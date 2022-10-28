Izzy Boodel Edgemont girls soccer
Izzy Boodel

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Trailing 1-0 in the Section 1 Class B semifinals was unfamiliar territory for the Edgemont girls soccer team. Not only had the program not been in the semifinals since 2005, but in 16 previous games the team had only allowed 14 goals and had 10 shutouts, not often facing a deficit.

In continuing with the historic achievements the team had made thus far this season, Edgemont refocused, scored two goals in the second half and made the finals for the first time since girls soccer moved to the fall in 2005. This added to the team’s first winning record since 2017 — and possibly a school record 14 wins — a postseason win for the first time since 2016 — the controversial referee-botched overtime/penalty kick game against Yonkers Montessori Academy — and the team’s first-ever league title.

EHS girls soccer box 10-28 issue

