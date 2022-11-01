Barbara Davis photo

Barbara Davis recently gave a talk sponsored by Westchester libraries on authors who found inspiration in local surroundings.

 Westchester Historical Society Photo

When the author Washington Irving declared that “never need an American look beyond [their] own country for the sublime and beautiful of natural scenery,” he likely had in mind one corner of the nation more than the rest, his “first and last love,” the Hudson River and Valley. Irving’s best-known work is “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the local tale which, each October, makes its presence felt across Westchester County like the headless horseman of its pages, though surely less terrifying.

Irving, however, was just one of the first in a long line of writers who found inspiration in these environs. That tradition was the subject of a recent virtual program featuring a presentation by Barbara Davis, co-director of the Westchester County Historical Society.

