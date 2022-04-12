Lesley Topping may have worked on movies like “Missing in Action” and “Year of the Dragon” in the 1980s and many documentaries since then in her long career as a filmmaker, but the most rewarding, she said, have been the seven films she’s collaborated on as director, editor and writer with the Scarsdale Historical Society documenting the history of her former hometown.
The latest film, “Scarsdale’s Quaker Ridge: Its Heritage and History,” focuses on Quaker Ridge, following other neighborhood features about Fox Meadow and Arthur Manor.
“Quaker Ridge was sort of unusual because it was one of the last areas of Scarsdale to be really developed,” Topping said. “A lot of the housing was not built until after the war, and that’s pretty unusual. Most of the rest of Scarsdale around the village and Greenacres and Heathcote were built up much sooner.”
Though Topping called the film “a broad look at the neighborhood of Quaker Ridge,” there are some fascinating pieces to the puzzle that were uncovered by meticulous research by the film’s team of Topping, Barbara Shay MacDonald and Jordan Copeland.
“It talks about the Quakers in Scarsdale and the history of the Quakers, and in particular a pretty amazing guy, Joseph Carpenter, who is sort of a forgotten figure,” Topping said. “He was a very influential abolitionist and he came from an old family in Scarsdale. Joseph Carpenter moved to New Rochelle after he was married, but he was a very important abolitionist who sheltered many fugitives and runaway slaves before the Civil War. He had also donated part of his land for an integrated cemetery.”
Boulder Brook stables and Quaker Ridge Golf Club also serve key roles in the film. “We have a great sequence about Boulder Brook stables, which is a landmark; a very exclusive club at the time where a lot of celebrities went,” Topping said. “We also discuss a little bit of the history of Quaker Ridge Golf Club. Babe Ruth was one of the guests there — he wasn’t a member, but he would often go and play there.”
1973 Scarsdale High School graduate Topping’s mom lived in Scarsdale until recently, so her connection to the community has endured even though she lives in Brooklyn.
“It’s funny because when I grew up in Scarsdale I didn’t know anything about Scarsdale,” Topping said. “Now I feel like I know everything about it. I recognize all the street names. History is very important for people to know where they came from in general. I studied history and am very interested in history.”
Topping got involved in the film series at the behest of her parents’ longtime neighbor, MacDonald, who recently turned 90. MacDonald is the village historian and suggested Topping use her expertise to help bring Scarsdale’s history to life. The first film they worked on together was about the Cudner-Hyatt House Museum prior to its closing and sale.
Topping called MacDonald her “mentor” and was honored to be asked to work on the films.
“Once you start looking into history, as Barbara will tell you, it becomes more and more fascinating as you find out more and more,” Topping said. “I’m really grateful to Barbara and the Scarsdale Historical Society for getting me involved in making these films because it’s really fun. I think it’s also a giveback to the community, because people are interested in their towns [and it’s] always fun to know more about it.”
What followed the first film were:
“Scarsdale in the 18th & 19th Centuries: From Hardscrabble Farms to Gracious Estates”
“A River Returns, a History of the Bronx River”
“The Life and Art of Anna Richards Brewster (1870-1952)”
“Path to a Scarsdale Community: Fox Meadow and the Butler Estate”
“Arthur Manor: Scarsdale’s First Suburban Community.”
“We had done a couple of films about Scarsdale and one about the Bronx River and we felt as the Scarsdale Historical Society we should do films about the local neighborhoods,” Scarsdale Historical Society president Randy Guggenheimer said. “I think they have been very well received and it really resonates with people when you talk about their neighborhood. When we did the Fox Meadow film everyone was trying to figure out where their house was in relation to the Butler Estate. It’s something [that] brings history home to them. It’s been great.”
Under the leadership of Guggenheimer, MacDonald and Topping have worked together on the film series and they have added associate village historian Copeland into the production team as he has become heavily involved in studying and presenting local history to residents in recent years.
“We’ve been working with Lesley for a while and it’s fortunate that she grew up in Scarsdale and also is a documentary filmmaker [with] a huge interest in history,” Guggenheimer said, adding that MacDonald and Copeland, who both serve on the historical society board, have been “very excited to be involved in the projects.”
Topping credited Dan Glauber at the Scarsdale Public Library for curating an extensive collection of historical photographs the historical society can use for its films. “It’s quite unusual for a community to have that,” she said. “We’re very lucky because we have some amazing visuals and resources, and a lot of that comes from Dan’s work.”
Award-winning cameramen John Sears, Richard Westlein and Antonio Rosario also contribute to the success of the projects.
Having made three films during the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first one during that time to have a live screening, which is scheduled at Quaker Ridge Elementary School on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m.
“What’s interesting is there is a building on the Quaker Ridge Golf Course which is one of the original schoolhouses,” Topping said. “It’s now the caddy headquarters, so we filmed there. It was a one-room schoolhouse and was used by the Quaker Ridge School kids up until the 1940s or ’50s before they built the Quaker Ridge Elementary School.” At the time, she said, the neighborhood population was much smaller and “the wealthy people would send their kids to private school.”
Guggenheimer isn’t sure which neighborhood will be featured next, but he’s ready to enjoy the Quaker Ridge film that was filmed and edited between October 2021 and February of this year.
“In this documentary, we are pleased to feature the unique history of Quaker Ridge and shine a light on its important past,” Guggenheimer said. “This is the latest in a series of films about Scarsdale’s neighborhoods, and we hope the community will join us to discover the rich history that led to the establishment of Quaker Ridge.”
