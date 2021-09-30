Though his grandfather didn’t have memories of him in the final years of his life, 16-year-old Scarsdale High School junior Ethan Elkins has vowed to let his own memories of his grandfather not only comfort him, but push him to help others who are struggling with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.
Ethan was around 9 or 10 when Philip Dworetzky was diagnosed and though he didn’t fully understand what was going on, he “did notice he wasn’t truly himself.” Ethan noticed his grandfather wasn’t making the same types of jokes, which made him feel like “something was missing about him.”
As the disease progressed, Ethan started to see major changes in his grandfather, who lived at The Ambassador of Scarsdale assisted living facility, over the final three years of his life, where Ethan would help out by assisting residents with activities. “He would always recognize my face and a smile would light up his face, but when he lost the ability to say my name and recognize simple daily tasks, that’s when I was able to comprehend something wasn’t right,” Ethan said. “He used to call me ‘Squeaky’ and he stopped calling me that because he simply couldn’t remember.”
That was difficult for Ethan to digest, but he turned any sadness or anger to donating part of his bar mitzvah money to the Alzheimer’s Association, participating in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s and this year becoming president of the Alzheimer’s Club at the high school. For this year’s Walk, the club has collected more than $4,500, in addition to raising awareness about the disease.
“Not only do I do this for my grandfather’s sake, but for everybody who is affected by Alzheimer’s disease, whether a patient or someone with a loved one who has it,” Ethan said. “The purpose stretches beyond me. It’s about helping others.”
Philip lived at home with his wife, Florence, in Bedford, where they moved after Ethan’s mom, Vicki Elkins, the youngest of four, graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1983. After his diagnosis about six years ago, the dementia caused Philip to become “angry and aggressive,” according to Vicki. Caregivers didn’t last long, quitting due to the increasingly abusive behavior. Though Florence had promised never to put her husband in a facility, it became clear she would soon have to. She became a prisoner in her own home, but the final straw was when the family found kitchen knives in Philip’s nightstand. “We were already losing him, so we were really concerned about her,” Vicki said.
Despite feeling “guilty and horrible,” according to Vicki, Philip went to live at the Ambassador. Vicki was visiting twice a week, Florence three or more times per week.
“He was physically in phenomenal shape,” Vicki said. “He could have lived probably another eight or nine years — his parents lived into their 90s — but when he was alive and himself, my father, and you can ask all my girlfriends from high school, he was the fun dad, personality plus, and if he knew he was sitting in a diaper and a wheelchair he would have wanted us to kill him.”
When COVID-19 hit, Vicki said the Ambassador closed to nonstaff and patients “pretty quickly,” which made her “sad” and “devastated” her mom. Philip soon tested positive for coronavirus, but his fever broke and the family was told he was getting better. “Two days later we got a phone call that he was dead,” Vicki said.
Philip died on April 24, 2020. “While I lost my dad three years prior to when he actually died, it was maybe a blessing in a weird way that he went and didn’t suffer too badly, but the way he left we couldn’t say goodbye and he died alone in a room and he didn’t even know,” Vicki said. “For my own psyche I have to think he really didn’t know he was surrounded by loved ones. I saw him every week and all of a sudden I didn’t see him for six weeks and [then] he was dead.”
On top of the shock, the day he died was Ethan’s 15th birthday. “I think it actually is a bit more special because it shows how my connection with him was so special and maybe it was just meant to be,” Ethan said.
The memory care center at the Ambassador was hit hard with deaths during the early stages of the pandemic. “The fact that they do what they do there, I couldn’t blame them,” Vicki said. “They were lovely people. They were lovely to my dad and took such nice care of him. And we know it was a pandemic. They cared for my dad for three years in a very loving and wonderful way.”
The Ambassador was also the place where Florence, who now lives in White Plains, found great comfort in the company of other wives who were in the same situation.
“My mom made some of her best friends at the Ambassador because friends outside of this didn’t understand what my mother was going through. My dad still physically looked like my dad, but his mind was shot,” Vicki said. “I said out of a bad situation the silver lining was she made four really terrific friends” who continue to go out to dinner together once every week.
Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 has impacted Alzheimer’s families, caregivers and support organizations in other ways since March 2020 when facilities shut down and in-person services were put on hold.
Scarsdale resident Abby Salzman first participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 26 years ago in memory of her grandmother and later her father, who had Lewy body disease and died seven years ago. She later joined the Alzheimer’s Association board.
“For me it’s very personal,” Salzman said. “My dad never lost his sense of humor, but he was around for years slowly losing physically and mentally. He was a CPA, an accountant, and I worked with him for years as a CPA. I watched everything deteriorate to the point where one day my mom came in and he said, ‘I helped her with the bills!’ and it turns out he just put all the bills that weren’t paid … through a shredder. We all laughed because if you don’t [laugh] you will lose your mind.”
Salzman has provided as much support to the association for its virtual programming as she can.
“I can’t talk about what it’s like during COVID and honestly I can’t imagine what it would have been like,” she said. “When my dad got sick, so many couples dropped my parents. They didn’t want to deal with it anymore, whether it was the physical or the mental. One of the great things … is people made friends [in support groups] and they’re able to go out and you understand it. Pre-COVID they were able to do things together because everybody understands.”
