Scarsdale High School students were dismissed early May 21, after an unidentified threat forced the school to initiate a lockout.
According to Superintendent Thomas Hagerman, the district was unable to release more specific details about what prompted the lockout because of an ongoing police investigation.
At 11:15 a.m., an announcement on the high school’s PA system warned students and faculty that a situation had prompted the school to go into lockout and that everyone had to stay inside. Unlike lockdowns where schooling activities cease and students and teachers barricade themselves in classrooms, lockouts allow classes and indoor activities to continue as normal but lock the doors to restrict anyone from entering the school building.
Lily Kiaei, a junior, was in her third period psychology class when the lock out occurred. Because she was in the bathroom, though, she told the Inquirer she couldn’t hear the loudspeaker’s announcement and only found out about the lockout after her friends began texting her.
“I was really scared in the hallways because I just thought it was an actual lockdown,” she said.
After getting to her classroom safely, she said rumors and theories began to spread among students about the reasoning for the lockout, but no one was ever informed.
“We were really left in the dark,” said Kiaei. “We were just left wondering what was actually going on, which I think … made the situation much worse because we were just … thinking of the worst situations that could have been happening.”
After the announcement, SHS junior Amanda Abbe’s physics classroom went into lockdown because she said whoever announced the lockout on the school’s PA system was “quiet” and unclear. Her physics teacher immediately locked the door and the students rushed to get down under the front desk.
“My teacher told us that everything was going to be OK, and we would be all right. Although he attempted to reassure us, that sentence itself was extremely jarring to hear. It validated the fear that lives inside of every American high school student. It was extremely stressful to rely on rumors, social media and word-of-mouth to try to understand what was going on, since the school was not communicating any information,” she said. “The moment I heard the announcement come on the loudspeakers, I realized that I truly was not safe in my own school.”
Emily Shawn, a junior who was also in the physics classroom with Abbe, said her teacher was able to confirm with another faculty member that they didn’t need to be in lockdown.
At 12:50 p.m. another announcement came onto the school’s PA system to inform students that the school would be dismissing an hour early at 1:05 p.m.
According to a junior who was in the library when she heard the initial lock out announcement, students scrambled to the Brewster Road entrance where security guards were waiting by the doors for the dismissal. She said “everyone was panicked” because police officers were holding firearms outside the entrance.
“I did not feel safe at all, to be honest,” said the student, who asked to withhold her name. “They were so unclear in their instructions [of] what the threat was. We aren’t small children and deserve to be told what is putting us at risk instead of being told we are trapped in the school but have to go on with our days as if it’s normal.”
According to Dr. Hagerman, who sent an email to the community around 2 p.m., the district didn’t believe “there was a threat to the wider community or to specific students” and decided that releasing students with a large police presence was “the safest course of action.”
“Ultimately, this process happened efficiently, and the campus was cleared quickly,” he wrote to the community, adding that Scarsdale police will be having an increased presence around Scarsdale High School this weekend and next week. No other schools in the district were affected by the incident.
All school district functions will occur as usual on Saturday and classes will resume normally on Monday.
