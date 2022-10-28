Trailing 1-0 in the Section 1 Class B semifinals was unfamiliar territory for the Edgemont girls soccer team. Not only had the program not been in the semifinals since 2005, but in 16 previous games the team had only allowed 14 goals and had 10 shutouts, not often facing a deficit.
In continuing with the historic achievements the team had made thus far this season, Edgemont refocused, scored two goals in the second half and made the finals for the first time since girls soccer moved to the fall in 2005. This added to the team’s first winning record since 2017 — and possibly a school record 14 wins — a postseason win for the first time since 2016 — the controversial referee-botched overtime/penalty kick game against Yonkers Montessori Academy — and the team’s first-ever league title.
It was the third time the Panthers topped No. 6 Byram Hills this season, having won 2-0 and 1-0 in the regular season.
“To be honest we were a little shook by it,” coach Victoria (Lettieri) Theofield said. “We’re not used to getting scored on, so what we talked about at halftime was we all felt kind of like heartbroken by being scored on, even though it was a 1-0 game, a close game. It was really well played by both teams, but it felt very devastating because we were not used to getting scored on. When we talked at halftime we talked about recognizing and changing that attitude. That conversation crossed my mind, but it actually started with our captains. That was a nice moment.”
Edgemont had opportunities in both halves, but had a little more luck finishing in the second. Theofield knew the system was working, so she didn’t make changes until the team went up 2-1. That’s when she pulled junior Mia Kai back and had the midfielders pull back a little tighter to protect the net.
The Panthers scored both goals about 15 and 25 minutes into the half on corner kicks by sophomore Eliza Press that led to goals by senior Izzy Boodel. Press had one assist, Kai the other.
“Izzy never disappoints,” Theofield said. “She has really strong character and when we were scored on she used that energy of feeling a little disappointed in the moment to fuel how we were going to react to it. For Izzy we know how talented she is as a soccer player, but the character that comes along not just with her, but the entire team, there’s just a lot of heart, a lot of good intent. They’re very selfless and in terms of character today I think everybody really stepped up to show how much they wanted it.”
Boodel has been a standout for many years, but Theofield praised Kai for her contributions to the team. “She’s a very underrated player, one of the best players in the section,” she said. “She just doesn’t have that reputation. She should be way more respected than she is. She is a star.”
Freshman goalie Ananya Venkata Girissh remained a rock for the Panthers in net with 16 game-saving stops.
“Byram had a lot of opportunities, especially in the last 15 minutes, but I feel confident in Ananya,” Theofield said. “She has grown tremendously just in terms of punting the ball and being strong on the ball and she’s been working on jumping higher for the ball. She stepped up big time for us today.”
The No. 2 seed will take on No. 1 Irvington in the Section 1 finals Saturday, Oct. 29, at Nyack at 3 p.m. This is an Edgemont team that was 2-11-4 last fall and had a No. 12 seed. Though they lost 2-1 to No. 4 North Salem, the near upset in the first round was a sign of things to come this fall.
On opening day this season, Irvington topped Edgemont 4-1, so Edgemont will have a chance to show how much it has improved the last two months.
Getting it all started
Edgemont opened the postseason on Oct. 21 with a 3-0 win over No. 15 Ardsley, a team they defeated 4-0 and 3-2 in overtime in league play this season.
“We played to feet well, we were working the ball around their defense, we were putting balls in, crosses, and we played solid defense,” Press said. “We played smart and overall we played together. I think that’s what really helped us at the end of the day.”
Press assisted sophomore Isadora Mello for the first goal, Kai assisted Boodel on a corner kick for the second and sophomore Isabella Pacia scored unassisted for the third. Venkata Girissh had nine saves.
“We had played Ardsley twice before, so we definitely had a bit of confidence, so we did know they were a pretty good team and with sectionals the regular season is done and anything can happen,” junior Iliana Dimopoulos said. “It was important for us to go into it with confidence that we could play our game and win, but also to be smart with how we were playing.”
It was the first playoff win ever for anyone on the team, the first of many to follow. “This has been the best season that I’ve ever had on the varsity team,” Dimopoulos said. “I feel so close to all the girls on the varsity team and I don’t want it to end. I just want to keep going as far as we can go.”
In the quarterfinals on Oct. 24, Edgemont bested Rye Neck 1-0 with a goal four minutes into the second half and a shutout by Venkata Girissh.
“I think we started off a little nervous, at least myself,” Dimopoulos said. “Friday’s game we were a little more comfortable playing Ardsley. We had played them twice before. Today the idea that the season could be over was pretty nerve-wracking, so I think it took us a little longer to get our groove, but once we did I think we were able to do some good stuff.”
Freshman Kyla Gassman scored assisted by Mello.
“It was so amazing that Kyla was able to put that goal in,” Dimopoulos said. “Then it was just a matter of trying to get another one in, which didn’t happen, and playing together really tight, not leaving a lot of space between each other, moving as a unit, which is something that as the season has gone on we’ve gotten better at.”
It was Gassman’s first goal of the season and it could not have come in a better spot. “She’s stepped up on the outside midfield position and she’s just been doing a great job,” Theofield said. “She’s fast, she’s very strong on the ball and isn’t afraid to challenge the air ball. She’s stepped up big time in that role.”
The score was a little too close for comfort, but Edgemont persevered, realizing the games get tougher in each round.
“Today was definitely a much tougher game than last week,” Mello said. “I think the rain also made it a little more difficult with to-feet passes because the ball would slide a lot more on the turf. I think we really stayed composed well and tried to play the game we know how to play.”
Not having seen Rye Neck this season gave the team some nerves, but the defense helped settle the team down behind junior Fiona Stern.
“She doesn’t even get enough credit,” Theofield said. “She just steps to the ball with no fear. She’s not afraid to throw around her body into the play and she’ll head the ball, use her chest. She’s fearless stepping to the ball.”
Rye Neck put up a great fight, which is exactly what Theofield expected.
“We talked about staying strong defensively, not just our defensive line, but as a team,” Theofield said. “I have to give it to Rye Neck — they fought to the very end and I respect them for that for sure.”
The entire Edgemont starting lineup impressed Theofield in the game: Venkata Girissh in goal, Boodel, Stern, Kai and senior Anisha Rao on defense, Press, Gassman, Mello, senior Kea Rutherford and sophomore Samantha Garson at midfield, and Dimopoulos and Pacia up top.
“I really feel this group plays true, real soccer,” Theofield said. “They find each other’s feet, their movement off the ball is just strong and it’s very exciting to watch them build up especially as they work their way up the field. Finishing we’d like to see a little bit more of that, of course, always, but I’m just really proud of them.”
After struggling for so many years and going from two regular season wins to 11, the Panthers wanted to prove they were for real, and sectionals was no better place to do it.
“This has been the biggest moment in their high school soccer career or their overall soccer career,” Theofield said. “That’s part of the fight — they don’t want to let go of that. They want to keep fighting and see how far it takes us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.