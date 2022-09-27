Have you poked around your basement or attic lately? There may be more lurking there than your 1980 Atari console (Pong!) and the cassettes your college ex gave you during your mix-tape dating phase. In fact, some of the old documents you come across, like snapshots and letters, could provide fascinating glimpses into Scarsdale’s bygone years.
It would definitely be amazing to find out you have something so significant. The Scarsdale Historical Society wants to find out, too. On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., it will hold a “Scarsdale’s History for the Future” community scanning event at the Scarsdale Public Library. Drop-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to sign up at https://bit.ly/3Lydz6d.
The concept of the afternoon is straightforward: Bring in old Scarsdale-related documents no larger than 11” x 17”, and the historical society will scan whatever appears to be a cool relic. The scanning machine will be onsite. (If your materials can’t be scanned on the spot, other arrangements can be made.) The digitized images will be added to the library’s online collection, and you’ll get copies of yours at no charge. “We are grateful to the staff at the Scarsdale Public Library for making this effort possible,” said Randy Guggenheimer, president of the Scarsdale Historical Society.
Leslie Chang, a historical society trustee, said the organization is looking for a range of materials. “If we’re talking about documents, it could be the floor plans from your house, or letters that are related to Scarsdale in some way. It could be diaries of grandparents or parents or other people, talking about Scarsdale-related things,” she explained. Fliers can reveal forgotten gatherings and businesses as well.
The society also urges residents to leaf through old photo albums. “Photos are really such treasures, even when they just document streets, or pictures of your house,” Chang said. “Recently, I posted some photos of streets on social media, and you can’t even recognize which streets they are. It’s fun to guess and try to figure out where these streets were before there were trees and other things.”
Daniel Glauber, local history librarian at the Scarsdale library, said not to overlook family photos, either. They don’t even have to be from horse-and-buggy era. “Let’s say you took your family photograph at the pool in 1980 or somewhere else in Scarsdale. That’s now part of Scarsdale history,” he shared.
Speaking of pools, one of the most interesting photos the historical society has received at a scanning event is a 100-year-old photo of Scarsdale’s very first pool (pictured). The snapshot was part of a collection from the great-grandchild of Alice Beavor-Webb, a Scarsdale resident of the 1920s. “From my research, I knew Alice had a pool with a log cabin and natural stonework around the edge, and this photo showed both of those features,” Chang said.
Your efforts will be appreciated by the Scarsdale Historical Society, which exists to discover, preserve and disseminate historical information, as well as inspire others to learn about and contribute to the history of Scarsdale and the Central Mid-Westchester Region. (Visit scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org to watch fascinating films about Quaker Ridge, Arthur Manor, the Bronx River and more, and to become a historical society member or make a tax-deductible donation.)
Even if you have nothing to offer up at the “History for the Future” event, it’s still well worth swinging by the library while the scanner machine is humming along. Visitors will enjoy a small exhibit that features artifacts from Scarsdale’s history, along with some rare ones of national importance. Among the local treasures, you can see a book of town minutes starting from the 18th century, and Scarsdale High School yearbooks from the 1930s. There will be maps, too, showing what Scarsdale looked like in the 19th and 20th centuries. (Hint: Fewer cell towers.)
Seth Kaller, a leading American history dealer and collection-builder and a Scarsdale Historical Society trustee, will display incredible documents and artifacts from our nation’s history as well. The jaw-droppers will include the only copy in private hands of New York’s first printing of the Declaration of Independence (July 11, 1776); one of Alexander Hamilton’s most revealing love letters to Eliza, written from Dobbs Ferry in 1780; Jesse Owens’s Congressional Gold medal; Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s law books; and an “NY Votes for Women” suffrage broadside.
“We encourage everyone to dust off Scarsdale-related photos and documents so they can be properly preserved and enjoyed for years to come,” stated Guggenheimer. Chang added that discovered documents can shed new light on the past that often seems dim. “We’re able to use these documents so much more now in the digitized world,” she explained. “We can share them, have conversations about them, and they can come back to life.”
