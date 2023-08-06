After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing plan to build 800,000 units of new housing over the next 10 years, introduced at her State of the State message in January, failed to make it through the state budget process, it seemed the prospects for any action on affordable housing were put on indefinite hold.
That now appears to be only partly true.
On July 18, Hochul announced she was taking executive action to promote housing growth. The actions include a program to advance residential projects in the Gowanus neighborhood in Brooklyn and an executive order establishing preference in certain discretionary funding programs for localities across the state that comply with a new “Pro-Housing Community” certification process.
According to the governor’s office, the programs will prioritize funding based on a new certification process that will be developed and overseen by New York State Homes and Community Renewal. It will be based on factors assessing localities’ commitment to promoting housing growth. These factors will include whether localities have committed to taking major steps to support housing, such as streamlining permitting and adopting pro-housing policies, and whether they have submitted critical housing and zoning data to the state to help identify impediments to new housing and track progress on housing growth. Communities that additionally meet annual housing growth targets of 1% downstate, including Westchester, and one-third of a percent upstate will receive top prioritization.
The original housing plan was stalled in the legislature because of stiff objections to provisions that would have overridden municipal zoning and regulations. During the original budget negotiations early this year, local representatives, state Sens. Pete Harckham and Shelley Mayer, and Assembly member Amy Paulin, all expressed support for the goal of promoting housing creation, but criticized the method being used. Harckham, for example, said, “Governor Hochul’s FY2024 Executive Budget proposal strongly supports the creation of new affordable housing statewide, which residents and newcomers to the state are in dire need of. But her bold proposals deserve close analysis. Many of my constituents are concerned by the transit-oriented development and rezoning aspects of the governor’s plan, and it is these important details and more that will be addressed when the Senate drafts the one house budget plan.”
Harckham added, “We have a critical need for housing in our region. I hope the governor’s proposal, which mirrors the incentive-based approach of my ADU bill, will be a first step towards addressing this complex issue.”
Mayer, who represents District 17, which includes Scarsdale, had a bit more to say. “I strongly support the governor’s actions to provide additional incentives to municipalities that adopt pro-housing policies and applaud this initiative,” said Mayer. “Governor Hochul’s executive orders will give priority for $650 million in state funding to municipalities in Westchester and around the state that are working to build more housing. By directing funds to municipalities that are proactively encouraging new housing, based on criteria to be established by the state office of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), we can incentivize our communities to be part of the solution.”
However, Mayer added, “Notwithstanding my support, I continue to believe the emphasis on housing development should be on affordable, as opposed to market rate, rental housing. That is why I encourage HCR to ensure that affordability is one of the most heavily weighted criteria in these determinations.” She noted that nearly half of Westchester residents, including homeowners and renters, spend more than 30% of their income on rent. “That is not sustainable,” she said. “We must come together as a community — counties, cities, towns and villages — to meet the need. I applaud the governor’s recent executive actions as key steps to help us move towards these goals.”
A new interactive portal (https://on.ny.gov/47g2ktx) will be used to “collect and share community-level housing and zoning data and information on an ongoing basis.” It is unclear whether localities will be either required or encouraged to submit their housing and zoning data.
The parts of the governor’s action that would impact Scarsdale/Edgemont are incentive-based; they would impact any and all municipalities that choose to apply to be a “Pro-Housing Community” (https://on.ny.gov/3QnWX5I), which leads to being prioritized for certain funds. There do not appear to be any mandates or requirements.
At this early stage, there also is not enough detail on the grants to determine if Scarsdale or Edgemont would be able to receive them. There may be some opportunity if the communities are interested and if that were the case, local legislators would likely help pursue those grants if requested.
