John Roberts and Peter Schell watched their sons win back-to-back Section 1 Division 1 ice hockey championships and make it to the New York State semifinals in Utica during memorable runs in 2014 and 2015. And now the dads have a championship of their own to boast about.
Roberts, Schell and fellow Scarsdale resident Jeffrey Levin — not the father of former hockey players Michael and Allison — won their division at the 38th Hockey North America Championships in Toronto, Canada, on June 25.
The 50-and-over team from Westchester Skating Academy known as New York Retirement Goals defeated much younger teams — average age in their 30s — from the continent to secure the title.
Schell’s sons Devin (2015), a key scoring threat, and Spencer (2017) were on Scarsdale’s first and second section title-winning teams. Roberts’ son Michael (2015), a key defender, was on the title teams, while older son Joseph (2012) had previously played for the Raiders. Levin’s son Jaden (2019) played football.
“It was like being in the NHL, that experience,” Schell said of what the varsity team experienced over two memorable winters. “They dyed their hair yellow, they came together as a family, I would say. They ate together, they were rock stars at the high school. I would say the best experience a student-athlete can have is a run toward the state finals.”
Roberts concurred that both years felt like the Stanley Cup playoffs with such a buzz around Scarsdale.
“The whole school community, but I think also the Scarsdale community got behind it,” he said. “It’s one thing I do like about hockey, that there is a real community spirit around it. It happened through the varsity, it happens in Scarsdale and it happens in our men’s league where you’re just bringing people together. In a lot of ways, it’s not about the hockey, it’s about the locker room. It’s about what happens with the kids in the locker room, what happens with the adults in the locker room, getting to know people.
“That’s one of the things I get out of hockey, and I know our boys through the Scarsdale varsity experience got friends that are going to be lifelong friends based on that experience.”
Retirement Goals got a little taste of that in Canada, where they went 5-0.
“We were talking that it was the first time we’ve been to morning practices maybe since our kids were in school, and certainly the first time we’ve played hockey in the morning,” Roberts said. “And it was also a while since any of us had played two games in a day. I would say the team came together as a family like the kids. We had dinners together. It was a real bonding experience.”
Unlike the Raiders in 2014 and 2015 who had their eyes on the state title, Retirement Goals had the expectation to “play three games, not five,” according to Levin. But the team was 3-0 in the seeding round and won both of its playoff games, including the finals against the Detroit Flamingoes.
That game was tight at 2-1, but a late goal by Schell made it 3-1 before an empty-netter sealed the 4-1 win.
One can only imagine the atmosphere was much like what the high school experienced during its playoff runs that took them to Utica. “It was not like Utica,” Roberts proclaimed.
One player’s son and one player’s significant other attended the tournament.
“On the ice, it felt like Utica,” Roberts said. “Maybe it didn’t feel like Utica in the stands, but on the bench and on the ice it felt like Utica.”
Levin quipped that he hopes the team’s success — and the press being received for the accomplishment — will get the community to start a booster club to support the team going forward.
Schell plays center, Levin center and forward, and Roberts “wherever they let me play these days.”
Roberts, who played college hockey at Tufts, volunteered with the Scarsdale Youth Hockey Association and was treasurer for 10 years. He coached his kids and their friends with Pete Caputo in mites’ hockey, and continued through their middle school years before they joined the varsity team in high school.
“We have a long history here of youth hockey,” Roberts said. “It’s one of the important sports here in Scarsdale. Probably for all three of us it started as kids playing hockey. These two guys are legitimate Canadians. You can tell by their accents. I’m fake Canadian. I have Canadian citizenship, but I got it through my parents. I grew up in the United States.”
Levin called himself a “true Canadian” having grown up in Winnipeg in Manitoba following the hockey Jets. He “moved around a bit,” also living in Alberta in Edmonton and Ontario. He has been in the U.S. since 2008.
