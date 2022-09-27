Scarsdale Historical Society document scan image
Courtesy Scarsdale Historical Society

Have you poked around your basement or attic lately? There may be more lurking there than your 1980 Atari console (Pong!) and the cassettes your college ex gave you during your mix-tape dating phase. In fact, some of the old documents you come across, like snapshots and letters, could provide fascinating glimpses into Scarsdale’s bygone years.

It would definitely be amazing to find out you have something so significant. The Scarsdale Historical Society wants to find out, too. On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., it will hold a “Scarsdale’s History for the Future” community scanning event at the Scarsdale Public Library. Drop-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to sign up at https://bit.ly/3Lydz6d.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.