You could see it on their faces, all lined up as a team, waiting to hear the words.
They already knew the truth and they had proved it on the mats. But they waited patiently, holding back their emotions. They were ready to explode as the final team scores were being announced over the loudspeakers at the Section 1 Division 2 wrestling championships.
Then they heard the magic words.
“And in first place with 262.5 points — Edgemont.”
With those words said loud and clear, it was official, and screaming, cheering, high-fiving each other and jumping around, the Edgemont wrestling team let loose for a celebration years in the making. The Panthers of 2022 had stamped their names in the record book as the first-ever squad from Edgemont to win a Section 1 wrestling team championship.
“I’ve been thinking about this for so long and it finally happened,” senior captain Sander Miller said. “We wanted that team title so bad. Our team has never won as a team before, so it’s really exciting. We had a ton of people who wrestled back to take third and fourth. The team overall, we had most of our kids place and that’s why we dominated in team points. Everybody fought for majors and pins to push us over the edge. It’s a big deal, really special for me my senior year.”
Miller was one of three senior stars who led the way for the Panthers as individual champions, but it was a true team effort that made the difference as 13 wrestlers placed in the top six to earn that team title.
And Edgemont coach Pete Jacobson was quick to point out it was more than just the wrestlers standing on the podium that made it possible to win that Section 1 championship plaque. Jacobson, a 1996 Edgemont graduate who wrestled for the Panthers, has been coaching in the Edgemont program since the 2002-03 season and became the head coach in the 2011-12 campaign. The Panthers have come close over the years, finishing second several times, so this was a special moment as he tried to reflect on the title at the end of the tournament Saturday, Feb. 12 at Hendrick Hudson High School.
“Honestly, what is so crazy to me is this was a long time coming,” Jacobson said. “It’s not just about these guys, but the seniors last year who didn’t get this chance, and the seniors the year before last who invested time into these guys when they were young to help them become what they are. This year, four of our five assistant coaches wrestled for me at Edgemont and they’re back helping and paying it forward. It’s a little bit overwhelming and I couldn’t be more proud of our program and these guys. Every single kid on our team just wrestled so hard. It was such a total and complete team effort.”
His wrestlers understand exactly what Jacobson has been teaching them about the legacy of the program and it helped push them to earn their place in the record book. It is a roster filled with seniors and 10 of them placed in the tournament to help win the team title.
One of them was senior star Dhilan Patel as he dominated to win the 118-pound title. Patel had come close twice before, and this time he left no doubt as he crushed every opponent. In the finals he pinned Chris Russo of Nanuet in the first period to earn his title as champion, but the highlight of the day for him was when he walked off the mat after winning his crown and was mobbed by teammates waiting to congratulate him.
“I’ve wanted it bad for three years now, so I guess the third time is the charm,” Patel said. “Having my team rush me after the match, that felt better than winning the title itself. Everything I do is for my team, and we’ve been talking about this a lot with each other, appreciating the support and the team that we have. The seniors wanted this so bad. We’re all working together and every single guy contributed. Our champs didn’t win the team title for us, it was the guys in the wrestle backs. It feels so great to win and be a part of this.”
Miller was the next champion for the Panthers as he won the 145-pound title. He was a defending champion having won a title in 2020 the last time the tournament was held. He cruised to the title, pinning his way to the crown, and in the finals he pinned fellow Edgemont senior Cianan Warnock.
Despite the finals loss to Miller, it was an impressive day for Warnock as he pinned his way to the finals.
It was the first of back-to-back championship bouts that pitted Edgemont against Edgemont, as Noah Bernstein and Joey Saito squared off in the 152-pound title match. Bernstein had made it to the finals in 2020 and this time he made sure to take home the crown as he pinned his way through the tournament with three first-period pins. Saito had an impressive day as well as the sophomore pinned the second seed in the semifinals to advance to the finals.
“It feels amazing, a lot of hard work has paid off,” Bernstein said of the title. “It’s never fun wrestling a teammate, but it shows that we have an amazing group of guys and we’ve all worked really hard. I couldn’t have done it without my team. Anybody who says it’s not a team sport has never wrestled. I would not be anywhere near what I am today without my team.”
Edgemont had two other wrestlers advance to the finals and finish second. Senior Aaron Freedland was the next championship bout on the mat after Bernstein and Saito. Freedland pinned his first two opponents and he then scored a 7-4 victory over the second-seeded Asa Nunberg of Pleasantville to advance to the finals at 160 pounds. In the title bout Freedland suffered an 11-6 setback to Nick Paternostro of Pleasantville.
Next up was Edgemont senior Alex Michelson as he pinned his first opponent and then scored an 11-6 victory over Jack Mulcahy of Lourdes in the semifinals to advance to the title bout at 172 pounds where Michelson fell to top-seeded James Donnelly of Ardsley.
The Panthers also had two seniors bounce back to take third place in their respective weight classes. Troy Juhn was third at 110 pounds as he faced a tough tournament, winning his first match by a score of 4-2 before falling to the eventual champ Josh Laaz of Ardsley in the semifinals. Juhn rebounded with a 16-3 major decision in his first wrestle back match, and he then held on for an 8-6 victory over Aiden Soto of Pawling in the third-place bout.
Henry Yuan also finished third for the Panthers in the 215-pound weight class. Yuan opened the tournament with a pin before falling to top-seeded Christian Dash of Ardsley. Yuan then bounced back to win his next two matches by pin, including a victory by pin over Jaden Tesher of Putnam Valley in the third-place match.
Three Panthers bounced back to earn fourth-place finishes for Edgemont. Freshman Jordan Fisher finished fourth at 126 pounds as he won his first match by pin before falling to the eventual champ in the semifinals. Fisher then won another match by pin over Shawn O’Mara of Hen Hud before falling in the third-place bout.
Jonathan Rothschild was fourth for the Panthers at 132 pounds. He opened the day with a win by pin before falling to the eventual champ in the semifinals. Rothschild bounced back to win his next match by pin before falling in the third-place bout to Esuar Ordonez of Putnam Valley.
Aryan Unnikrishnan was fourth for the Panthers at 189 pounds as he won his first match by pin before falling in the semifinals. He bounced back to win his next match by pin before falling in the third-place bout.
Wyatt Aslanian was fifth at 118 pounds as he won his first wrestle back match by tech fall and he pinned Liam Keating of Pleasantville in the fifth-place match.
It all adds up to an impressive championship performance for the Panthers to claim the team title. From the three senior champs all the way down the lineup, Jacobson was thrilled with the performance from his team.
“They are three of the hardest working wrestlers that I’ve ever coached, doing extra every day, sacrificing part of their senior year and time with their friends to chase their goal,” Jacobson said of Patel, Miller and Bernstein. “They are so committed and always taking the time to help the younger kids and it’s so amazing to watch. Warnock and Saito both wrestled so hard to get to the finals. Freedland and Michelson and even the guys who didn’t make it to the finals, Juhn, Yuan, Rothschild, Unnikrishnan, and Fisher as a freshman, they all wrestled so hard. You win in the wrestle backs. This was a total team effort and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Now, Jacobson will be back in the room working with his three champs as they prepare for the state tourney in two weeks.
They are looking forward to it. Miller and Bernstein have been practice partners all year for the Panthers, and now they will continue to train together as they get ready for the state tournament.
“I’m so lucky to have Noah, such a great friend who is just as dedicated to wrestling as I am,” Miller said of Bernstein. “We push each other really hard every day.”
The New York State championships will be held Feb. 25-26 at the MVP Arena in Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.