Revolutionary Westchester 250 (RW250), a nonprofit formed to promote the role of Westchester County during the War for Independence, played host this month to Iris de Rode, Ph.D., a visiting scholar from the University of Paris. De Rode stayed with RW250 president Constance Kehoe of Irvington.
De Rode’s special interest is France’s support of the Americans during the Revolutionary War, and the role of Marquis Francois-Jean de Chastellux, one of three major generals serving under the commanding general of the French forces in America, Jean-Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, the comte de Rochambeau.
From March 13-18, de Rode toured local Revolutionary War sites, including the Odell House on Ridge Road in Hartsdale. Preservation architect Stephen Tilly of Dobbs Ferry showed the progress being made to restore the building, which was the headquarters of Rochambeau during the summer of 1781. That restoration is being led by the town of Greenburgh, which purchased the property in 2020, and the nonprofit Friends of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters.
On March 15, de Rode saw a display about the Odell House at Ardsley Middle School, and stopped by the Dobbs Ferry Historical Society, which hosts an annual Road to Freedom Day in honor of the day in 1781 when the French troops led by Rochambeau and American troops led by Gen. George Washington marched through Dobbs Ferry on their way to Yorktown, Virginia. The Americans had been encamped at the current location of Ardsley High School, while the French were at what is now Sunningdale Golf Club, off Underhill Road in Edgemont.
On March 16, de Rode visited St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers. She was part of a forum titled “Washington, Rochambeau, and the Grand Reconnaissance,” which centered on the French-American military operation in Westchester County and the Bronx in 1781. The Greenburgh location allowed the two armies to determine whether to attack the British in upper Manhattan. Following their reconnaissance, they chose to march to Yorktown, Virginia, where they trapped the British army on a peninsula and besieged them for three weeks, leading to their surrender on Oct. 19, 1781.
On March 17, de Rode attended a press conference at Verplanck’s Point, where the troops led by Rochambeau and Washington crossed the Hudson River in 1781. The press conference announced the signing of the New York State 250th Commemoration Act, which will allow the state to plan for the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War in 2026.
While studying for her master’s degree in history a decade ago, de Rode became interested in Chastellux because his castle, the Chateau de Chastellux, was near her home in Burgundy.
“We had a tree in our garden, an American tree that had been planted 250 years ago,” she said. “This led me to want to learn more, and that led me to the huge archive at the Chateau de Chastellux.”
De Rode, now 32, found documents and letters centered around the American Revolution period, which she used for her doctoral dissertation on Chastellux. Her interests expanded to include the French involvement with the American Revolution, which is the subject of her forthcoming book that will be published by the University of Virginia Press. The book uses previously unpublished source materials from the Chastellux archive, which, she said, “make this whole story come alive.”
There were several reasons the French were sympathetic to the Americans, according to de Rode.
“Louis XVI [King of France from 1774 to 1792], and especially his ministers, were seeing this as a great opportunity to weaken the British Empire,” she explained. “This would be an advantage for France; they wanted to take revenge because of the Seven Years’ War [1756–1763]. The French had lost in a very humiliating way, and had to give up all their American colonies to the British. They had lost their reputation in America.”
That era was also the time of the Enlightenment, a philosophical movement that advocated ideals such as liberty, tolerance, constitutional government, and the separation of church and state. As such, influential members of the nobility who were interested in Enlightenment principles, such as Chastellux, sympathized with the American revolutionaries.
The French began by sending spies to the Americans, along with secret shipments of arms and money. Later, France went public with their support. “From 1778 on, they sent two divisions of armies,” de Rode said, emphasizing that the outcome of the war would probably have been different without the intercession of the French.
“They brought advanced equipment,” she said. “The Americans didn’t have weapons to fight the British. [The French] had a weapon that could shoot further, and faster, than the one the British had. And then they brought in, later in the war, a new fleet of faster and stronger ships with more cannons than the British had. Without them, the Americans never could have won against the British.”
