how that’s going to play out at these most competitive schools. The number of applications will probably remain very high because of these new requirements and also because of the online application, the ease with which students can apply to a number of different schools.”
Said board member Jim Dugan, “I guess we’re the victim of our success in a way.”
“There’s something to celebrate that underserved students are now having access to different opportunities,” Bonamo replied. “I think you will see more schools in that higher tier. We just need more seats. We have the same number of seats at many of these schools that have been there for generations [yet] the population of the United States has increased dramatically in the last three years.”
Patrick closed out the discussion by saying, “I would just add one more thing about that data, [which] is the number of our own students applying to those schools has gone up a lot as well. So if … the same number of admissions are going to be made, then more of our students will be disappointed because more of them are applying.”