The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley chapter had to pivot its outreach to a virtual mode, including consultations, webinars and support groups. For some that worked better because sometimes leaving the house with someone who suffers from Alzheimer’s can be challenging to say the least, while for others the technology was the challenge.
For many caregivers, the previously in-person groups and meetings with others in the same situation served as a refuge. For some that was there only time to get out pre-pandemic, so isolation during COVID made dealing with the disease even more difficult for some.
Either way, the association never stopped in its mission to help.
“There was initial concern as to how this would impact our reach and the continuation of support and guidance to the families we serve,” said Meg Boyce, vice president of programs and services for the Hudson Valley. “But we reached even more people through our virtual programs and new people who weren’t able to attend an in-person event due to their situation ... Our plan is to return to in-person events when we are able to do so; the safety of our constituents, staff and volunteers is of utmost importance.”
Treasuring ‘special moments’
Alzheimer’s runs in Janette Licastrino’s family. It has impacted her mother, Ramonita Breban, since 2015, in addition to several of Ramonita’s siblings, two of whom have died.
“We’ve been hit from all sides,” Licastrino said. “Three years ago I came up with the name Team Memories because at the end of the day that’s all we have. We have a lot of family that’s been affected by it.”
Licastrino, who grew up in Yonkers and lives in Carmel, raised more than $30,000 for the last two walks and looks forward to seeing her final tally this year.
“The fundraising helps [get] one step further to finding a cure,” Licastrino said. “I know there’s a new pill that came out and people have asked me about trying it on my mother, but I honestly wouldn’t because I feel she’s so progressed that slowing it down will only hurt her. It’s for someone in the early stages. The fundraising is all about being able to say, like cancer, that you were diagnosed, but you are in remission. I foresee us being successful in the future with all this fundraising.”
A month ago Licastrino flew to Puerto Rico, where her mother was born and raised, to say goodbye to her uncle. She saw him two days and on the third day, she was on her way to see him again when she got a call that he died.
“When I got there the first day I know he knew I was there,” she said. “He opened his eyes wide. I spoke to him and he was waving. I know he was saying goodbye. It’s not an easy life. It’s a heartbreaking disease as you see them every day know less about themselves.”
Licastrino recently took her mom to see a sister in a nursing home for the first time during the pandemic and they were on Facetime with another sister. Ramonita’s sister did not recognize her.
“At one point her sister looked at her and said, ‘When I look into your eyes’ — she has these beautiful hazel eyes — ‘I see my sister.’ My mother is like, ‘I am your sister.’ She said, ‘No you’re not,’” Licastrino said. “I said it is your sister with the pretty eyes and told them to look at each other’s eyes and then they hugged. It was a beautiful moment and I took pictures. And five minutes later it was, ‘Who are you?’ That five minutes [in which] they knew each other meant the world to me.”
In addition to not remembering people, places and a lifetime of memories, Ramonita doesn’t recall simple daily tasks like personal hygiene products and what to do with them.
Since the pandemic started, Licastrino has had to cut her mom off from the outside world for the most part, with the exception of an aide, a trusted neighbor, her brother, Jose Breban, and a few close family members. Licastrino even feels bad going to work, fearing that she will bring COVID-19 home to her mom. They are both vaccinated and Licastrino double-masks in public, but she’s not taking any unnecessary chances.
“She has no comprehension of what’s going on at all, so it’s hard to take her anywhere,” Licastrino said. “Her walks are to the garbage can and back now. I will take her in the car and take her for a ride. I want her to get fresh air. She complains a lot about her back because she’s in all day sitting down.”
Licastrino works for Million Air at Westchester County Airport, where her mom was a fixture prior to the pandemic. “She used to love to go the airport,” Licastrino said. “I would sit her in the lobby and she would knit and watch the airplanes take off and land. I can’t even do that now. Everyone asks for her at work. I have pilots who call me and say they just landed and they had pastries for my mother. They will bring her food from everywhere.”
Her mom’s safety is her No. 1 priority. As difficult as life can be when they are together, Licastrino can’t imagine life without her mom. There are still too many special moments to be had. “She has too many good days I need to treasure with her,” Licastrino said.
Sometimes mother and daughter don’t sleep for several days straight. The house has been modified to meet Ramonita’s needs, including being very dark. They play bingo, do simple math problems and practice writing Ramonita’s name. It’s not the life either imagined, but it is their life and they are going through it together.
“She raised me and my brother by herself on her own and it was a lot on her,” Licastrino said. “For me to do what she did for us, I will continue to do until I can’t provide what she needs. It’s about her, not me. I’m doing what a daughter has to be doing for her mother or should be doing for her mother. If the day comes where I can’t provide, obviously it will break my heart, but I would have to find somewhere she can get what she needs.”
Licastrino believes it’s important to talk about the many facets of living with Alzheimer’s.
“How else would we find a cure if we don’t talk about it?” she said. “The more people know what we’re going through and what help we need, the better.”
