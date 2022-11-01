When the author Washington Irving declared that “never need an American look beyond [their] own country for the sublime and beautiful of natural scenery,” he likely had in mind one corner of the nation more than the rest, his “first and last love,” the Hudson River and Valley. Irving’s best-known work is “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the local tale which, each October, makes its presence felt across Westchester County like the headless horseman of its pages, though surely less terrifying.
Irving, however, was just one of the first in a long line of writers who found inspiration in these environs. That tradition was the subject of a recent virtual program featuring a presentation by Barbara Davis, co-director of the Westchester County Historical Society.
Davis traced the history of the area through the many authors who not only called Westchester home, but also chose to set their stories here as well.
Though Irving and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” are a seasonal staple in the area, it was an upcoming event that Davis said sparked the idea for her. “We’re all thinking about the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War,” she said, “and I started thinking about novels that would be good and tie people together in thinking about the Revolutionary War, and what it was like here in Westchester.”
Her research led her to James Fenimore Cooper, who resided in Scarsdale for a number of years, but lived much of his life in Cooperstown (founded by his father, William Cooper). Much of Cooper’s work, including “Leatherstocking Tales” and “The Last of the Mohicans,” is set in the North American frontier, but his first major historical novel, “The Spy,” was a Revolutionary War tale set in a house that Davis thinks is now the Jay Heritage Center in Rye.
Another highlight of her talk was Davis’ discussion of the 20th-century writer John Cheever, whom she called “the author who really captured post-WWII suburbia.” Cheever has become the author perhaps most associated with the area, despite the Westchester of his writing being “not exactly the most glamorous or inspirational setting,” according to Davis. Nevertheless, his depiction, she said, is an important one, and one that ultimately was stirred by his “simple love” for his home.
Many of the attendees of the online event represented their own home libraries, mostly from the Westchester Library System. For Davis, finding authors from around the county was an exciting adventure, and many of the authors in her presentation were less well-known writers, whose diverse portraits of Westchester, she said, captured her imagination in their breadth. This process took her from the immigrant narratives of Gish Jen (a Scarsdale High School Class of 1973 alumna) and Esmeralda Santiago, who lives in Katonah, to Yonkers, where she found new favorites in the work of important, if overlooked, sci-fi author Avram Davidson.
Ask Davis for a recommendation, and the first name you’re likely to hear is E.L. Doctorow’s 1975 novel, “Ragtime,” set in early 1900s New Rochelle. Davis lists it as her favorite literary depiction of the area, recounting her excitement at its attention to detail in capturing images of streetcars, statues, ice rinks and firehouses, settings that provided the backdrop for a story that sees many of the century’s most famous figures pass through town.
Davis sees Doctorow’s novel as one of the most interesting facets of the Westchester literary history; stories told “through a historian’s eye,” representing in great detail the Westchester of the times, bottling the “timeless” essence of the area.
In addition to her own reading journey, Davis said she gets special enjoyment from library patrons, especially after her presentations, who reach out to tell her about the new books and authors they’ve discovered locally. “It’s fun to give people the opportunity to get a different perspective on the place that they live in, and I think these books do that,” she said.
Davis’ presentation, which lasted over an hour, covered only a fraction of the authors she said could have been included. “I could do a Part B and a Part C,” she noted, and hopefully she will someday. But for now, the audience members were left with a lengthy reading list of works that goes far beyond Irving and Cooper. It included acclaimed modern fiction like T.C. Boyle’s “World’s End” and Cynthia Ozick’s “Antiquities,” more vivid tiles in the literary mosaic of Westchester that she laid out.
During the event, several local librarians mentioned ideas for highlighting local fiction in the Westchester Library System, and Davis said she plans to continue speaking about and expanding the project. The works of the authors highlighted are available at most local libraries, and all of the notable Westchester stories can be accessed through the library system’s interlibrary loan program.
Davis said her understanding of local communities has been enhanced by her reading, and she champions the experience. “Whether it’s Irving, or Cheever, or E.L. Doctorow, you’re looking at the place that you see every day, but through different eyes. And I think that’s a good thing,” she said.
