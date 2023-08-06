Gov Kathy Hochul photo

Gov. Kathy Hochul

After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing plan to build 800,000 units of new housing over the next 10 years, introduced at her State of the State message in January, failed to make it through the state budget process, it seemed the prospects for any action on affordable housing were put on indefinite hold.

That now appears to be only partly true.

