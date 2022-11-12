We just left Halloween behind and started looking forward to Thanksgiving, when what pops into the events calendar? Winter wonderlands, Santas in sleighs, magical markets and more. Mark your calendar and make a date to visit some of the season’s best hits; many are listed below with more surely coming soon.
Holiday market
Local artists and craft vendors showcase unique gifts and sustainable products at an outdoor arts and crafts market, Nov. 12-13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale. greenburghnaturecenter.org.
Holiday train show
Model train displays will be on view in the Manor House on weekends Nov. 12 through Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased at the front desk on the day you attend: $3 for members, $8 for nonmember children, $10 for nonmember adults. Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale. greenburghnaturecenter.org.
Clay holiday market
The annual sale features hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists, including ornaments, dinnerware, mugs, serving pieces and one-of-a-kind ceramic art. Shop in person or online Nov. 16-Dec. 24. Hours: Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Opening reception Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., children’s activities, hot chocolate and sweet treats. Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester. clayartcenter.org.
Junior League holiday boutique
The Junior League of Central Westchester (JLCW) will open the doors of historic Wayside Cottage to holiday shoppers Saturday, Nov. 19 for its 36th annual holiday boutique. Handcrafted gifts, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more will be for sale at a range of prices and styles.
The event will feature the popular Junior League booth, offering items handmade by League members, including Thanksgiving chocolate turkey pops, candied nuts, premium cookies and a variety of holiday and hostess gifts. Vendors include Bonnie Jennifer jewelry, The Chintz Giraffe housewares, Excessorize handbags, Roadie Couture custom apparel and Sand Accessories.
The boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wayside Cottage, 1039 Post Road, at Wayside Lane. Admission is free.
NYBG Glow
On select evenings Nov. 18 through Jan. 14, the NYBG’s landscape and historic buildings are illuminated with thousands of LED lights, plus artistic ice-carving displays, music, pop-up performances, outdoor bars and more. Visit the website to purchase timed-entry (5-10 p.m.) tickets: $39-$54 for adults, $29-$39 for children ages 2-12, free for children under 2. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx. nybg.org.
Holiday train show
The 31st annual display features large-scale model trains traversing replicas of more than 190 New York landmarks created from plant elements such as bark, pinecones, leaves and seeds. The show runs Nov. 19 through Jan. 16, from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays (extended hours and early closing on certain dates). Visit nybg.org to purchase timed-entry tickets: $32 for adults, $30 for seniors and students, $18 for children ages 2-12, free for children under 2, free for members. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx.
Holiday house tours
Explore with an expert guide, 10 and 10:30 a.m. and noon, 12:30 and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 19 through Dec. 17. In addition to the celebrated collection of furniture from the Federal period, see decorations for 19th-century holidays and learn about traditions from centuries past. Tickets: $24, $21 for seniors, $13 for ages 5-18. Reservations required. Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. boscobel.org.
Twilight tours
Take an outdoor guided walk around the illuminated grounds and enjoy indoor self-guided viewing of the house decorated for a 19th-century Christmas. Tours begin 4-6:20 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 10. Post-tour reception in the Carriage House. Advance registration recommended. Tickets: $29 for adults, $24 for seniors, $17 for children ages 4-18, free for kids under 4; 20% discount for members. Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. boscobel.org.
Santa’s Village
The 10,000-square-foot American Christmas Experience features a Dickens holiday village to walk through and more than 50 lighted interactive scenes. All proceeds support Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations, including the Mount Vernon Boys and Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy and Youth Shelter Program of Westchester.
A fundraiser on Dec. 3 will benefit Ronald McDonald House. Hours through Dec. 24: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays; 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekends. A vintage pop-up store will also be open through Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends. Purchase timed-entry tickets ($10 weekdays, $15 weekends) at tinyurl.com/santas-village. 30 Warren Place, Mount Vernon.
