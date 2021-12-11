Scarsdale continues to be fertile ground for homegrown novelists and nonfiction authors. This holiday season, the Inquirer highlights three gift-worthy reads for family or friends, all available through Bronx River Books on Spencer Place.
Sean Cover
There are hundreds of books about the elusive, mystifying forces affecting our economy, such as global market fluctuations, inflation, depression and recession. But Sean Cover, author of “The Story of Money — From Shells and Shekels to Bills and Bitcoin,” says there was nothing he could find that sufficiently explained money itself.
“They say you should write the book you wish you could have read,” said Cover.
A graduate of Scarsdale High School (Class of 2012) Cover has worked in finance and accounting and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Vermont and a master’s in finance from Penn State University. While he read books about the history and the future of money and spent time, “listening, reading and analyzing the ways that our economy today is evolving and changing,” he said, “I never came across the one I was looking for, right at the beginning. ‘The Story of Money’ is my attempt at writing that book.”
In “The Story of Money,” Cover says that money is both simple and complicated, that it not only makes the world go round, but is the very lifeblood of successful societies.
He writes:
“Money is the base layer on which the entirety of human civilization is built. All human coordination relies on the language of value; without money, great societies would not have been built. It is not a coincidence that the most remarkable civilizations throughout history, such as ancient Rome and Greece, had strong currencies for their periods that were utilized to build empires that remained dominant for hundreds of years.”
Cover discusses how money, as we know it, evolved from “grain banks” in ancient Egypt and metal coinage, to government notes issued by the Bank of England beginning in 1694, to influencers like “scarcity,” the gold standard, cryptocurrency and consumer debt.
“Political issues that we talk about every day, such as income inequality and the costs of health care and college tuition, all have their roots in how our money functions,” said Cover.
Since the effects of money on our society are so vast, yet also so poorly understood, Cover said his biggest challenge in writing “The Story of Money,” was maintaining a cohesive and easy-to-understand narrative.
“I had to work through money’s evolution step by step, which proved quite tricky at times. Money is still an evolving technology. However, to understand the future of money, you first have to understand the past.”
Cover has also produced a 25-episode podcast series, “Questioning Money” and publishes “Insights,” an email newsletter where he delves into economic issues of the day. For more information, visit seancover.com.
Jacqueline Friedland
“He Gets That from Me,” examines the ups and downs of surrogacy
Jacqueline Friedland, a married mother of four, says she is “a huge proponent of relying on science when nature alone doesn’t get you the results you want.” So, it is no surprise that Friedland’s latest book, “He Gets That From Me,” explores the sometimes complicated world of assisted reproduction and the fallout that happens when Mother Nature has plans of her own.
Maggie Fisher, a young wife and mother who squandered her college and career dreams when she fled home as a teenager, works at a checkout counter in downtown Phoenix, and is seeking a better life. She answers an ad offering thousands of dollars to be a surrogate. After delivering twin babies and handing them off to a gay married couple from New York, Maggie finally gets her life on track, earning her degree, landing a great job and building a family of her own.
But 10 years later, the fertility clinic asks for a follow-up DNA test and Maggie’s world is thrown into turmoil.
[EXCERPT]
“As I pull a few more items from the fridge, I try to talk myself down … I try to convince myself that eventually, I will be laughing about my ridiculous overreaction. And yet. As I move the butter knife in concentric circles, spreading hummus across four whole wheat wraps, I can’t stop worrying. Is it possible that I have another 10-year-old son somewhere out there, living in someone else’s home? Or is my genetic child still a frozen embryo, waiting in a lab in Connecticut? What if there was some other unfortunate family there with us that day at UCLA when Kai and Teddy were born, and now, somewhere out in the wide world, I have another child who has no idea he has been living the wrong life?”
Friedland, a Scarsdale resident of 17 years, was briefly a lawyer, but left the field and launched her career as a fiction writer. She said she was inspired by the true story of a couple from China and the woman who served as their surrogate. When the babies were born, one of them resembled the Chinese parents, but the other looked much more like the surrogate’s African American husband. The surrogate had actually gotten pregnant twice; once when the embryos were implanted, and again, a second time, when she was then cleared for intercourse with her husband.
“I was shocked that such a thing was even possible,” said Friedland. “I wondered what would have happened if all the parties involved had been the same race. Would the baby have been raised by the other family, and no one ever would have known? I began running all sorts of scenarios in my head, and I knew immediately that this had to be the subject of my next book.”
Friedland said the biggest challenge in writing “He Gets That From Me,” was the fact that, “the story has no villain. Everyone involved just wants what they perceive to be best for themselves and their children, but no matter what, someone is going to experience a difficult loss. And sometimes we, as parents, need our children a lot more than they need us.”
For more information, visit jacquelinefriedland.com.
Reyna Marder Gentin
‘Both Are True’ investigates justice, both inside the courtroom and out
In “Both Are True” by Scarsdale’s Reyna Marder Gentin, a rookie family court judge, Jackie Martin, must weigh the scales of justice inside her courtroom against conflicts that fall within life’s gray areas. On her docket: a victim of domestic abuse, a charge of weapons possession that hits close to home, and a mother struggling with mental illness.
[EXCERPT]
“You’re telling me it’s possible that we’re going to ambush this mother and take her children from her right in front of Ms. Lopez from the Judicial Review Panel?” Jackie swallowed hard, willing herself to stay calm.
“Afraid so, Judge.”
“This can’t be hap pening …”
As she spoke, the caseworker, flanked by two additional court officers who appeared out of nowhere, escorted the Clark children from the courtroom in stunned silence. Darlene Clark, who may not have completely understood the legal ramifications of what was happening, understood enough. She let out an ear-splitting wail, a blaring distress signal emanating from the deepest core of her being.
Set in New York City and New Rochelle, the story also follows an emotionally unavailable Jackie striving for a better work-life balance with her significant other, Lou. This is Marder Gentin’s second book to be inspired by a demanding career as a former attorney with Manhattan Family Court.
“I hope readers take away a sense of hope after reading the novel,” said Marder Gentin. “The story is about second chances. Both Jackie and Lou are on separate journeys — she to step back and let down her defenses, and he to step up and learn to commit and take responsibility. But the message is that change is possible and can open the door to love. I think it’s a very positive message for the holiday season.”
For more information, visit reynamardergentin.com.