“I grew up playing hockey all the way through and I was always in men’s leagues from even before I graduated college,” he said. “It’s been a great way to meet people as I’ve moved from city to city. It’s a great athletic workout for you and [there are] lots of great people.
“Westchester Skating Academy and HNA have done a great job in mixing around teams and allowing you to be able to meet new people. That’s really how I met John and Pete and a lot of other individuals as I came here. My kids grew up in Scarsdale and I was coaching baseball, soccer, basketball and all the other sports.”
Schell grew up in St. John’s in New Foundland and later lived in Montreal before coming to the U.S. in 1997. He has dual citizenship and his kids were born in the U.S., so, he says, “This is home.” Schell has been playing since he was 6 years old and with strong talent around him, he didn’t make his high school team.
“But since I started to work I played in the beer leagues in my 20s on upwards,” Schell said. “When I came down to the U.S. in ’97 I didn’t play the first couple of years, but it was interesting when I finally found WSA and started playing. It’s where I met this great group of folks.”
One of the things Levin loves about the league and the team is it brings together an “eclectic group of individuals.”
“When you live in Scarsdale you have a tendency to stay with the same types of individuals all the time, but with this team we had guys who were bus drivers for MTA, we had a journalist, a research and development person from Regeneron,” Levin said. “There was really a widespread group of individuals that you normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to meet, talk to and even bond with. Quite frankly, and I think I’m talking for Pete and John, everybody got together as if they’d known each other for years.”
After 22 games together heading into the tournament, the team had gelled since January and hadn’t lost a game. As with all HNA teams in the same league, the talent is divided equally and reshuffled each year. HNA is an adult development league that partnered with WSA over the last few years.
“They all started with equal talent, but this group came together and went on a tear at the end of the season, won the local championship at WSA, and that entitled us to an invite to the Hockey North America tournament in Toronto,” Roberts said.
Though Roberts said there is “a fair amount of incidental contact,” there are no slap shots and no contact allowed in the league. Other than that it’s ice hockey as usual.
“We’re over 50 and getting pretty tired, so sometimes we just fall down,” Schell joked.
The HNA WSA league is always recruiting new players.
“I can’t recommend enough for people to come out and play hockey,” Levin said. “It’s a great sport. We had an individual from Canada this year who hadn’t played in an organized men’s league before and was a great addition and really liked coming out to play.”
Roberts is “amazed” how many people start playing hockey in their adult years as it’s “one of the more complex games,” you’re on blades on ice and “skating backwards isn’t a natural skill for people.” He and his teammates love both the workout and the camaraderie.
“We’ve got an hour on the ice, but we’ve got a half hour before and a half hour afterwards, and for me that’s what kind of brings me back,” Schell said. “We’re all kind of shot after the weekend, but I think back on it and you think about all the joking in the locker room, all the pep talks. We had one fellow on our team in particular who loves to try and energize everybody with the most glorious words he can find, so we encouraged him to give us the pep talk at the start of every game and for me those are the memories. It’s not necessarily what happened on the ice, though this past week was a lot of fun to win, but it is all those stories, all the characters coming to life in the locker room afterwards and sharing what we went through is for me what really matters.”
One player in the league wanted No. 46 for his jersey because that’s the age at which he began playing.
“I think the one part for me is if you haven’t tried it in the past, don’t be afraid to come out,” Levin said. “It’s a welcoming environment and we’re always looking for more players. It really doesn’t matter what your skill level is to begin with, because HNA places you and grades you when you come in. We have players who aren’t very good to players who are really, really good … the great thing about this league is that everybody tries to welcome everybody and make everybody part of the team.”
Others from Scarsdale who also play in the 50-and-over league are Dave Shuster, Mike Marinelli and Andrew Chou.
“Hockey is alive and well in Scarsdale,” Roberts said. “We have a number of adults who are still playing, and there might be some who are outside of the WSA league. All the players we know are in the over 50 division, but I’m sure there are younger Scarsdale folks in the younger divisions.”
